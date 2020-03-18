World
Le Mans postponed, Munich tennis tournament canceled
The million donation of football
Löw and Bierhoff want to forego salary, the national team has agreed to donate 2.5 million euros for wirhelden.eu, a central platform for neighborhood assistance nationwide:
Joachim Löw made a long speech, whether it was good or bad for him that the European football championship had been postponed by a year. He weighed pros and cons against each other – and then came to the conclusion: “That is not important at the moment.”
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Tennis: men's tournament in Munich canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis professionals' Open in Munich has now been canceled. The sandpit event should actually be from 25. April to May 3rd. “Even if it is difficult, in the end it is a matter of overall responsibility towards the spectators and the players as well as all those involved in the tournament,” organizer Michael Mronz was quoted in a press release on Wednesday evening. According to information from the Munich organizers, the ATP responsible for the men's tour on Wednesday has all tournaments up to the 24. The French Open scheduled for May to June 7 was canceled. This also affects the Masters – 1000 – Events in Madrid and Rome. The organizers of the French Open announced on Tuesday, quite surprisingly, that they would be the classic clay court in Paris for the period 20. September to October 4 2020.
It is currently still unclear whether the tournament can still be played at a later date. The ATP wants to decide on a new tournament schedule in the coming weeks. The Munich organizers have expressed their interest in a later event. (dpa)
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung in quarantine
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung is in quarantine at home. “A stupid situation, but my duties as an athlete spokesman distract me a bit,” said the 30 – Yearlings of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday).
The Dormagen saber fencer must stay in his apartment in Cologne until at least next week, because his Girlfriend had contact with a coronavirus infected. Neither he nor his girlfriend have fallen ill. Hartung said he tries to keep fit with yoga, a bike ergometer, and stabilization exercises. Fencing training is hardly possible anyway, since the hall in Dormagen is closed. (dpa)
24 – Le Mans hour race postponed
The largest European motorsport event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans , is on the 19. to 20. September 2020 was relocated. Originally, the race, in which around 250. 000 Spectators were expected to take place in mid-June. That too 24 – h-race at the Nürburgring was postponed to the 24. to 27. September. Originally from 21. to 24 May (Sabine Beikler)
On Wednesday morning the German Handball Federation (DHB) sent a message about how it is going around a hundred times these days: from institutions, associations and also from associations. “At the moment, sporting priorities have to be at the bottom, it's all about our health,” President Andreas Michelmann is quoted as saying. For this reason, the team at the DHB office has largely moved to the home office and can be reached there by phone and email.
Daily mirror | Christoph Dach
Ibrahimovic collects for Italian hospitals
The Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan has called on his fans and colleagues to close the staff in the hospitals support. Together with others, he founded a fundraiser for the hospital organization Humanitas in Italy, he wrote on Instagram.
“Italy has always given me so much and at this dramatic moment I want to give back even more to this country that I love.”
Together we can really help hospitals, doctors and nurses, “who work selflessly every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones who cheer them on! Let's throw out the corona virus and win the match. “(Dpa)
Prokop criticizes IOC President Bach
Clemens Prokop, the former head of the German Athletics Association, clearly addressed IOC President Thomas Bach and considers an Olympic relocation to be without alternative. “I think Thomas Bach is unsuitable as a crisis manager because he doesn't make the necessary decisions. At any rate, the IOC is currently doing the opposite of responsible crisis management, “said Prokop in an interview with the” Stuttgarter Nachrichten “and the” Stuttgarter Zeitung “(Thursday).
Last had Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committees (IOC), affirmed that the Olympic Games from 24. July to August 9 in Tokyo despite the rapid worldwide spread of the corona virus. However, Bach had admitted that the IOC wanted to listen to the World Health Organization.
“For me it is clear that the Summer Olympics 2020 are not responsible and it does not make sense to carry it out, ”said Prokop. “The IOC has to negotiate with Tokyo whether the city is able to either in summer 2021 or in summer 2022 to host the Olympic Games. “Otherwise, another host would have to be found.
The decision to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could come faster than previously thought. “We had a conference call with the International Olympic Committee for an hour. In it was pointed out that there was still a few weeks to wait for further development, “said Alfons Hörmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Association, on Wednesday in the” Mittagsmagazin “of ARD and ZDF. (dpa)
Olympia can wait
The decision to cancel the Olympic Games in Tokyo as a result of Coronavirus pandemic could come faster than previously thought. “We had a conference call with the International Olympic for an hour Committee. It was pointed out that there was still a few weeks left to await further development, “said Alfons Hörmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Association, on Wednesday in the “Mittagsmagazin” by ARD and ZDF.
