lawyer-considers-weinstein-“innocent”

In the rape trial against Harvey Weinstein the chief lawyer of the former Hollywood mogul sharply rejected the allegations against her client. “He was innocent when he came here, he was innocent when everyone testified, and he is now innocent,” said Attorney Donna Rotunno in her plea to the New York Supreme Court on Thursday.

The public prosecutor did not prove the case beyond any doubt. “And on behalf of Mr. Weinstein, we ask you to have the courage to show that you are voting” not guilty “.

At the same time, Rotunno tried a possible prejudice counteracting her client and put pressure on the jury. She emphasized the importance of Weinstein being treated with the same standards as all other defendants: “His life is in your hands,” said the lawyer. The process is not a “popularity contest”: “In this country it is unpopular people who need juries the most.”

More than 80 Women have accused Weinstein of 2017 sexual assault , In the process, which has been running since the beginning of January, there are essentially only two cases: Weinstein is accused, 2006 to have forced the production assistant Mimi Haleyi to have oral sex, he is said to have raped another woman 2013. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment. The process is considered a milestone in the MeToo era triggered by the case.

Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno. Photo: REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

The indictment, Rotunno continued, the jury “wanted to outsmart” with its description of the events. It was not conclusive that the alleged victims had no responsibility if they went to a hotel room with Weinstein or had flights booked by him. She appealed to the jurors to use her “common sense” and emphasized alleged contradictions in the accusations of the witnesses.

Rotunno showed e-mails and recalled testimony from witnesses who, according to their account, substantiated the motive of women to benefit from Weinstein's influence in the film industry as actresses. Even after the alleged sexual crimes, these would still have had a good relationship with the multimillionaire – this only makes sense if there was no crime.

In the past few weeks, the public prosecutor's office had tried using six witnesses to disclose a pattern of Weinstein in sometimes drastic detail – that of a man who systematically exploited his power in the film industry to submit to young women. Weinstein is a man who promised career help for women and forced and raped them if they said no.

Weinstein looked more excited than in previous negotiations

chief defense lawyer Rotunno, dressed entirely in black on Thursday, attacked the representations of the six alleged victims and especially the two main witnesses in their plea. Mimi Haleyi “lied” about her relationship with Weinstein and only gradually added details to her statement: “She made her something different so that you think he is a terrible guy”.

The 67 – year-old Weinstein denies the accusations of accusation and speaks of the fact that everyone sexual contact was consensual. Weinstein's lawyers had followed the strategy in the process of sowing doubts about the witnesses. A total of 28 witnesses testified in the trial, a further 7 people were heard from the defense.

Weinstein himself, who is on bail at large, came back to the courtroom in the morning with his walking aid. He looked more excited than at previous negotiations, turned in his chair and made several eye contact with friends in the auditorium. Weinstein had not testified himself. Judge James Burke asked the defendant again on Thursday whether it was really his own decision. “Yes,” Weinstein grumbled.

On Friday the indictment speaks

The allegations against the producer, in the fall 2017 from the “New York Times” and published in the magazine “New Yorker” and later awarded the Pulitzer Prize, the MeToo movement started. All over the world, many women and also some men subsequently recognized their own stories in those of the alleged Weinstein victims and began to collect them under the catchphrase “Me too”. Me too)

On Friday it will be the indictment's turn. From Tuesday next week, the twelve jury members will then withdraw indefinitely to deliberations to decide on Weinstein's guilt or innocence. ( dpa )