World
Keven Schlotterbeck is preparing to say goodbye without applause
Schlotterbeck: Farewell without applause?
Keven Schlotterbeck is preparing for a possible impersonal farewell to 1. FC Union before. “To be honest, I thought about that a week ago. If there are ghost games, it's a shame that you can no longer play in front of the Union backdrop, ”said SC Freiburg on loan,“ But we have to take it as it comes. You always see each other twice in life, you always say so beautiful. “
The 22 – year-old is pleased that he has been using the Ball can work. “ It's fun to be back on the pitch . There are many running units on the program so that we can get fit again. That suits one, not the other, ”said the defender. (dpa)
Gentner: restart is motley in the Bundesliga
Experienced Christian Gentner from 1. FC Union Berlin believes a turbulent restart is possible if the game in the Bundesliga is quickly resumed during the Corona crisis. “The whole table can be mixed up. There can actually be a complete restart, ”said the 34 Year-old midfielder in a video conference on Wednesday and added: “I think it is almost impossible to make a forecast.”
Game operations will be interrupted until at least the end of the month. How it continues after that is still open. Union is intensively preparing for a scenario that may continue with ghost games in May. “It is very intense, very hard. These are not relaxed training sessions, ”said Gentner. “We are reaching our limit.” There is a lot of work going on in the runner area, the mood among the players is good. “We are a long way from a camp freak,” said Gentner.
You also have to prepare for possible ghost games with various measures. “We will try to hold training sessions in the stadium,” said Gentner: “Despite everything, you cannot predict how every player will handle it.” (Dpa)
The Berlin midfielder would despite the expiring contract play longer for Union if necessary. He knows ghost games anyway.
Daily mirror | David Joram
The boss warns
President Dirk Zingler (55) from 1. FC Union Berlin has warned in the Corona crisis against a premature resumption of play in the Bundesliga. “If we disconnect ourselves from social perception, we are not doing ourselves a favor,” said Zingler in a video interview published on Friday on the website of the Iron Group: “We should find an appointment that has social acceptance. The children should go to school first. And maybe the little pub with 20 seats only again before we play football. “
Currently, the game operation in the highest German division is at least until 30. April. A possible extension or relaxation should be decided in the week after Easter. Zingler made it clear that “we need football, unfortunately also ghost games, because we have contractual obligations and responsibility for our employees”. However, one has to think carefully about the overall situation in Germany before it can start again.
Zingler Aufsteiger Union currently sees its existence not threatened. “We have worked out a stability in the last few years,” said Zingler and added: “We have taken all the necessary measures, everyone in the club is behaving incredibly in solidarity.” The club boss is convinced that the Köpenicker “is stable through the.” Situation come ”, but also has a concern:“ The only risk is certainly that we do not know how long it will take. We have developed a scenario until summer. If it goes beyond that, we will have to think again. ”(Dpa)
The coach is still with the values of the Berlin Bundesliga footballers unsatisfied. Now it's about getting the players back to level to get.
Daily mirror | David Joram
Yunus Malli in quarantine
The midfielder that the Berliners during the winter break from VfL Wolfsburg, is currently in quarantine. His trainer Urs Fischer said this on Thursday morning in a video conference with journalists. The coach did not want to provide any details as to when Malli had gone into quarantine or whether he was even infected. It is the “normal procedure” (14 – daily quarantine), which is why Malli is now not available to Berliners. On Monday, the team resumed team training in Köpenick – albeit in small groups and with distance rules.
Union in small groups back on the training ground
1. FC Union has on Monday after the coronavirus forced break of more than three weeks the training started in small groups. The Köpenicker showed a short video of the unit on Twitter on the grounds of the An der Alten Försterei stadium. Only four players could be seen, who were running exercises on the grass at a great distance from each other. The climber wants to slowly approach everyday sport in accordance with the regulations. Correct team training under coach Urs Fischer is not yet possible.
The association had announced that at the same time only very few actors would be present and that it would change into two cabins. Also on Tuesday there are checks to see how the professionals in the sporting home office have done and worked through their training plans. During the week, in smaller groups and also be trained with the ball. (dpa)
The newcomer practices again in Köpenick, but the content determines that Corona virus. Christopher Lenz gives insights into the changed Everyday life.