“And I think then you can and then you have to conclude Provide answers, ”he emphasized. Not least for the athletes, need clarity as to whether the competitions can take place or not not. ”So far, from mid-May to the end of May, a period of possible cancellation or Postponement of the summer games from 24. July to August 9. (dpa)
Further information on the DFB donation
The German national soccer team has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic donated more than two million euros to social causes and their fans called to get involved too. “We have to at such times look at each other – we have also thought about it and donate to a good cause 2.5 million euros, ”said national team captain Manuel Nine (33) on Wednesday in an Instagram video of the DFB -Selection. “We all are a very large team, not only on the soccer field, but also in ours Society. You notice that at times like this, ”added the keeper of the Bayern Munich.
In addition to him, his Munich colleagues called Joshua Kimmich (25), Leon Goretzka and Gladbacher Matthias Ginter (26), the Leipzig Lukas Klostermann (23), the two Freiburg Robin Koch (27) and Luca Waldschmidt (23 ) And Jonathan Tah (24 / Leverkusen) the fans to donate. “We should all be aware of our responsibilities and right now Show solidarity, ”said Kimmich, who thanked those who thanked already engage. Especially in the medical department, but also in the People “who ensure that the supply chains continue to be maintained stay “.
Neuer was impressed by the picture, what” our Society at the moment, we help each other, we offer Support. ”You can see that among others in hospitals, old people's homes and Supermarkets.
“Football is currently at a standstill and health is over everything. And that's just as well. We are facing a big social one Problem that affects us all and not just the older generation, ”said Goretzka. He hopes that “many of you will follow us, everyone counts Gesture, ”said the 25 -Years with reference to the platform “Wirhelfen.eu”: “Stay healthy and above all at home and I hope we'll see us soon on the soccer field again. “Ginter added:” Let’s give us a sign sit by standing together in difficult times. “ (dpa)
DFB team donates 2.5 million euros
That has national team Matthias Ginter already confirmed via Instagram before today's video press conference with national coach Joachim Löw, DFB president Fritz Keller and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff. There will be more details later.
Instagram | matzeginter 28
Hello Germany, football is currently at a standstill – human health and the containment of the virus above all. However, we see that some of you are not allowed to stand still. We see your commitment and commitment out there. We see how you support each other, how you help each other. In the hospitals, the old people's homes, in the supermarkets and in the stairwells, from neighbor to neighbor. That's great! Solidarity has never been more important than today. We as a team want to do our part and help. We have therefore decided to provide 2.5 million euros as emergency aid. Every gesture, every help counts. We are all challenged more than ever. Stay healthy and take care of yourself! Your team @dfb_team @ wirhelfen.eu
Handball player Kohlbacher confirms coronavirus infection
Apparently he is doing well, as he did via Instagram announced. His whole statement:
Instagram | jannikkohlbacher _ 80
Dear fans, As can already be seen and read in the media, I too got infected with the corona virus. This resulted in a nose and throat swab at the clinic in Heidelberg. However, I feel great, I am in top shape and I feel completely healthy. For me there are still a few days of quarantine. It is important that we all do not handle the corona virus and its consequences lightly. It may be harmless for the younger generation, but please all think of your fellow human beings of the older generation or of those who are physically unable to handle it easily due to possible previous illnesses. Greetings from the quarantine, Your Jannik ✌ #staystrong
International matches against Spain and Italy could be made up
After the transfer of the European Football Championship in the summer 2021 is currently open when the German national team contests their next international match. In the course of Coronavirus pandemic are all games of the selection teams (men and women) “bis for the time being “, as UEFA said after opting for the Postponement of the European Championship announced by twelve months had.
“The play-offs for EURO 2020 and the international friendlies, the Subject to a situation assessment in the International match period held in early June, ”reported the European Football Union (UEFA) also.
That means in the case of the German team, that the currently canceled international match against Spain (26. March in Madrid) and Italy (31. March in Nuremberg) caught up this season
Originally, the DFB had for the phase of European Championship preparation a test game on 31. May in Basel against Switzerland agreed. It was also planned at the end of the EM training camp in the Austrian Seefeld against another friendly on June 8th in Sinsheim a not yet named opponent.
In the second half of the year, the National team to play six games in the Nations League, the first on 3 September against Spain. Three days later there is an away game against Switzerland. (dpa)
Even the swimmers have water up to their necks
Because, the German Swimming Association has, among other things, the German championships because of the corona virus crisis postponed indefinitely. The national title fights should have been from 30. April to May 3 to be held in Berlin and also marked the end of the qualifying period for the pool swimmers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. One would try for this and others exposed Competitions to find alternative dates. The association has one Task Force formed and is in contact with regarding the Olympic qualification the World Association Fina and the German Olympic Sports Confederation. In doing so Adjustments to the required standards and with regard to Nomination periods checked. (dpa)
More professionals leave EHC Munich
The EHC Red Bull Munich has made further personnel decisions after the prematurely canceled DEL season. After the departure of Jason Jaffray (end of career) and Mads Christensen, Philipp Mass and Zach Fucale will no longer appear for Munich in the German Ice Hockey League.
