Kramp-Karrenbauer announces Bundeswehr aid in the fight against pandemic
Austria drastically tightened measures again
Austrians have to adjust to even stricter restrictions on their everyday life. As the broadcaster ORF reports online, the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has further drastic measures in the fight against the corona virus decided. Accordingly, there is a ban on assembly , playgrounds and sports fields may no longer be used. Locations will be closed completely. According to the report, Kurz emphasized again, however, that security of supply is still guaranteed. Shops in the food trade remained open as well as drugstores, tobacconists and pharmacies. Additional civilian service providers should be mobilized to strengthen the medical and nursing sector .
Also the border regulations are tightened further. No more people are allowed to enter Austria from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Russia.
According to the report, Kurz again announced “challenging, difficult and also painful weeks”. Again he asked everyone to do their part. However, Austria remains able to act thanks to the government's aid package, which, like the drastic cuts, will be passed in parliament in a large special law on Sunday.
Poland has closed the border with Germany
Poland has because of the coronavirus crisis closed its borders to Germany and other neighboring EU countries for foreigners at night. In total 58 Border crossings to Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania, controls were introduced , as is clear from a decree of the Polish Ministry of the Interior. Poles can return to their homeland, but have to 14 Days in quarantine. Foreigners, however, may only enter the country in exceptional cases. These apply to people with permanent residence permits, truck drivers and diplomats.
At the German-Polish borders, the controls for 15 Border crossings. This includes three crossings for pedestrians in Guben-Gubin, Frankfurt (Or) -Slubice and Kietz – Kostryn. In addition, twelve border crossings for drivers are affected, including Swiecko on the A 11 near Frankfurt / Oder, Jedrzychowice on the A4 near Görlitz, Olszyna on the A 15 near Cottbus and Kolbaskowo on the A 11 near Pomellen. (dpa)
Ethics Council chairman calls for all services to be canceled
The chairman of the German Ethics Council, Peter Dabrock, calls for the cancellation of all church services against the background of the spread of the coronavirus. He considers it irresponsible that the Churches offer events that expose people from the high-risk group to a risk of contracting the coronavirus , the theologian tells the Evangelical Press Service in view of the old age of many worshipers. On Twitter he wrote: “Sounds like measles party – Ü 70. “
He made an urgent appeal to the churches : “Cancel all services and other church events with one voice until further notice , let your imagination run and offer They offer alternatives through all other media. ”The Protestant regional churches and Catholic dioceses decide on measures to deal with the spread of the virus. The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) and the Catholic German Bishops' Conference have not issued any orders for this. He sees the “small state” with bewilderment, says Dabrock.
Everyone must have internalized the warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to only make essential social contacts, says Dabrock. At church services, especially at the exit, people would come “dangerously close”, he emphasizes : “The churches have a guarantee, this To minimize the danger. ”Many churches have already canceled services and events. Radio and television services are recommended as replacements. (epd)
With 2.2 million children, parents work full-time
School and day-care center closures due to the coronavirus affect millions of workers' households: For more than 2.2 million children, there are up to 16 years nationwide both parents or the single parent employed full-time. This emerges from data from the Federal Statistical Office, which the left had requested in the Bundestag and which is available from the German Press Agency.
In West Germany there are around 1 , 1 million children up to 16, where both parents work full-time are, more than 410. 000 Single parents full time. At 4.1 million, one parent works full-time and one part-time. For single parents in West Germany it is scarce 600. 000 who work part-time .
In Eastern Germany are around 570. 000 children both parents fully occupied with 180. 000 this is the case with the single parent. One parent in full-time and part-time employment – this is the situation with 640. 000 children to 16 in East Germany. 160. 000 Single parents are part-time.
Susanne Ferschl, the deputy parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Bundestag, calls for a Continued payment similar to the case of illness , namely six weeks full wage compensation. “If daycare centers and schools are right to close, the federal government must have a solution for parents,” she says. “We also need emergency care for children whose parents are urgently needed to contain the pandemic.” (Dpa)
Ski resorts in France close
The ski season has ended in France. All areas stop operating, as the Association of Operators reports. (Reuters)
Vatican celebrates Easter without visitors
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Vatican canceled all public events for Easter. The Vatican is celebrating Easter this year without visitors, according to a statement from the Vatican. All liturgical celebrations of Holy Week would take place “without the physical presence of the faithful.” Usually thousands of people from all come to the festivities World.
