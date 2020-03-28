World
Kristina Vogel cannot understand Olympic criticism of Thomas Bach
Kristina Vogel defends the IOC
Track cycling Olympic champion Kristina Vogel has left the voluntary domestic Quarantine for criticism of the International Olympic Committee and IOC chief Thomas Bach reported. Vogel is in quarantine because she is at risk because of her paralysis.
She can criticize the IOC's hesitant stance on postponing the summer games do not understand. “You cannot say yes or no in some factual questions,” said the 29 – year-olds of the TV channel Sky Sport News HD.
You yourself would have been in Tokyo as a trainer and TV expert. Now she hopes for quick decisions for the games in the coming year, so that the athletes can adjust their training to the climax. “We all want good Olympic Games. We will have them now.”
Vogel was absolutely clear that the games “could not be held like this “. Vogel explained, for example, that the situation in the Olympic Village was late in deciding whether to move. The 44 acres should be considered after the Olympic and Paralympic Games Residential complex can be used.
Now you have to think about where 12. 00 0 people will be accommodated next year.
Kristina Vogel about Olympia 2021
12. 805 outstanding football matches in Berlin
In the Berlin Football Association (BFV), after a possible resumption of the season, 12. 805 Football games until 30. June. BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner mentioned this number in a joint Facebook chat with President Bernd Schultz.
“In the youth area, we would have to start playing again on May 1st for the teams entitled to promotion, in order to start the season to be able to play until the summer holidays, “said Schultz,” in the adult area, the 10. May be played again. “Given a 14 – day lead time for training operations should be from 20. April open the seats again, so that you can play again at least on May 3rd.
💬⚽️ | BFV President Bernd Schultz and BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner have dealt with current questions on #Corona virus in the #Livestream on Facebook. To the stream 👉 https://t.co/lufm29 rQwb #BerlinerFV
– Berlin Football Association V. on Twitter (@berlinerfv) https://twitter.com/BerlinerFV/status/1243866773084082177
Langner assumes in the next Days to receive a new state of affairs “on the basis of which we can make decisions.” In addition to the official signals, the BFV is also waiting for decisions by the German Football Association (DFB). “We cannot offer an isolated Berlin solution, but are also linked to the Oberliga, Regionalliga, or the 3. Liga,” said Schultz. (dpa)
“Existential threat” to European football
The President of the European Football Club Association (ECA), Andrea Agnelli, sees an “existential threat” “Of European football through the corona pandemic. “Because football is suspended, so is our revenue, which we depend on to pay our players, staff and other operational costs. Nobody is immune and timing is critical, ”Agnelli wrote in a letter to ECA members.
The president of Italian record champions Juventus Turin said there are two clear goals for ECA: on the one hand, to define a “realistic strategy” in order to restart the game operation at national and European level and thereby to promote the health of the public and players, and on the other hand to help the clubs in this difficult phase to manage their balance sheets.
According to Agnelli, the postponement of the European Championship and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League are “just a start”. For example, a possible new calendar model is already being discussed at the Uefa level. (dpa)
Virtual Bundesliga Saturday
No real Bundesliga, but a virtual “Bundesliga Home Challenge”. This Saturday some professionals are back in action. 26 First and second division players are included. For Hertha BSC it is Maximilian Mittelstädt, for 1. FC Union Keven Schlotterbeck. They each compete with a player from the youth teams. Here is an overview of all participants. One of them has even recovered from a coronavirus infection.
LSB negotiates solidary support funds
The State Sports Association (LSB) Berlin wants Acquire further government funds for the sports clubs. “We are negotiating the solidary support fund with the Senate,” LSB director Friedhard Teuffel told Berliner Morgenpost. The Senate has already put together emergency aid packages for clubs, and the federal short-time allowance also relieves associations and clubs.
Nevertheless, Teuffel considers the situation for clubs to be dangerous , because revenue breaks down if no courses can be offered or the club restaurant is not open. “If there are no courses, there is no income. But the costs continue. This creates imbalances that can endanger the existence of the company, ”said the 45 –
The LSB will install a reporting system on its website in the coming week, on which the clubs can indicate their exact loss of income. This would quantify the concrete damage to the Senate. (dpa)
Alba manager Baldi fears “point of no return”
In times of the coronavirus crisis, Alba Berlin fights like the other clubs the basketball Bundesliga for bare survival. “We are all in the same boat, there is a common denominator,” said manager Marco Baldi. “There is no income, but there is expenditure. We have to find a way to survive right now. And to keep the boat maneuverable, “said the 57 – year-olds.
