Kids tablet market is expected to reach US$ 36.89 Billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period mainly due to increased use of smart devices in K-12 Schools

Education is one of the many sectors which has been strongly impacted by digitization. The traditional way of schools is slowly changing due to adoption of technology. The new age kids are quite accustomed to electronic gadgets such as smart phones, tablets, laptops etc. and educational institutes have realized the importance of these gadgets in transforming the way on how education can be imparted. Since both students and teachers are very much benefited from these devices, K-12 schools have started to use tablets as a medium for learning.

Companies such as Lenovo provide customized tablets which can be used by students especially within the age group of 10 years to 16 years. According to an online survey of 20,000 teachers and students from 100 countries undergone by Cambridge International, 20% of tablets are used in classrooms.

Some of the factors which can slow down the growth rate would be health related concerns regarding the extensive use of smart devices by kids. However, the increase in number of children in developing countries is expected to propel the global kids tablet market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global kids tablet market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

By connectivity, Wi-Fi enabled devices are expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increase in internet penetration across the globe

While considering RAM Size, tablets with more than 1 GB is expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increased use of educational apps

Asia Pacific kids tablet market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased digital adoption by educational institutes in countries such as China, India etc.

Some of the players operating in the global kids tablet market are Lenovo Group Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., SAMSUNG, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Apple Inc. Zee Learn Ltd. ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. Micromax Informatics Limited, Sungworld, CONTIXO, dragontouch.com, Mattel, Kurio & KD Interactive, ConveGenius etc. amongst others

Global Kids Tablet Market :

By Connectivity

Wi-FI Enabled

Sim Enabled

By RAM Size

Less than 1 GB

1 GB and Above

By End User

Less than 5 Years

(5 to 10) Years

(10 to 16) Years

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



