Know How Online Travel Booking Market Massively Growing during 2020-2026 with Profiling Players Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Ctrip.com International, Expedia Group, Thomas Cook

Online Travel Booking

Growth in digital platforms drives the online travel industry globally. The hotel industry is playing a significant role in the growth of the online travel booking market place. Most hoteliers accept digital platforms to utilize the digital boom as internet penetration is steadily growing worldwide.

The Research Corporation report gives an in-depth idea about the global Online Travel Booking market. It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Ctrip.com International, Expedia Group, Thomas Cook, Dcsplus.net, Otrams, SutiTravel, GTI Travel, Tavisca, Lemax, CTM Travel

A mobile platform is leading the global online travel booking market. The mobile platform is attributed to increased penetration of smartphones and the growing confidence of people in the safety of mobile payments.

Scope of Global Online Travel Booking Market

Online Travel Booking Market, by Mode of booking

o Online Travel Agencies

o Direct Travel Suppliers

Online Travel Booking Market, by Type of platform

o Mobile

o Desktop

Online Travel Booking Market, by Service type

o Transportation

o Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages Market segment by Application, split into

o Domestic Tourism

o Oversea Tourism

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

o United States

o Europe

o China

o Japan

o Southeast Asia

o India

o Central & South America