Daily mirror | David Joram
Strong played
At the #BundesligaHomeChallenge on Sunday both Julius Kade (3-2) and Keven Schlotterbeck (2-1) won their games against VfL Bochum. So the overall result is a 5: 3. Not bad!
Union gathers on Monday
After more than three weeks of individual training during the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga soccer team 1. FC Union feels its way Tests slowly return to everyday sporting activities. All players and coaches will be at the Alte Försterei stadium on Monday afternoon, but proper training is not yet an option. At the same time, very few actors will be present, there will be a change in two cabins.
“We will first carry out tests. We control their values. Then we have reliable data for training management, ”said Union professional football manager Oliver Ruhnert. On Monday and Tuesday there will be checks on how the professionals in the sporting home office have done and worked through their individual training plans. In the course of the week, training will then take place in smaller groups and with the ball. (dpa)
Positive signals from Union main sponsor
If the season in the Bundesliga does not continue, some clubs in German professional football are at risk of bankruptcy. If the fourth installment does not flow from the TV marketing rights, the 1. FC Union r and nine to ten million euros would be missing . Before the season in Köpenick they had a total income of just under 75 millions calculated, almost half (36 million) should come from the TV proceeds. In addition, the club lacks income from home games and possibly sponsorship money.
“ We stand Union to 100 percent and unchanged to the side . We are in regular contact with the Presidium, ”said Andrew Wallis, Managing Director of the main sponsor Aroundtown, in writing at Tagesspiegel's request. Union Presidium member Oskar Kosche has already signaled accommodation. “Union knows that they can rely on us,” said Wallis.
Union President Dirk Zingler should be happy to hear that; the president had already emphasized at the beginning of the crisis that Union, as a newcomer to the Bundesliga, did not have the same reserves as some other seasoned Bundesliga club. By short-time work and waiver of wages by the professionals , which are around 20 to 30 give up percent of their earnings, want to avoid the Berlin liquidity shortages.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Help in times of crisis
Show solidarity in times of the Corona crisis and take responsibility for needy people in your own neighborhood: That is the goal of the “Gabenzaun” initiative. Following the example of the ins The “Hamburg gift fence” that was brought to life, the idea of uncomplicated support for people in need was soon implemented in Berlin.
Fc-union-berlin
Grischa Prömel is happy about simple things in the crisis
Midfielder Grischa Prömel hopes that the Corona crisis will bring about a positive change in the Society. “A pandemic with its negative health consequences has no good, but maybe it will bring mankind back to the ground,” said the 25 – year-olds the “kicker” (Thursday). “You learn to appreciate life again, to go down a bit and to be happy with simple things.”
His personal situation with an expiring contract for 30. June doesn't worry him too much, said Prömel. “It's not like I wake up with a stomachache every day because I don't know what the future holds,” said the midfielder. Everyone knows that his contract expires. “There is currently a bigger topic in the world. The priority is not whether I sign a new contract, but whether there are enough ventilators for patients in the current phase. ” (dpa)
End of career not an issue for Parensen
Michael Parensen from the Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin thinks despite his expiring contract to 30. June did not yet resign. “End of career is not an issue for me. I want to continue playing football ”, said the 33 Year-old defenders in a Skype account with journalists on Tuesday. Every day he missed being unable to drive to the stadium for training. “This is the best indication that I want to continue playing.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the joint training operation is suspended with the newcomer until at least April 6th. Parensen admitted that it was not easy for the head to deal with the current situation. Because nobody knows exactly when the season will continue. “You have to artificially create a point of time that you are working towards.”
Due to the corona pandemic, the game operations in the Bundesliga and 2nd division will remain at least until 30. April. The general meeting of the German Football League (DFL) approved on Tuesday an application from the DFL Presidium. However, it is still unclear whether the game will continue in May. (dpa)
Sheraldo Becker:
Players get further 70 to 80 percent salary
It was already known that Union Berlin professionals also forego salary. Now offensive man Sheraldo Becker (25) quoted in the “Kicker” with numbers: The players would still receive salary, “70 to 80 percent “, revealed the Dutchman in his home country at “Fox Sports”. Youth players and those with less pay would be spared, the report says. On April 6, Union meanwhile wants to start training on the pitch again. Becker clarifies: “We will train in groups of three.”
