Laminate Flooring Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2020- analysis report with Key players:AFI Licensing LLC, Kastamonu Entegre, Krono Original., Formica Group, Nature-Flooring

Laminate Flooring Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The report offers a comprehensive study of product type and application segments of the global Laminate Flooring Market. The segmental analysis provided in the report is based on significant factors such as market share, market size, consumption, production, and growth rate of the market segments studied. This market document also highlights the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., CLASSEN, Tarkett USA & Canada, Power Dekor, AFI Licensing LLC, Kastamonu Entegre, Krono Original., Formica Group, Nature-Flooring, Samling Group of Companies, Mannington Mills, Inc., EGGER Group, SWISS KRONO AG, ALSAPAN Si?ge social, Der International Flooring Co., Ltd, KAINDL FLOORING GMBH, MeisterWerke Schulte GmbH, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH., ROBINA FLOORING SDN. BHD., among other domestic and global players.

Increasing usage in commercial as well as residential sector, prevalence of cost effective and low maintenance product, rising preferences of wood based floorings, surging level of investment for the development of real estate sector are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the laminate flooring market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Growing urbanization and industrialisation will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the laminate flooring market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Laminate flooring market will expect to grow at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Laminate flooring market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the prevalence of inexpensive product as compared to solid hardwood, engineered wood and stone floor coverings.

Key benefits of the report

The global Laminate Flooring Market is also presented to the readers as a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape within the given forecast period.

Table Of Contents:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