In the crisis, the manager primarily relies on cohesion – both in the club and in the Bundesliga. He appeals to the competition that not every club is just looking at its problems. “You have to think about standards that apply to everyone. Be it salaries or licensing issues, ”said Baldi.
Still hopes the 57 -Years old that both seasons can be played to the end. “Of course there is also the point of no return. But from today's perspective, that's impossible to see, ”he said. (dpa)
“Who would have thought something like that a few months ago?”
Mit In their relief efforts in the coronavirus crisis, the Ultras are revising the negative image that many of them have. How exactly, colleague Louis Richter wrote down.
If the sports break is not inconvenient
Due to the cancellation of pretty much everyone Sports events due to the corona virus give some athletes time scope – and may dream again.
Hertha is considering postponing the presidential election
For the 24. The general meeting of Hertha BSC is scheduled for May, at which, among other things, the presidium should be newly elected. But because of the corona crisis, it is still in the stars whether it can actually take place.
Like the “B.Z.” reported, the meeting would currently not be possible due to the prescribed contact restrictions. And nobody really knows when the restrictions will be lifted again.
Therefore, according to the report, an alternative scenario has already been legally examined. This scenario implies that the elections will be postponed until the next general assembly in November. The presidium around Werner Gegenbauer would remain in office until then.
Learn it like Peter Neururer!
And you think there is not good news in times of the coronavirus crisis? Wrong thought! We have just the right message for a new day in which you have as little direct contact with other people as possible. Take an example from Peter Neururer:
The former Bundesliga coach fights boredom during football-free time by refreshing his language skills. “My wife had the glorious idea, and this idea is really good that we can improve our knowledge of Spanish,” said the 64 – Year-old from the German Press Agency. “We study almost every afternoon. Then I wait until it gets dark again. ”
As an active person, neururists can hardly cope with boredom. “I'm already counting the flies on the wall that aren't there,” he said. Since his beloved golf course is now also closed, he plays a little with his wife in his own garden every day. Otherwise he is regularly on his motorcycle.
“It only becomes problematic when I can no longer go out. But then my Spanish skills will be so strong that in the end I can take on a job as an interpreter. ”But a job as a Spanish selection coach, for example, would not be for him. “National coach would not be my thing. I want to work with a team every day. ”
I think there are no questions left unanswered.
Wembley Stadium shines in green-white-red
On the evening of the canceled international match between the national football teams of England and Italy, the shone famous arch over the London Wembley Stadium in the colors green-white-red. “We don't share the field @azzurri tonight, but we stand together and united in this difficult time,” tweeted the English Football Association. On Friday, above the entrance to the legendary arena, it was also written in Italian: “We are separated. But we are together. Forza Italia “.
The Three Lions and the Squadra Azzurra had their preparations with the game for the now in the summer 2021 want to start postponed soccer championships. (dpa)
Corona crisis: Reus donates 500. 00 0 Euro
Dortmund soccer player Marco Reus shows his willingness to help in the Corona crisis and has it “Help your Hometown” campaign launched. With a donation of 500. 00 0 euros he and his wife Scarlett want to help local small businesses cope with the financial hardship. “Social life as we know it stands still. And that is exactly what presents small and old-established companies with huge problems. Despite their passionate work, they were unable to build up the reserves to survive weeks without customers. But these shops make every city unique. We want to help here, ”said the BVB captain on Friday in a video message on Instagram. In addition, the Dortmund native called for participation in the campaign. “I would like to encourage you to support the local businesses in your hometown. It is currently only possible together – more than ever, ”said Reus. (dpa)
Qualified athletes keep their starting places
The athletes already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo keep their starting places for 2021. The International Olympic Committee announced this on Friday. So far 57 Percentage of athletes qualified for the Summer Games in Tokyo, which are due to come because of the Corona crisis Year to be made up – an appointment has not yet been made. The athlete quota for the various sports should be maintained.
