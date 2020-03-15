kramp-karrenbauer-announces-bundeswehr-aid-in-the-fight-against-pandemic

Austria drastically tightened measures again

Austrians have to adjust to even stricter restrictions on their everyday life. As the broadcaster ORF reports online, the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has further drastic measures in the fight against the corona virus decided. Accordingly, there is a ban on assembly , playgrounds and sports fields may no longer be used. Locations will be closed completely. According to the report, Kurz emphasized again, however, that security of supply is still guaranteed. Shops in the food trade remained open as well as drugstores, tobacconists and pharmacies. Additional civilian service providers should be mobilized to strengthen the medical and nursing sector .



Also the border regulations are tightened further. No more people are allowed to enter Austria from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Russia.

According to the report, Kurz again announced “challenging, difficult and also painful weeks”. Again he asked everyone to do their part. However, Austria remains able to act thanks to the government's aid package, which, like the drastic cuts, will be passed in parliament in a large special law on Sunday.