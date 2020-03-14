Know How Global Phycocyanin Market is demanded globally by Nan Pao International Biotech, Ozone Naturals, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Parry Nutraceuticals

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Phycocyanin Market has given an in-depth information about Global Phycocyanin Market economy to readers.

The main company in this survey is: Nan Pao International Biotech, Ozone Naturals, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Parry Nutraceuticals, DIC Corporation, Zhejiang Binmel Biotechnology, EcoFuel Laboratories, Prozyme, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd, Wuli Lvqi, Xian Sonwu Biotech Co., Limited and Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Lyophilized Powder, Natural Colour Pigment,

Based on Extraction type, the market is segmented into Ion-Exchange Chromatography, Ammonium Sulphate Precipitation, Gel Filtration Chromatography,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Dietary Supplements, Chemicals,

Phycocyanin is a pigment that is produced by a micro-organism group called as Cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria is also identified as blue green algae owing to the pigment it produces. This pigment produced by the bacteria is further processed to produce a natural colorant known as Lina Blue. It is used in a variety of food and cosmetic material. An increase in demand for cleaner products i.e. without additives or artificial components are in demand. This product is a cleaner, natural alternative to artificial colours. As per an article in the National Public Radio website, 2013, caramel colour grade 150d had carcinogenic effect. Therefore, in order to avoid regulatory hassle Coke and Pepsi reformulated their recipe. Therefore, companies, especially MNC’s are shifting towards all natural and healthier alternative. One of the market restraints is typically the high cost in comparison to artificial colours, thus companies do not prefer switching unless there is a regulatory pressure. Another restraint is the supply, since this is a natural material, there is always a slight variation in the end product. Production also is heavily dependent upon climatic conditions.

