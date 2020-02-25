kristina-vogel-as-an-expert-at-the-track-cycling-world-cup

Kristina Vogel can't get off track cycling so quickly. This becomes clear when you look at her Instagram account. A video shows how she sits in a wheelchair on a racetrack, holds the hand of track bike sprinter Pauline Grabosch and lets herself be pulled by it. “Los Pauline, in the curve you have to work properly, work properly”, Vogel calls out loudly: “Yes, that's the way to do it.”

Be right there. This has always been the life of the 29 year old woman. Vogel was right there as a competitive athlete. She won two gold medals at the Olympic Games and became world champion eleven times in her career. There has never been a more successful athlete from Germany in this sport. Vogel is also in the middle of it, after suffering a severe spinal injury in a bad training accident in June 2018 and has been in a wheelchair since then.

Vogel does not want pity, she wants to get started

The fate of the exceptional athlete moved many millions of people in this country. Vogel received several awards, she received countless expressions of solidarity and in general she was and is often the focus. This can also be observed at the beginning of February at a press event on the occasion of the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin starting on Wednesday. In such laps, she is sure to get more attention at times than was the case before her accident. Too much fuss around them can certainly turn into pity. Which could not be more inappropriate, especially with Kristina Vogel. Vogel doesn't want pity, she wants to start again, to be there. This is also possible in a wheelchair.

Vogel is extremely busy. Last year she was elected as a non-party member for the CDU in the Erfurt city council; She is also active again with the federal police, she is currently working as a trainer. She is also well booked as a speaker and TV commentator. What benefits Vogel is her extremely rapid mouth. “I know that I'm sometimes too fast,” she says, “but the energy just has to be released.”

At the Track Cycling World Championships in the Berlin Velodrome, the words will just burst out of her again , Vogel will work as an expert for the world cycling association UCI and on Sunday for the ZDF. Vogel thinks it's a shame that the public service broadcaster is only live on one day. On the other hand, the ZDF must also pay attention to the money. “There are not only us commentators, but also cameramen, directors and many more,” she says.

Your confidence is unshakable

The expert job for Vogel means a bit of stress. “I want to do it well. It helps to be tense, ”she says. Vogel wants to be well prepared. After all, track cycling is complex, an interaction of physical, technical and, above all, tactical components. “Riding a track bike is a bit like driving Formula 1 and playing chess,” she says. This is not so easy to understand for laypeople. “But I did that 18 for years as a competitive athlete. I already understand what is happening there. ”With Vogel, self-confidence is the same as when she pedaled herself. It is unshakable.

“Rhetorical,” she says, “it's fine with me.” Nobody would deny that to the energetic woman. And because that is the case, she does not only comment occasionally as an expert on track cycling. Vogel speaks on topics that affect her fate. On her homepage, she offers lectures on the titles “Restart: And everything is different”, “Other life – New opportunities”, “Better cross-section than average” and “Kristina Vogel: Stand up”. So a lot of stuff from Kristina Vogel, for whom life turns quite quickly even outside the train.