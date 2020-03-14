Know How Global Car DVR Market Is Thriving Continuously By Top Key PlayersCobra Electronics Corporation, Amcrest Technologies, Vicord, WatchGuard Video

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Car DVR Market has given an in-depth information about Global Car DVR Market economy to readers.

The main company in this survey is: Cobra Electronics Corporation, Amcrest Technologies, Vicord, WatchGuard Video, PAPAGO, FineDigital Inc., BlackVue (Pittasoft), FineVu (Fine Digital, Inc.), Honeywell, Panasonic, Garmin, Lukas (Qrontech) Itronics (Korea).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Single Channel Car DVR, Dual Channel Car DVR,

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Low Car DVR, Mid Car DVR, High Car DVR ,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential,

Digital video recorders (DVR) are used in cars as dash-cams in order to record activities. This product serves as an indispensable tool when it comes to hit and run accidents, robbery or any other kind of road mishaps. Car DVR market has witnessed a significant growth considering the need for better safety measures concerning road safety.

The key market drivers with regards to Car DVR’s are favourable government policies for accidents coupled with a general increase in awareness with regards to safety. As per data published by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), around 1.2 million road fatalities occur each year globally. The organization also stated that considering the current trends and safety, road accidents are considered to be the third major contributor to death. Thus, the need for improving safety measures becomes imperative which would, in turn, stimulate the product demand among end-users. One major limitation that continues to hamper the growth of the industry is the fact that it is considered a violation of privacy. The use of the camera on dashboards may be considered as privacy in many countries.

As per the report the Car DVR industry reached at its zenith till 2018. It is made after in-depth study of the market. The analysis reveals that the leading segments have established their reputation in the market and the insights will help them to come up with new strategies. In short this report will be valuable for those who have unbiased information about stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and supply, demand, and future predictions.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Car DVR Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Car DVR industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Car DVR industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

