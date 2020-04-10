lauterbach-against-bundesliga-ghost-games-in-may

DFB President Keller expects bankruptcies in professional football

DFB boss Fritz Keller fears dramatic consequences for professional football due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't think that after the Corona crisis, the landscape of football will be the same as it is today,” the President of the German Football Association told TV broadcaster Phoenix on Thursday. “We will miss some, and I think the longer it goes, the more bankruptcies we will have in professional football.”

By the cessation of play is said to threaten many clubs in the 2nd Bundesliga and 3rd League, but also some first division clubs. But many clubs up to the district class are also at risk.

In the afternoon, Keller made a clear appeal to politicians. “Sport will help the community to return to normal after the crisis, but we need support,” wrote Keller in an open letter published on the DFB website. “Especially in such a crisis, nobody should fail because of bureaucracy issues, such as the type of organization the club has chosen. It is essential that the official help can be used as quickly and as simply as possible by the clubs. “

The” often yes, as a DFB so richly portrayed “itself cannot provide financial aid. “For two reasons. Firstly, the DFB must not compensate for loss of income from clubs through grants or loans, ”wrote Keller. “Second: The DFB would not have the resources to meet the needs for 25 000 clubs actually cover adequately. But we do what our task as an umbrella organization is: We strive to relieve our clubs in the best possible way, to advise them and to offer flexible options for action. ”(Dpa)