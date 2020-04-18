keven-schlotterbeck-is-preparing-to-say-goodbye-without-applause

The boss warns

President Dirk Zingler (55) from 1. FC Union Berlin has warned in the Corona crisis against a premature resumption of play in the Bundesliga. “If we disconnect ourselves from social perception, we are not doing ourselves a favor,” said Zingler in a video interview published on Friday on the website of the Iron Group: “We should find an appointment that has social acceptance. The children should go to school first. And maybe the little pub with 20 seats only again before we play football. “

Currently, the game operation in the highest German division is at least until 30. April. A possible extension or relaxation should be decided in the week after Easter. Zingler made it clear that “we need football, unfortunately also ghost games, because we have contractual obligations and responsibility for our employees”. However, one has to think carefully about the overall situation in Germany before it can start again.

Zingler Aufsteiger Union currently sees its existence not threatened. “We have worked out a stability in the last few years,” said Zingler and added: “We have taken all the necessary measures, everyone in the club is behaving incredibly in solidarity.” The club boss is convinced that the Köpenicker “is stable through the.” Situation come ”, but also has a concern:“ The only risk is certainly that we do not know how long it will take. We have developed a scenario until summer. If it goes beyond that, we will have to think again. ”(Dpa)