DEL selects best players at digital gala
At a digital gala, the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday (19. 00 o'clock) the best coach and the best players of the prematurely ended season. The award should be followed live on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and MagentaSport. Due to the spread of the Coronavirus was originally for the 14. The planned annual gala in Wolfsburg was canceled in March. The DEL season had been canceled before the playoffs. A master was not chosen this year. (dpa)
Formula 1 helps in the manufacture of breathing apparatus
Formula 1 offers its technological help in the fight against the corona crisis. Seven England-based teams from the premier class of motorsport or their technology departments want to assist in the manufacture and delivery of breathing apparatus. As Formula 1 announced on Friday, the racing teams have joined a cross-industry initiative in Great Britain. This is intended to support the British government.
World champion team Mercedes, Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Renault and Williams are referred to as the “pit lane project”. The racing teams provide their technological know-how.
Djokovic donates for the fight against the virus
Tennis star Novak Djokovic also campaigns for the fight against the corona virus. Together with his wife Jelena, the world number one donates one million euros for medical equipment and aids in his home country Serbia through his foundation. Again 32 -Year announced on Friday, he hopes that others will join his donation. “Stay positive, we'll get through this together,” wrote Djokovic on social networks.
The Swiss Roger Federer had previously announced his help. Together with his wife Mirka, the 38 – Year-olds decided to spend one million Swiss Francs (approx. 944 00 0 euros) for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland . (dpa)
Dybala is slowly recovering
Football professional Paulo Dybala is with Covid after his illness – 19 on the mend. “After the strong symptoms I had a few days ago, I feel much better,” said the Argentinian on Friday from the Juventus TV fan platform from home in Turin. “Today I have no symptoms. I can move and try to train a bit again. ”
In the past few days, he quickly got tired and struggled with breathing problems. “After five minutes, I felt heavy and my muscles ached. So I had to stop. But now I and my girlfriend are better. ”
The 26 – year-olds and his partner were positive about that last week Corona virus has been tested. Dybala was the third Juventus Turin player to find the virus after defender Daniele Rugani and French teammate Blaise Matuidi.
Overall 16 Serie A players tested positive for the virus, including seven players from Sampdoria and others from Fiorentina, Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta. None of the players reportedly suffered from severe symptoms.
Although exit restrictions have been in effect in Italy due to the corona pandemic since March 9, football officials advise about ending the season. Juve are currently one point ahead of Lazio Rome. Twelve complete match days are still pending. (dpa)
The # Corona crisis now also affects the scheduling of the semi-finals in the #DFB Cup: The originally for the 21. and 22. April scheduled games @FCBayern against @Eintracht and @ersterfcs against @bayer 04 football will be relocated. ➡️ https://t.co/QaLoAZyVdM
– DFB-Pokal on Twitter (@dfb_pokal) https://twitter.com/DFB_Pokal/status/1243560106899447808
Virtual professional cycling races planned
In the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the cycling professionals move their races into the digital world. From 22. to 26. The “Digital Swiss 5” will be held in April, a series of one-day races, some of which will take place on the course planned for the Tour de Suisse. Professionals such as Lombardy winner Bauke Mollema or tour stage winner Michael Matthews use their smart trainers in their own four walls and compete against each other on the Rouvy platform. The team association Velon announced on Friday.
“We are very much looking forward to this opportunity. Our drivers are wholeheartedly involved and we are excited to see where this will lead us, ”said Enrico Poitschke, sporting director of the Bora-hansgroha racing team. In addition to the German team, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma have so far confirmed their participation. The races each last one hour and are broadcast live on Swiss television. There will be three drivers per team, whose data such as heart rate, speed and performance will be transmitted live.
The real Tour de Suisse is scheduled for this year from 6th to 14. June will be held. However, the outcome is uncertain. (dpa)
Hanover's Jannes Horn also healthy again
Also the second one near Hanover 96 positive for the Corona virus tested soccer professional is healthy again. As reported by the second division club on Friday, Jannes Horn had been tested twice. So the 23 – Year-olds leave home quarantine after two weeks. Horn was on 12. March tested positive for the virus. This had previously been done at Timo Hübers. Then the entire 96 – Quarantine team. Now everyone can 96 – professionals leave their apartments again. The players will keep fit individually in the coming week. (dpa)