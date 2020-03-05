keep-playing-the-bundesliga-on-screen!

So now in Serie A the game continues without a spectator, since the Italian football fans are even better off compared to their Swiss counterparts. Because they don't see anything in the country at the moment, the Swiss league rests out of caution against the corona virus, at least until 15. March and probably beyond. It is threatening to become a season without a Swiss champions.

With all due caution against the virus, this is an unpleasant scenario for the football fan, and it is one that threatens other countries as well. Yes, also Germany and the Bundesliga. So it is important to prepare yourself for this emergency. Nobody can say that he would not have expected that.

E-Sport is the solution for the Bundesliga

So, get off the grass and get going to the console: e-sport is the solution. Football has been able to do what the economy can do – to move everything to its home office – for a long time. So why not finish the season at home? The German Football Association (DFB) might even be pleased about the death of honest football in view of the tough discussion with the fans. And the retreat to the console opens up unexpected moments of excitement.

Of course, the professionals have to end the season, additional obligations are not allowed. After all, it was transfer deadline. For the final sprint in the league this means high tension! The Bavarians may not be as strong on the umbrella as the Paderborners. However, they also have the advantage that Robert Lewandowski, who was injured on the shin, can then play again. After all, he needs his hands in e-sports, so he can now defend his pole position as the top scorer in the league.

Playing on the screen also has other positive side effects: the television money was not paid for nothing. The police can take care of things other than football game visitors over the weekend. The CO2 emissions in the country are significantly reduced when FC Bayern and Co. no longer fly through the country.

And, logically: the virus is prevented from spreading, it is somehow defied. We don't let football destroy us with a virus! Others can do that.