Easter falls this year on the 12. April. On the most important Christian holiday, the resurrection of Jesus is celebrated on Good Friday after his execution on the cross. There are several ceremonies in the week before Easter – Holy Week.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, until 12. April the general audiences of Pope Francis and the Angelus prayers on Sunday continue to be broadcast online only. The coronavirus pandemic is currently particularly affecting Italy. (dpa)
Two weeks quarantine for travelers in Australia
In Australia, travelers from abroad are due to the coronavirus pandemic from 14 o'clock (CET) for two weeks under domestic quarantine. This is announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Cruises are said to be completely banned. With these measures, visitor traffic will “dry out very, very, very quickly,” says Morrison. So far in Australia 269 Infections with the new coronavirus detected. Lastly, many new ones Cases have been brought in from the US, Morrison said. New Zealand had already announced similar measures on Saturday. (Reuters)
Coalition talks from red-green in Hamburg postponed
SPD and Greens in Hamburg have postponed their coalition talks scheduled for Monday because of the coronavirus crisis. As the parties say, the start of negotiations should be postponed by two weeks . All strength should currently be concentrated on the measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was said as a justification.
The first meeting on Monday should be about organizational issues. After that, two more rounds of negotiations were planned for Tuesday and Thursday. After exploratory talks with the Greens and CDU, the Hamburg SPD had decided to negotiate with the Greens about a new edition of red-green. Both parties have been governing in Hamburg since 2015 together. (AFP)
French also vote for local parliaments
In France, the first round of local elections started on Sunday despite the corona virus. Although restaurants, bars and shops have been closed since midnight in the fight against the spread of the virus , the French and French vote on the balance of power in local parliaments. Round 47, 7 million people are called , including 330. 000 EU citizens living in France.
France's Prime Minister announced on Saturday evening that the previous measures against the corona virus were not effective. The number of those infected had risen massively again. Therefore, “Phase 3” now applies in France, the highest level in the fight against the pandemic. This means that only necessary facilities such as grocery stores, banks, petrol stations or pharmacies are open. In Paris, numerous bars closed at midnight, the police checked occasionally.
In France, therefore, one Low voter turnout feared. Numerous politicians called for the postponement of the elections after the Prime Minister's announcement on Saturday evening. (dpa)
“Special Disaster Zones” in South Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae In declares the provinces most affected by the virus outbreak as “special disaster zones”. This enables the government to renovation costs up to 50 percent to support and relieve residents of taxes and other payment obligations. In Asia, South Korea is most affected by the pandemic after China. The number of confirmed new infections also drops 76 but now looks so small like not in more than three weeks. (Reuters)
Local elections in Bavaria started
In the middle of the Corona crisis, the local elections in Bavaria started on Sunday. Everywhere in the Free State the local parliaments are elected: municipal councils, city councils, district councils. And almost everywhere the mayor and first mayor. Near Bavaria 4000 Total elections are almost 40. 000 Mand ate to be awarded. The polling stations close around 18 Clock. First results should be known in the evening , others only in the course of the coming days. (dpa)
Daily mirror | Patrick Guyton
Trial of Netanyahu in Israel on 24. May postponed
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the corruption process against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is postponed for two months. According to the Ministry of Justice, the process should now be on 24. May begin. Originally the start was scheduled for next Tuesday. Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and infidelity. He denies all allegations by the public prosecutor and sees himself as a victim of one “Witch hunt” by the public prosecutor and the media. (Reuters, AFP)
Kramp-Karrenbauer agrees to help the Bundeswehr
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) promises to help the Bundeswehr in the fight against the corona virus. “We plan at all levels in such a way that we can safely cover all critical areas – including what administrative assistance is on us is coming, “says Kramp-Karrenbauer of the” Welt am Sonntag “. So the Bundeswehr has just called its reservists to report, to help in the Bundeswehr hospitals.
The Bundeswehr is already providing administrative assistance with its procurement office the Federal Ministry of Health, says Kramp-Karrenbauer. The Bundeswehr negotiate, conclude contracts and procure breathing masks, protective suits and medication. “We provide storage capacities, medical personnel to strengthen civilian forces and laboratory capacities,” reports the CDU boss.
The Bundeswehr is also affected by the new type of corona virus. According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, until Friday evening 120 justified suspected cases and 18 Coronavir confirmed US cases recorded. “Every reported case is immediately isolated, if possible also all contact persons,” assures Kramp-Karrenbauer. (AFP)
Trump allegedly wants to lure German vaccine researchers to the USA
According to a media report, there is an indirect between the USA and Germany due to the corona crisis, but tangible economic and political debate . As reported by “Welt am Sonntag” citing government circles, US President Donald Trump, German scientist, is working on a potential corona vaccine to lure with large financial contributions to the USA or to secure the drug exclusively for his country .
The US President allegedly offers the company a large amount to secure its work exclusively, the newspaper reported. Trump is doing everything possible to get a vaccine for the United States. “But only for the USA,” said the Federal Government.
In the The dispute between the two states is based on information from the sheet the company CureVac based in Tübingen, which together with the federally owned Paul Ehrlich Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Medicines is working on the production of a vaccine against the virus. According to the report, representatives of the federal government are now negotiating with CureVac.
