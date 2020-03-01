lea-sophie-friedrich-gets-the-next-german-gold

Lea Sophie Friedrich didn't have to look at the scoreboard. The 20 year old trusted in her hearing. The reaction of the 4500 spectators in the Velodrome showed that it had become number one in the 500 time trial: “Everyone screamed. I knew it then. ”

Again there was reason to celebrate at the track cycling world championship in the short-term area. Friedrich, 20 years old, had already had the best time in qualifying, followed by Pauline Grabosch. Both had been involved in the surprising gold triumph in the team sprint with Emma Hinze on Wednesday. Hinze won the individual sprint competition on Friday. So far, the women have won all six German medals.

“I'm just proud that we rock this way,” said Friedrich

because of the the best times in qualification, the Germans were the last to make the decision in the time trial. First Grabosch, who drove the third fastest time at that time (33, 179 seconds ). Would that be enough for precious metals? No. Friedrich only needed 33, 121 seconds, she improved her personal best by half a second. Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico / 33, 154) and Miriam followed Vece (Italy / 33, 171).

“I'm just proud that we rock this way,” said Friedrich after winning another German driver's title. At first she was behind, but in the end she really turned up: “I know that I am very fast there.” It was exactly the same. And it was again a clear signal that the German women will continue to be very strong even after the Kristina Vogel / Miriam Welte era final decision was made. Only the distribution was still open. It became silver and bronze. Lisa Brennauer had reached the final against Chloe Dygert (USA), the world champion of 2017 and 2018. They had both remained under the world record in the morning qualification, Dygert drove a second faster than Brennauer. In the final, Dygert set the next world record (3: 16, 937 minutes). Brennauer had no chance in 3: 23, 229 minutes.

On Sunday Roger Kluge hopes for a medal in the Madison

In the small final, Franziska Brauße prevailed against Lisa Klein with a two-second lead. About an hour before they drove together in the Madison and were tenth in the victory of Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands).

Roger Kluge's highlight is on Sunday. The Madison competition with Theo Reinhardt, which the duo won at the World Championships 2018 and 2019. Kluge was already strong in the omnium, but remained without precious metal. “Fourth place is always ungrateful. Of course I would have liked to take the medal with me. But it shouldn't be, ”said Kluge. The Frenchman Benjamin Thomas won the title.