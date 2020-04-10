World
Lauterbach against Bundesliga ghost games in May
Lauterbach against Bundesliga start in May
A Bundesliga start in May can be the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is currently not introducing. Lauterbach told the news magazine “Spiegel” that he was “very skeptical that by May we will have a waterproof system that is coordinated with the municipalities”. He also sees the danger of a lack of social acceptance for a special way in professional football. “We are then quickly in a situation in which it is argued that an extra sausage is fried for football because the politicians fear the anger of the fans,” warned Lauterbach.
Lauterbach keeps the plans the DFL, possibly to continue the league with ghost games on May 9 for irresponsible, because this would mean a very high medical and logistical effort. For example, 20. 000 Corona tests by the end of the season for everyone Involved. “The question is whether this is the best use of the tight tests for the luxury good football,” said Lauterbach.
Turkmenistan: Football season continues – in front of fans
Despite the Corona pandemic, football will soon be played again in authoritarian Turkmenistan in Central Asia . The league will be in a week (19. April) continued again said the country's football association. According to local media reports, fans are allowed to come to the games for the first match day after the compulsory break, the next day there are three.
Officially, there are no corona cases in the country. Mass sporting events have only been held on World Health Day in the past few days.
Turkmenistan is one of the few countries where football is supposed to roll again . In Belarus, despite wide criticism from abroad, the football matches of the national championship continue, also in Tajikistan, Nicaragua and Burundi. (dpa)
Formula 1: Even Renault on short-time work
With the Renault factory team, the fourth Formula 1 racing team has already sent employees on short-time work. The racing department of the French carmaker announced on Friday that this had initially been on April 1 until 31. May applies to the workforce at the Enstone plant in England. Through a program by the British government, all employees can at least 80 percent of salary paid will. The salary at management level is also to be reduced to the same extent.
Williams, McLaren and Racing Point had previously taken appropriate measures. Formula 1 rests, like practically all sport around the world, through the coronavirus pandemic. The first nine races were canceled or postponed. A start to the season is planned for early July. The summer break was brought forward and extended to five weeks.
The effects on Formula 1 are not foreseeable, said Renault's motorsport director Cyril Abiteboul. “We must therefore take all the measures available to us to survive this phase of uncertainty and inactivity as well as possible and to protect the entire team that we have built over the past four years.” (dpa)
Despite Corona on inliners Playing hockey: The Steglitzer Red Devils start the online skating hockey academy
It is like in all sports: If you want to get good or stay, you have to stay on the ball, on the racket and on the wheels even in Corona times. “Train yourself like a devil and become an online skater hockey player!” Advertise the Red Devils Berlin, they have their club headquarters on Steglitzer Damm, on their brand new Academy website. “Training opportunities are currently rare or not available in Steglitz-Zehlendorf,” writes the club. The idea of the online academy was born so that children, adolescents and adults did not have to give up their sport entirely during the Corona period – or could start again with skating hockey at home.
Cologne football professionals also waive their salary
As one of the last football professional clubs, 1. FC Köln now has players and executives agreed to forego the Corona crisis. “The board, management, trainer team and team have agreed to waive their salary. The department heads also participate. We will save a significant amount, “said CFO Alexander Wehrle of the” Express “(Friday).
The readiness to give up has been signaled to the Bundesliga team for a long time, so there is now an agreement. According to information from the “Express”, the FC will save in the future 20 percent of salary cost for Professionals, trainers, board and management. The Cologne-based company had previously sent a number of employees on short-time work. (dpa)
Fifa supports member associations financially
The world football association Fifa wants its 211 Help member associations financially in the Corona crisis. Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced this in a video message released on Friday. For example, the payment of a second installment from Fifa's forward program is to be paid to the national associations ahead of time. Proof of whether 2019 and 2020 the criteria for receiving the funds were met, does not apply. The responsible committee still has to agree.
At the FIF Congress in June 2019 in Paris it had been announced that until 2022 1,75 billion US dollars through the forward program flow to the member associations and six confederations. Football should be promoted via the program, it says in a description on the FIFA website.
