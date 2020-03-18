le-mans-postponed,-munich-tennis-tournament-canceled

The German national soccer team has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic donated more than two million euros to social causes and their fans called to get involved too. “We have to at such times look at each other – we have also thought about it and donate to a good cause 2.5 million euros, ”said national team captain Manuel Nine (33) on Wednesday in an Instagram video of the DFB -Selection. “We all are a very large team, not only on the soccer field, but also in ours Society. You notice that at times like this, ”added the keeper of the Bayern Munich.

In addition to him, his Munich colleagues called Joshua Kimmich (25), Leon Goretzka and Gladbacher Matthias Ginter (26), the Leipzig Lukas Klostermann (23), the two Freiburg Robin Koch (27) and Luca Waldschmidt (23 ) And Jonathan Tah (24 / Leverkusen) the fans to donate. “We should all be aware of our responsibilities and right now Show solidarity, ”said Kimmich, who thanked those who thanked already engage. Especially in the medical department, but also in the People “who ensure that the supply chains continue to be maintained stay “.

Neuer was impressed by the picture, what” our Society at the moment, we help each other, we offer Support. ”You can see that among others in hospitals, old people's homes and Supermarkets.

“Football is currently at a standstill and health is over everything. And that's just as well. We are facing a big social one Problem that affects us all and not just the older generation, ”said Goretzka. He hopes that “many of you will follow us, everyone counts Gesture, ”said the 25 -Years with reference to the platform “Wirhelfen.eu”: “Stay healthy and above all at home and I hope we'll see us soon on the soccer field again. “Ginter added:” Let’s give us a sign sit by standing together in difficult times. “ (dpa)