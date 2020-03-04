lars-windhorst-wants-to-continue-investing-in-sports

Hertha investor Lars Windhorst is considering expanding the sports involvement of his investment company Tennor after joining the Bundesliga soccer team and the Global Champions Tour riding series. This was confirmed by a company spokesman. “Sport is an investment for Tennor,” he said. It is of course “about return expectations”. He described Hertha BSC and the Global Champions Tour as “our first investments in sport.”

Tennor 224 has paid and has held for the Bundesliga club Hertha BSC June last year 49, 9 percent of GmbH & Co. KGaA. In January, Windhorst bought the shares of the American Frank McCourt in the Global Champions Tour and is now the second partner alongside the Dutch series founder Jan Tops. Tennor did not disclose the purchase price. (dpa)