In his video message to the member associations said Infantino that FIFA is already advising about the financial consequences for football as a whole. “You can rest assured that we are on the spot and that we will find solutions together,” promised the 50 years old Swiss. “We won't leave you alone. The world will know where the money is going and, what is equally important, why the money is going there. ” ( dpa)
France's tennis association helps with 35 Million Euros
The French tennis association wants to help professionals with financial problems in the coronavirus crisis with a multi-million dollar aid program. The program comprises a total of 35 million euros and should benefit not only tennis professionals but also clubs, coaches, officials and tournament directors, the association said on Friday. Details should be on 15. May be announced. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all WTA and ATP tournaments are up to at least 13. Suspended July. (dpa)
Formula E: New cars only next season
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E is postponing the introduction of the new car generation. The so-called Gen2 EVO models should have been used from next season. As the fully electric racing series and the world motorsport association Fia announced, the introduction will now be based on the season 2021 / 22 postponed. This is to keep the costs for the teams low for the time being.
In view of the coronavirus crisis, Formula E has its season 2019 / 2020 initially suspended. They will “start again with full energy as soon as the ongoing health crisis and the spread of Covid – 19 has subsided, ”said Formula E founder Alejandro Agag. In Germany there is a race on 21. Planned June in Berlin. (dpa)
Ghost games existential for third and fourth division clubs
The former Bundesliga club Rot-Weiss Essen is also fighting for survival in the Corona crisis. “Without knowing how and when things will go on, we won't last a long time without home games either. This crisis is therefore also a threat to RWE's existence, “said club boss Marcus Uhlig in the” Sportbuzzer “interview (Friday).
As for almost all clubs below the 2nd Bundesliga are also for the current fourth division Don't play an option without a viewer. “Ghost games would bring a number of third and fourth division teams into financial ruin relatively soon,” said Uhlig. If the season were to continue with so-called ghost games, the costs would increase again if there were still insufficient earnings.
“Unlike the clubs of the two In federal leagues, the economic pillar television money in league 3 is not particularly relevant and in league 4 is not relevant at all, which means that ghost games would not be of any advantage to us, ”said Uhlig. However, should the season be stopped, the district club also reckons with reimbursement from season ticket holders and sponsors. “In total, up to 2.5 million euros are on fire due to a lack of income and possible reclaims in the worst case,” said Uhlig. (dpa)
Union President warns against premature Bundesliga start
Dirk Zingler does not want to disconnect from “social perception”. Midfielder Yunus Malli is in quarantine. More on the blog.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Gisdol wants more exchange
Markus Gisdol from Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln has encouraged football coaches to exchange experiences in order to master the unusual training conditions during the corona-related league break. “Of course, there are no corona-compliant training forms in the training books. Suddenly you have to pay attention to distances, the players must not touch each other, there must be no duels, ”said Gisdol in an interview published by the club. “Therefore, all trainers should actually throw their training ideas together quickly. So that you can implement them nationwide, even in the amateur sector. ”
Cologne residents have been training in small groups since Monday. “We are grateful that we can train again at all. But that doesn't have much to do with normal training at competition level, ”said Gisdol. His professionals would have kept themselves well in home training, said the 50 – year-olds. “Our players are exemplary,” he said: “It feels like a short summer break. We don't have the toughness yet, but we haven't lost that much either. ”(Dpa)
Bundesliga start on May 9 more realistic than on May 2
The tendency for a continuation of the football season in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga goes according to “Bild” information on May 9th. This appointment is DFB representatives are said to be more likely than a start on May 2 in one Said video session on Thursday. A decision is not yet hit, it said.
Responsible for scheduling the match days in the the two highest German leagues is the German Football League anyway (DFL). The video session was primarily about the 3rd division, for which the German Football Association (DFB) is responsible. The 3rd league is considering, on 16. May continue their season.
