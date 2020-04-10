Land Mobile Radio Market May Set New Growth Story | Sepura Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited and More

The latest 100+ page survey report on Land Mobile Radio Market is released by Data Bridge Market Research covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia & U.A.E. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are hales Group, Raytheon Company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, BK Technologies, Tait Communications, Simoco, Artel, Codan Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exacom Inc., Icom America Inc., Midland Radio, PowerTrunk.com , Uniden America Corporation, ZETRON among others.

Global land mobile radio market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period 2026. Rising adoption of the new technologies and innovations by the leading firms across the globe due to the increasing rate of terrorism, natural disasters and crime will promulgate the overall market size.

Land mobile radio systems are the terrestrially-based wireless communications systems which are commonly used by the state, federal, local, territorial and tribal emergency responders, public works companies and the military for supporting low-speed and voice data communications. These systems typically comprises of mobile radios, handheld portable radios, a network, repeaters and base stations. LMR systems are the pivotal part in the voice communications among the public safety personnel along with their enhancement for providing mission critical features. In addition, federal, local and state agencies are investing billions of dollars and regularly upgrading their IT infrastructure for improving capabilities, capacity, coverage and interoperability.

Market Drivers:

Rising upgradations and enhancements of critical communication operations is enhancing the market growth

Growing demand for reliable and cost effective land mobile radio systems is driving the market growth

Surging applications in the major industries such as transportation and military & defense is a driving factor for market growth

Increasing transitions of land mobile radios from analog to digital is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing limitations in the spectrum bandwidths is hampering the market to grow

High manufacturing and setup costs is hindering the market growth

If opting for the Global version of Land Mobile Radio Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global land mobile radio market is competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Land Mobile Radio Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Land Mobile Radio Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

