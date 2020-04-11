Laryngeal Stents Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | bess ag; HOOD LABORATORIES; Teleflex Incorporated; Kapitex Healthcare Ltd

Global Laryngeal Stents Market By Material (Metal Stents, Silicone Stents, Hybrid Stents), Product (Self-Expandable Stents, Non-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

Global laryngeal stents market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and other respiratory disorders.

Market Definition: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

Laryngeal stents are airway management devices utilized for providing the required support to the tissues and muscles present in the larynx. They are designed to provide appropriate hard texture while bending and modifying their shape according to the requirement of larynx. These products are utilized as appropriate alternatives for

Market Drivers

Increasing advancements in the overall healthcare industry such as higher expenditure and enhanced lifetime expectancy; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising adoption for minimally invasive procedures worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of geriatric population worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Presence of various alternative methods of treatment and airway management; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the negative effects of smoking resulting in reduced volume of population undertaking smoking habits; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High prevalence in complications associated with stents is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

By Material

Metal Stents Nitinol Stents Stainless Steel Stents Others Cobalt Chromium Platinum Tantalum



Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

By Product

Self-Expandable Stents

Non-Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global laryngeal stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laryngeal stents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laryngeal stents market are bess ag; HOOD LABORATORIES; Teleflex Incorporated; Kapitex Healthcare Ltd.; Stening Srl among others.

Research Methodology: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global laryngeal stents market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

