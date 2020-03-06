kohlschreiber-fails-in-the-davis-cup

The German tennis men have to worry about re-entering the finals of the Davis Cup. Because veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber lost the second individual against Egor Gerassimow 6: 4, 5: 7, 6: 7 (3: 7) against Belarus on Friday, it is only 1: 1 in Düsseldorf after the first day. Germany's top player Jan-Lennard Struff had previously won the opening game against Ilja Iwaschka with 6: 4, 6: 4.

The decision now falls on Saturday, where 12 o'clock first the two French Open winners Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies compete in doubles. Then Struff meets Gerassimow in the top singles before Kohlschreiber gets to deal with Iwaschka. The Davis Cup finals will take place from 23. to 29. November in Madrid.

Alexander Zverev is missing from the German team

Last year Germany had reached the quarter-finals in Madrid. The final round in the Spanish capital is the big goal again this year. “When we left last year, we thought we wanted to go back there,” said team boss Michael Kohlmann. “It was an experience. We felt that we were close to the top nations and that we wanted to make two more rounds next time. ”

And on Friday it initially looked like Germany would have no problems against Belarus to bring the ticket to the Spanish capital again. In front of around 2500 viewers, Struff took the first step towards the final round, for which again 18 qualify teams. “It was not that easy. But I'm glad that I got the first point, ”said the Sauerlander.

In the absence of top player Alexander Zverev, the German number one took a while to get going, but then it got going no longer in danger. “I've been number one a few times now. But playing in Germany is something else, ”described the number 34 of the world, his nervousness. “I really wanted to get this point and I did it.”

Pulled through: Jan-Lennard Struff held himself harmless in his single. Photo: Federico Gambarini / dpa

Kohlschreiber was unable to meet expectations. The 36 year old Augsburg started well and secured the first set 6: 4 after a quick break. Overall, the veteran never found his rhythm in the German team and had big problems with the very powerful game of Belarus.

In the second round, the Bavarian initially fended off two sets at 4: 5 , but then had to hand over the sentence. Also in the third section, Kohlschreiber never managed to seize the encounter at any stage. The veteran braved the defeat with all his might and fended off two match balls at a score of 5: 6. In the tie-break, Gerassimow then showed no nerves anymore and in the end deservedly secured the victory, which continues to make the Belarusians dream of the surprise and make Germany tremble. (dpa)