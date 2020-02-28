Kresimir Nikic – 2.13 meters, which should still grow at Alba Berlin

It was less than five minutes when Alba Berlin coach Aito Garcia Reneses made his center talent Kresimir Nikic understand that he would have a little more playing time than usual today. Alba's regular center, Landry Nnoko, caught his second foul early on. “I knew before the game that I had to be ready,” said Nikic shortly after the 86: 99 – Home loss on Thursday against Euroleague competitor Anadolu Istanbul.

It's a varied season for Kresimir Nikic. In addition to appearances in the Euroleague, the 20 -year-old Croatians frequently used by Alba's cooperation partner Lok Bernau in the third-class ProB. In the Bundesliga, on the other hand, Nikic hardly plays a role, since he does not have a German passport and the foreigner regulation gets in his way. “I already said: man, I have to marry some German girl to get the passport,” he jokes.

Alba Berlin's schedule in February

2.2. – BBL: Oldenburg – Alba Berlin 93: 88

4.2. – Euroleague: Olimpia Milan – Alba Berlin 96: 102

6.2. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Real Madrid 97: 103

9.2. – BBL: Alba Berlin – Göttingen 96: 71

11 .2. – BBL: Ulm – Alba Berlin 106: 112 n. V.

.) 2. – Cup final: Alba Berlin – Oldenburg 89: 67

.) 2. – Euroleague: Zenit St. Petersburg – Alba Berlin 81: 83

27. second – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Anadolu Istanbul 86: 99

At the games for Bernau he is with his 2, 13 meters mostly the largest player on the field. On Thursday evening against Istanbul, however, Nikic also had to look up a few centimeters when he hit the 2, 21 meters from Tibor Pleiß, the German center of the Turkish top team. “I can learn a lot if I can play against such players in the Euroleague,” said Nikic.

But even without a German passport, Nikic can currently count on the trust of his coach. In the game against Anadolu Istanbul he was close 19 Minutes on the field, only Luke Sikma was used longer by all the big players at Alba. In the end, Nikic had eight points and four rebounds. “He is a very clever player and gets better with every game,” praised Coach Reneses.

In summer 2017 changed at that time 18 -year-old centers to Berlin and signed a five-year contract. However, the beginning was not easy for him: “At first it was sometimes really bad,” says Nikic. “There were really a few difficult moments in the first year. Especially when we played on Saturday and had Sunday off. Then I was at home all day and had nothing to do. ”But now it's over:“ I feel at home here after almost three years, ”says Nikic.

Opportunity seized: Kresimir Nikic (right) made a good game against Anadolu Istanbul. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

Marco Baldi also followed his development: “In his first few years he was unable to withstand the strain physically and was often injured,” says Alba's managing director. “This year he's almost free of injuries, and you can tell.”

But Nikic should continue to grow, as Baldi emphasizes. That sounds for a 2, 13 meters tall player a bit strange at first. But of course it's about his playful skills, his personality, his development on and next to the parquet.

He has already learned one thing at Alba: patience. And he will still need it in the coming time. Because if it doesn't happen unexpectedly soon with a German woman and the marriage, it will probably take a while until he is used regularly in the Euroleague and the Bundesliga. “He definitely has the patience until he is an integral part of the match day squad,” believes Marco Baldi.

This is another reason why his eyes are not on Sunday when Alba in the Bundesliga Bamberg (15 Uhr / Magentasport) receives. “I still don't know if I will play there,” says Nikic. On Saturday, after his appearance at the highest European level, the third league is announced again: With Bernau he has the team from Münster as a guest. “I'm preparing for that,” says Nikic – very patiently and patiently.