“The federal government is very interested in the fact that vaccines and active substances against the novel corona virus are also available be developed in Germany and Europe, “confirmed a spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the newspaper. “In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac.” Germany is trying to keep the company with financial offers, reported the sheet citing government circles. According to the “Welt am Sonntag”, the company did not want to comment on this. (AFP)
Makabres public-law satire video “Corona saves the world” polarizes the Internet
A supposed satire video of the public service “funk” with the title “Corona saves the world” is currently causing a wave of outrage. “We from the Browser Ballett say yes to Corona, because with this virus the planet practically heals itself. Interesting how fair this video is. It takes the old people there, but the young people survive this infection almost effortlessly . That's just, after all, the generation 65 plus this planet in the past 65 fully hit the wall for years ”, it says in the satirical contribution about the Coronavirus crisis
At the end of last year, WDR was criticized for its “environmental sow” satirical contribution ten.
The video “Corona saves the world” comes from the public YouTube channel “Bohemian Browser Ballett” of the joint youth service “funk” by ARD and ZDF and has been 166000 times. The misguided satire contribution is now heavily criticized on the Internet. “ARD / ZDF don't learn anything. I am 70 and has known for 1 hour, that I'm Corona positive. Macabre ARD satire ”. One user complained to the press council.
Spain has issued an alarm status
To combat the coronavirus epidemic more effectively, Spain has issued a two-week so-called alarm condition , which amounts to the restriction of freedom of movement throughout the country . The Council of Ministers of the Left Government issued a corresponding decree in Madrid on Saturday, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced late in the evening.
The decree comes into force on Monday at 8 a.m. . Sánchez spoke of “drastic measures”. The alarm state is for the longest possible duration of 15 days the socialist politician said. An extension would have to be approved by the parliament in Madrid.
The Spaniards are only allowed to leave the house in exceptional cases during the “alarm state” . According to the decree journeys to work, to the doctor and to the purchase of food and medication are allowed . Citizens can also leave the house to look after children, the elderly and those in need. Vacationers and other people are also allowed to return to their main residence. Situations of “force majeure” are also exempt from the ban. According to the decree, the security forces will monitor compliance with the instructions.
After Italy, Spain is the country most affected by the crisis in Europe. The number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed for days – balance of the Ministry of Health from Saturday evening: more than 6000 infections and about 190 deaths.
Madrid can now ration in addition to the above measures, for example food and other important goods and also seized, order interventions in factories and other production facilities and to implement the Measures all security forces and also mobilize the army . (dpa)
Criminals send malware on behalf of the Swiss authorities
Criminals in Switzerland use the insecurity due to the corona virus to infect private computers. Unknown persons have been sending e-mails with the falsified sender “Federal Office of Health” since Friday , the Swiss reporting and analysis agency reported Information security (Melani) on Saturday. It is about data collection, and the people addressed should open an attachment called “list.xlsx”, it says. When clicking on the attachment, however, malware is installed on the device that allows the fraudsters to download personal data and passwords , warned the registration office.
Since the beginning of the corona virus Crisis were various attempts to defraud in connection with the virus known. So it also happened in Berlin an adapted variant of the grandchildren's trick where unknown people called the elderly and claimed they needed money for a coronavirus drug to treat the allegedly infected grandson.
Already at the end of February the L andeskriminalamt Niedersachsen has warned of a medical fakeshop on the Internet that the Worries about the spread of the novel corona virus exploited. Cybercriminals advertise via a alleged online shop for various respiratory masks , as the LKA warned on Twitter. By spam mail the perpetrators would have sent their offer to numerous recipients and sent the Company name of a real German company misused – which has already filed a complaint. In the case of an order and payment from the fakeshop, the LKA advised to contact the respective payment provider and to stop the payment. (Tsp, dpa)
Junge Union calls for shopping help
The CDU / CSU offspring has been in the corona crisis According to their own information more than 1000 Helpers mobilized , the elderly and others Reduce purchases and errands particularly at risk . So many volunteers had already registered in the first 24 hours after the start of the promotional heroes reported online, announced the Junge Union. Similar actions have also been started by others, including the Jusos and many neighborhood initiatives .
JU boss Tilman Kuban said the German press agency that they want to help reduce the risk of infection for the risk group and slow the virus spread. “As a young generation, we want to provide concrete help in everyday life and ensure more cohesion in our society.”
The Young Union brings helpers and Help seekers together . Since Friday afternoon both sides could register at die-einkaufshelden.de . In addition to online mediation, the up-and-coming party party also offers an individually pre-filled expression that helpers can hang out in the hallway of their home or in the supermarket, for example. (dpa)
Bavaria sticks to local elections despite corona virus
Despite the corona crisis on Sunday in Bavaria about ten million people are called for local elections . Despite the closure of schools and kindergartens, the Bavarian state government sticks to the election day and calls for participation. Lord Mayors, Mayors, District Councilors, City and Municipal Councils as well as district and district councils are elected. (AFP)