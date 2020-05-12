kurt-cobain's-guitar-from-the-legendary-“unplugged”-concert-will-be-auctioned

The guitar that Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain played at the legendary MTV “Unplugged” concert 1993 comes in for one Minimum bid of one million dollars (920. 000 Euro) under the hammer. The auction will take place on 19. June at the same time in Beverly Hills and on the Internet, as the auction house Julian's Auctions announced on Monday.

The recording of Nirvana's “Unplugged” concert in November 1993 is considered one of the best live albums ever. Only five months after the legendary appearance, Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27. Nirvana are considered the inventors of grunge and influenced a whole generation with their music.

Cobain's semi-acoustic guitar model Martin D – 18 E from 1959 should appear in the shop window from Friday to the end of the month of the Hard Rock Café on Picadilly Circus in London.

Cobain's guitar from the “Unplugged” concert Photo: AFP / Julien's Auctions / Handout

Cobain fans can get hold of other devotional items at the auction : a black Fender Statocaster specially built for him but later smashed with a starting bid of 60. 000 dollars and a shirt made of silver lamé, which the musician wore in the video for the song “Heart-shaped Box” had, for at least 10. 000 Dollars.

In October there was a greenish cardigan full of burn holes, the Cobain at the “Unplugged” concert had worn for 334. 000 dollars have been auctioned. An empty pizza cardboard on which Cobain had scribbled the set list for a nirvana concert in Washington also sold last year for 22. 400 dollars. (AFP)