Subotic: Clubs have to show more solidarity
Defender Neven Subotic from Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin has the football clubs in the corona virus crisis to more Cohesion called among themselves. “Solidarity is currently demanded from players, and that is not only true now, but generally also. But what about the clubs? ”Said the 31 – Annuals of the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe” (Monday). “Everyone pays attention to themselves, everyone only looks up and also hopes for solidarity, but nobody looks down and is in solidarity. This shows that the commercialization of football as a business model overshadows the values of sport. ”
Most recently, the four German Champions League participants this season 20 million euros for less Wealthy clubs provided.
Subotic campaigned as a member of the player council of the professional union Fifpro for understanding that many players are off the mark Top leagues and clubs could not afford to forego a salary. “The big stars are not even the tip of the iceberg, they are the tip of the tip of the iceberg,” said the former Borussia Dortmund professional. You have to consider the entire iceberg. “We are talking about very young temporary workers who often work in foreign countries under great pressure. If they suddenly no longer have an income, they simply cannot retrain for something else. ”
Subotic expects that players are ready to extend their expiring contracts by a month or two if the season is slower than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It would ultimately only be an extension of the season,” he said. “And footballers want to play football first and foremost, financial matters only come second – even if that's not always wise.” (Dpa)
Ruhnert criticizes coaching competition:
“I think it's weak”
Managing Director Oliver Ruhnert has criticized the different Handling of the Bundesliga clubs with the DFL's recommendation for training in the corona crisis. The German Football League (DFL) had recommended only individual training up to and including April 5, but the Bundesliga clubs reacted very differently. The clubs' approach disapproves. “I think it's important that it's actually uniform. If some clubs don't stick to it, I think it's weak, ”Ruhnert said to the“ kicker ”.
Precisely because the situation in the different regions of Germany is partly very different, he thinks it is “Necessary and important that the control goes through the DFL,” said Ruhnert. It is also about the fact that there is a contact ban in the country, “and football should stick to it,” said the manager of the Bundesliga club and recommended: “Before it is clear, when and how it should go on, you do nothing , if you agree that we will start again with the team training. “
Union had announced that the team training would resume from 31. March to April 6th – also at the request of the DFL. The manager does not recognize a major competitive disadvantage for Union in the different training paths. Finally, if the season resumes at the beginning of May, for example, there should be enough time for targeted preparation. (dpa)
Union can also do it virtually
Three times Sebastian Polter, twice Akaki Gogia – and already the 1. FC Union wins 5-1 against Jahn Regensburg. Julius Kade and Keven Schlotterbeck have everything under control on the console.
The football business rests – on the grass. The Bundesliga is virtually on this weekend in action again. And the Berlin clubs are successfully.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
He doesn't let up, the Rafal Gikiewicz
Union in Coronavirus times
The Bundesliga professionals of Berlin waive wages, the employees go on short-time work. Union wants to solve the crisis in solidarity. A summary.
Daily mirror | David Joram
team waives salary, employees in short-time work
1. FC Union has just announced that the players and the team in the licensed players department will waive part of their salary. The club's managers and staff have agreed to short-time working arrangements.
“It is an extraordinary circumstance that we have to deal with. Our association's purpose is football. If this disappears, it touches the core of our existence. The executives, our employees, the license players and the coaching and support team have worked hard for the success of 1. FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga in the past few months. Now they are giving up a lot of money to get through this crisis together, ”Union President Dirk Zingler said in a press release.
“This willingness cannot be high for everyone involved count enough, ”Zingler added, that the challenges will be overcome in the near future as an association. The best way to do this is for the Union family to act in solidarity. (Tsp)
I paint a lot and design ideas for tattoo motifs. There you can do a lot of things in advance.
Captain Christopher Trimmel about his home office time