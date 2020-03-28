lambrecht-is-outraged-by-the-stop-of-rent-payments-from-financially-strong-companies

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) criticizes large companies for suspending rental payments for their shops due to the corona virus crisis. “If financially strong companies simply no longer pay their rents, this is indecent and unacceptable,” she said in Berlin on Saturday. The Corona Virus Aid Act does not provide a basis for this. It continues to apply: “Of course, tenants have to pay their rent. If they actually experience serious payment difficulties as a result of the crisis, they can only be terminated for a limited period. ”

Courts could check whether the requirements for this are met, Lambrecht added. Tenants are well advised to look for a friendly solution with their landlords if they are actually experiencing payment difficulties.

Previously, well-known retail companies had to pay the rent for their branches in Germany due to the ordered closings set. These include retail chains like Deichmann and H&M as well as brand manufacturers like Adidas. Deichmann spoke of a “preventive measure in order to maintain the company's ability to act economically.”

The Bundestag had decided on special protection for debtors and tenants on Wednesday. Debtors who are unable to meet their contractual obligations due to the corona pandemic are given the option of temporarily refusing or ceasing their services. This is to ensure that consumers and small businesses are not cut off from services with electricity, gas and telecommunications.

Currently, a landlord can terminate the tenancy if No rent is paid for two months in a row. The law prohibits such terminations from April 1 to 30. June, the regulation can initially be extended until the end of September. However, the defaulting tenants have to make up the rent payments.

Lambrecht (SPD) said in the Bundestag, many people are afraid of losing their apartment due to loss of income. If the freedom of movement is restricted, the apartment is “the place of retreat where they have to be”. If the landlord is still running a loan, the repayment should also be able to be suspended.

. September 2020 will be suspended if bankruptcy threatens due to the Corona crisis. In addition, incentives are to be created to provide the affected companies with new liquidity and to maintain business relationships with them. For a three-month transition period, the right of creditors to file for bankruptcy proceedings is also suspended. (dpa, AFP)