The “picture” quoted one DFB spokesman: “The DFB is planning with the 3rd division and the Women's Bundesliga also on the DFL and their models for the game operation of the Federal leagues. At the moment, however, these are only business games by many external factors are dependent. ”
The federal leagues operate their games until at least 30. April interrupted. The goal is the season until 30. Complete June – a continuation would be indefinite only possible with ghost games without spectators in the stadium. (dpa)
World rowing championship canceled
The for August 2020 planned World Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia have been canceled and will not be made up for. This was shared by the World Association Fisa on Thursday evening with. The reason for this is the rapid spreading global corona pandemic. Taking into account the recent on 2021 published Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Fisa work on proposals for a restructured competition calendar for 2021. The World Cup in Bled from 16. to 23. August 2020 occur.
Before that was already the EM in Poznan has been postponed due to the Corona crisis. The originally from June 5th to 7th 2020 planned regatta should now take place in September or October occur. The three World Cups in Sabaudia (10. to 12. April ), Varese (1st to May 3) and Lucerne (22. to 24. May) were canceled. (dpa)
NBA stars receive full salary despite game break
The players of the North American professional basketball league NBA are due to continue despite the season break due to the corona pandemic to the 15. April get her full salary. This comes from a letter from the league to the teams, which is available to the US news agency Associated Press. The league and the players' association have been discussing the status of salaries during the interruption for some time.
The NBA had on 11. March was the first major US league to stop playing due to the Corona crisis. Until 15. April should have ended the regular season, the playoffs should have started three days later. Before May, according to NBA boss Adam Silver, there will be no decision on whether to continue or cancel the season. (dpa)
DFB President Keller expects bankruptcies in professional football
DFB boss Fritz Keller fears dramatic consequences for professional football due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I don't think that after the Corona crisis, the landscape of football will be the same as it is today,” the President of the German Football Association told TV broadcaster Phoenix on Thursday. “We will miss some, and I think the longer it goes, the more bankruptcies we will have in professional football.”
By the cessation of play is said to threaten many clubs in the 2nd Bundesliga and 3rd League, but also some first division clubs. But many clubs up to the district class are also at risk.
In the afternoon, Keller made a clear appeal to politicians. “Sport will help the community to return to normal after the crisis, but we need support,” wrote Keller in an open letter published on the DFB website. “Especially in such a crisis, nobody should fail because of bureaucracy issues, such as the type of organization the club has chosen. It is essential that the official help can be used as quickly and as simply as possible by the clubs. “
The” often yes, as a DFB so richly portrayed “itself cannot provide financial aid. “For two reasons. Firstly, the DFB must not compensate for loss of income from clubs through grants or loans, ”wrote Keller. “Second: The DFB would not have the resources to meet the needs for 25 000 clubs actually cover adequately. But we do what our task as an umbrella organization is: We strive to relieve our clubs in the best possible way, to advise them and to offer flexible options for action. ”(Dpa)
New venues for EM 2021?
At the European Football Championship postponed due to the Corona crisis 2021 there could be new venues according to the Russian representation. “Should any city fail, there are only a few options,” said Alexei Sorokin of the Russian organization team of the Tass agency on Thursday.
Either new venues would be selected or games would be distributed to the other cities. “The second option is less time consuming,” said Sorokin, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the European Football Union Uefa.
A decision according to Sorokin, should fall in late April. “At the 30. April everything will be clear when we know which of the host cities will continue to organize the EM games and which ones to withdraw from. ”
The EM, originally from 12 . June to 12. July should have been played, was due to the coronavirus pandemic on summer 2021 To celebrate the 60. Anniversary of the first EM 1960 the tournament should be called Pan-Europe -Event take place in twelve countries. In addition to Munich, Rome, Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Bilbao, Dublin and Budapest are planned as hosts. However, some venues may not be able to meet their obligations due to the corona consequences.
For Russia, a withdrawal is not an issue so far. In St. Petersburg, three group games and a quarter-finals are planned for the time being. “Russia is ready to talk about possible support (for other countries),” said Sorokin.
