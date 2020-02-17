Latest Newfangled report Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market Outstanding Growth by 2025

“Summary

Land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a wireless communications system intended for use by terrestrial users in vehicles (mobiles) or on foot (portables).

Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are independent or connected wireless communication systems. Although primarily designed for military purposes, these systems are also used in fire and police departments, emergency services, and other first responder organizations, in addition to companies that possess a vast fleet of vehicles or an expansive network field staff. The expansion of LTE networks has driven the demand for LTE-integrated LMR systems, thereby spurring the overall LMR systems market. Moreover, the growing importance of efficient mission-critical operations has driven the demand for advanced LMR systems.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , Airbus DS Communications (USA), Cobham AvComm (UK), DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark), EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA), ETELM (France), Harris Corporation (USA), Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China), ICOM America Inc. (USA), JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA), Midland Radio Corporation (USA), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA), Nokia Networks (Finland), Raytheon Company (USA), RELM Wireless Corporation (USA), Sepura Plc (UK), PowerTrunk Inc. (USA), Simoco (UK), Tait Ltd. (New Zealand), Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA), Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are

Hand Portable

Mobile (Vehicular)

Market Segment by Applications, covers

Military

Commercial

Construction

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

