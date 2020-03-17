landlords-want-to-accommodate-tenants

The virus makes it possible: The large associations in the real estate industry appeal to landlords and tenants to come to an agreement in the event of serious loss of income. “In such a situation, it must not happen that people still have to worry about staying in their home,” said the Federal Working Group on Real Estate Management (BID), in which half a dozen associations are organized. At the same time, the German Tenants' Association pleaded for “quick state support for tenants in need as well as for the possibility for tenants to be able to make their rent payment legally secure”. Terminations of tenants should be excluded for the time of the crisis and also retrospectively. “The current exceptional situation must under no circumstances lead to the loss of the apartment.”



Tenants should raise the alarm early

In the current situation, even the landlords are behind this demand from the tenants' association. “What we need now is mutual support, help wherever possible and quick and simple solutions for people,” write the real estate associations. They advise tenants to “contact their landlord” as early as possible in the event of a significant or complete loss of income “. This could particularly apply to the self-employed, temporary employees and artists.



“Now it depends on common sense”

“The landlord can search for solutions early, depending on their own location. In many such cases, individual solutions have also been found in the past, ”stressed the associations. “Now it is more important than ever for the contracting parties to have a sense of community,” said Axel Gedaschko, the chairman of the Federal Working Group on Real Estate Germany and President of the Association of Housing Economics GdW.

“Not only entrepreneurs have to be supported in times of crisis – tenants also need fast and solidarity support”, wrote the German Tenants' Association in a message and explicitly named freelancers, small businesses, artists and short-time work or unemployment affected. Without income since the payment of the rent “no longer secured”.

Vonovia promises solutions

Because the coronavirus is no reason to reduce rent. Since the obligation to pay rent basically continues to exist, the state must step in and, among other things, open up possibilities for later rent payment. The Vonovia housing group has indicated goodwill. “We will find a common solution,” CEO Rolf Buch promised the more than 300 000 Vonovia tenants.