The future of defenders Blake Parlett and Andrew Bodnarchuk is also open, as the club announced on Wednesday. The contract negotiations with them would continue “at the appropriate time.”
Currently, the squad for the coming season includes 25 Actors. The Munich had ended the DEL season as the main round winner because of the Coronavirus epidemic before the playoffs. (dpa)
Eschborn-Frankfurt cycling classic canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Frankfurt cycling classic will not take place on May 1st as planned. The organizers canceled the World Tour Race Eschborn-Frankfurt on Wednesday and now want to check the possibility of moving to a later date. The traditional race had to 2015 can be canceled. At that time, a terror warning prevented the event.
“With this decision, we are making our contribution to slowing the spread of the corona virus. We are aware of our social responsibility, because May 1st has been over 50 years for the bike holiday. But at the moment, a carefree, joint celebration of the bike is not possible, “said racing boss Claude Rach, explaining the decision.
From the cancellation of the 59. Edition of the professional race are also 17 other events within the framework program affected. The organizers are currently checking with the relevant authorities and the UCI World Cycling Federation whether and when the event can be held in September or October this year. (dpa)
Many sports people are unsettled. They wonder whether sport prevents or whether it is even risky. And what's the answer? It can be both. But primarily it helps. In what way? The data situation in this regard is clear: Those who are moderately physically active strengthen their immune systems. That is above the possible risks.
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
Clubs cannot cut professional salaries
Football clubs have no legal basis, e a professional to pay less salary despite the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Without the consent of a player, a reduction in the salary is not permitted,” said lawyer Andrej Dalinger, who specializes in such legal questions, in a Sport1 interview. However, if players want to forego part of their salary on their own, this must be negotiated with each “individual player individually.”
Finally, demands have been made that the professionals also make a contribution in economically difficult times should. “However, it is questionable whether many players, for whom the situation is already associated with a drop in salary due to the lack of bonus and special payments,” said the lawyer, who advises players, clubs and player advisers on labor and criminal law issues.
Although almost all Bundesliga clubs have stopped training for the time being, the professionals are entitled to the full basic salary. “As employees, players and coaches basically only owe the offer of their own service. If the training and game operations cannot be maintained, this risk must always be borne by the employing clubs. The basic salary must therefore continue to be paid in the home office, ”said Dalinger. (dpa)
“Too often hit the post?” – Shitstorm against Jens Lehmann
Former German national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has a small shitstorm due to statements about the corona virus traded on Twitter. “Did you run against the post too often?”, Wrote one user and another said: “Jens, dear, you were a very good goalkeeper, you can certainly express yourself professionally on this topic. For pandemics and especially measures against the same, you should just shut up, honey, ”said another.
The 50 – One year old had questioned the measures to combat Sars-CoV-2. “What if we do more damage by closing everything? Is it better to stay at home, to be quarantined against something that we have not been able to measure in previous years, to lose your job now or to be a successful company? “Wrote Lehmann:” There will be more people who get sick from major financial problems than from the virus? Who can answer that? “
Lehmann, who in his career for FC Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart, AC Milan and FC Arsenal, had previously polarized with statements. However, he wished all those affected a speedy recovery. (dpa)
Turkey: Ex-VfB professional Özcan pleads for season break
The former VfB professional Berkay Özcan would be a season break in Turkey rather than the current games without spectators. “I don't want to allow myself to be judged on what the association has to do. But from a player perspective, I have to say: I prefer not to play at all than without fans, “said the midfielder (22) from Turkish first division club Istanbul Basaksehir FK of the “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday).
Although in Most European leagues, because of the effects of the Sars CoV-2 virus, the ball is still in the top division of Turkey, there are still meetings without an audience. In the event of a season break and the resulting financial problems for club employees, Özcan would forego salary: “If this is considered, I would be prepared to do so.” The former professional of VfB Stuttgart comes from Karlsruhe and is currently lent to Turkey by Hamburger SV . (dpa)
How Union professional Sebastian Polter keeps fit
While the training operation in the league is currently resting, the striker of the Bundesliga club keeps up 1. FC Union Berlin, Sebastian Polter, fit at home. In a one-minute video on Twitter, he presents his favorite exercises for his own four walls to his fans – including squats, stair jumps and pushups. “After we all have to stay at home right now, here are a few home workout tips for you,” he writes.
The Unioners want – so the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday . The game operations in the Bundesliga and the second division are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, even in the capital until 19. April not be played due to the corona virus. (dpa)