Russia was already planning the postponement with the proposal to host the EM as the sole substitute host. The country has experience with such major events: In summer 2018 Russia was the host of World Championship. (dpa)
Basketball EM postponed with planned final round in Berlin
The basketball European championship takes place with the planned final tournament in Berlin in the course of the Olympic relocation in the Corona crisis a year later in late summer 2022 instead of. The world association Fiba said after a decision of his Executive committees on Thursday with. The EM should be in the period between the 1. and 18. September rise. So far the continental tournament was from 2nd to 19. September 2021 planned. A preliminary round of the EM is planned in Cologne, as another The host countries in the group phase are Georgia, Italy and the Czech Republic provided.
Germany remain host, confirmed Ingo Weiss, President of the German Basketball Association of the German Press Agency. “It is the right decision of Fiba, the EM on 2022 because the Calendar in the year 2021 is very, very full, ”said Weiss, who is also treasurer of the world association. “From our point of view, this is a much better date because we are a year before the World Cup and there are definitely the strongest Teams will see. ”After the decision of Fiba stand for the Host countries are now talking to the cities and hall operators
The transfer had become necessary because the international Olympic Committee to host the Tokyo Summer Games by one year from 23. July to 8 August 2021 This also changes the dates for the qualifying tournaments of basketball players: these should now be in time from 22. June to July 4th 2021 take place, the exact time is still open. Originally, the team of national coach Henrik Rödl should do this at the end of June Year in Split to play for the last chance on the Tokyo ticket. (dpa)
Coronavirus reaches 1. FC Union
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
More than half is per ghost games
More than half of Germans would like the season in the Bundesliga to continue, too if this will only be possible with ghost games. In a representative survey by Infratest dimap on behalf of the WDR program “Sport inside” percent asked whether they were to continue playing ghost games from May . 30 percent answered with “No”, 18 percent said they were not interested in the topic. Have been asked 1020 People.
The Bundesliga has been paused because of the corona virus pandemic since mid-March and is scheduled to resume play in May according to the plans of the German Football League (DFL). (dpa)
Kroos defends himself: “Not translated correctly”
National soccer player Toni Kroos has resisted the allegation of unsolidarity in the coronavirus crisis. “It is possible that this was not translated correctly or that some do not want to understand it,” wrote the Real Madrid professional on Thursday on Twitter. Kroos had been heavily criticized in his adopted country of Spain after he had spoken out against salary cuts . “Waiving the salary is like making a donation to nothing or to the club, although it is not necessary here,” said the world champion of 2014 in the SWR podcast “Steil extra!” said.
“ This man lives in a bubble , in another world, “said then the former goalkeeper and ex-coach Jorge D'Alessandro. Fans had also scolded.
Kroos replied: “You know me well, my opinion from the beginning was as follows: If we are workers and Sectors in the club can help, I see it as logical that we on part of our Waive salary . ”As“ proof ”of this attitude, the ex-Munich citizen gave it briefly Decision previously announced by the club on the fact that the players around Captain Sergio Ramos had agreed on a ten percent cut in salaries. (dpa)
Ferrari team boss: start of the season maybe in July
Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari Team boss Mattia Binotto may not consider a Formula 1 season start in July not out of the question. The question of the start of the season in view of the corona virus crisis was “very difficult” to answer, Binotto said in an interview with the English TV channel Sky on Wednesday. But Formula 1 is definitely trying to organize the best possible season, “maybe with a start early in July, if that would be possible ”, he said. “I think we will have a clearer picture at the end of May.”
By mid-June all races have been canceled or postponed. Nine of the originally 22 This season's Grand Prix cannot take place as intended. Formula 1 boss Chase Carey tries 15 to 18 World Cup runs. According to the sports regulations, you need at least eight races for a world championship, Binotto reminded. “It will be important for us to be really flexible.” Ferrari is ready for shorter racing weekends and also double Grand Prix. (dpa)