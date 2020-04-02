kfw-has-already-paid-out-almost-eleven-billion-euros

Günther Bräunig, CEO of the state development bank KfW, expects at least 50 Billions of euros in loans from their corona programs for large companies, medium-sized businesses, retailers, artisans, the self-employed and freelancers. “100 I can't imagine billions of euros at the moment, but I don't want to rule it out either,” said Bräunig on Thursday at the telephone press conference. So far, KfW has paid out almost eleven billion euros, including to a large company. According to his information, none of the 2500 requests for crisis relief received by KfW has so far been rejected. 2100 are promised, round 400 are still under examination. 90 percent are applications for loans up to three million euros. The majority of the commitment goes to the most populous federal states, i.e. to North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

From next Monday, Bräunig and Ingrid Hengster, on the KfW board of directors, are responsible for the Corona credit programs , a real rush for the help. The development bank will then be able to process inquiries and payments for amounts of up to three million euros, sometimes within one day, but at the latest within two to three days, so that the money will reach medium-sized companies, retailers, craftsmen or the self-employed during this time. “On Monday there can be 2. 000 to 3. 000 Applications are received, “suspects Hengster. “We and our systems are prepared for this. We can process several thousand applications per day. ”

The commercial banks are usually responsible for the check

KfW does not accept inquiries of up to three million euros otherwise usual own credit check and takes over the assessment of the respective bank or savings bank, which ultimately pays the money. The promotional bank has established an accelerated procedure for applications up to ten million. For larger amounts, she checks intensively as usual. This applies, for example, to the TUI travel group's loan application, which is expected to amount to 1.7 billion euros. In these cases, however, KfW does not manage the aid loan alone, but in cooperation with the banks in the form of a syndicated loan.

It is not about everyone getting a loan, the money need, says KfW boss Günther Bräuning. Photo: www.imago-images.de

KfW is expected to have the strongest demand for loan support throughout April, and it will probably wane in May, says Bräunig. The basic assumption of the development bank for the Corona programs is that factories, shops, restaurants, theaters and cinemas remain closed for three months and then the economic and business life slowly normalizes again until 2021 takes its normal course. Bräunig focuses on the development in China, where economic activity is based on 50 Days of standstill again 80 percent normalized. “But of course nobody currently knows exactly what will happen,” admits the KfW boss.

The money must be paid back in full

Bräunig emphasized again on Thursday that KfW aid is not grants, but loans with a term of between a few months and five years that have to be repaid. The federal government launched its solidarity fund for grants. The basis for the granting of a KfW loan is the economically healthy situation of the respective company, dealer or craftsman at the end of last year. Braunig therefore does not rule out that applications will also be rejected in the next few weeks, despite the fact that the acceptance rate is currently almost 100 percent. “The Corona programs are not about ensuring that everyone who needs money receives credit.”

The KfW manager understands any requests for further improvements to the programs, such as the full release from liability for them Banks or for the debate that grants from the solidarity fund are only granted to companies with a maximum of ten employees, but that only eleven are possible from eleven. Such questions are constantly being discussed. Ultimately, however, these are decisions that politicians have to make. Depending on the loan, KfW currently bears 80 to 90 percent of risk. Cooperation with the banks and savings banks is going very well, according to Bräunig. “The institutes are extremely hard working, they answer every call for help.” Problems in individual cases can of course arise. On the other hand, says Bräunig, it is also clear that above all those who complain will be heard.

Institute sees no problems with refinancing

Bräunig does not see that KfW could be financially overwhelmed with the corona aid programs. There are no problems with refinancing. “We are extremely liquid”. In the past few days, KfW has again placed two billion dollar bonds. In addition, the federal government provides up to 100 billion euros. The 750 billion euro loan run program of the European Central Bank (ECB) also helps. There is a lot of pressure on the financial markets.

However, the corona pandemic has a significant impact on KfW's results. After 2019 – for promotional loans for the German economy in the volume of more than 77 billion euros – a profit of 1.4 billion euros, with which it strengthens its reserves – the development bank does not distribute profits – threatens in the first quarter according to estimates by CFO Bernd Loewen, a net loss between 600 and 950 Million Euros. This is due to the impairment of investments and funds, as well as financing in countries particularly affected by the virus, such as the USA, Italy and China, and for sectors such as aviation and cruise shipping. The bank must also significantly increase risk provisioning. “Overall, this leads to charges of around one billion euros in the first quarter.” In the actual banking business, a profit of 300 Million euros accrued.