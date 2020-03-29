World
Juventus professionals have no salary for four months
Agreement at Juventus
Unlike for example at FC Barcelona, the Juventus professionals have come together Turin can agree to a salary waiver with the club. And it turns out so rich that Juve 90 million euros saved. Between March and June, no wages are paid to the players and coaches.
Turin, 28 March 2020 – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season.
Juventus.com
Uefa: Re-start of football operations in June necessary
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is convinced that play in the European football leagues will have to start again at the end of June at the latest – otherwise the season will be lost. “We could start in mid-May, early June or late June. If we don't make any of it, we probably won't finish the season, ”said the 52 years old Slovenian of the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” (Saturday).
Discussions are currently taking place with the leagues to adjust the game calendar, said the head of the European Football Union. So the current season could be ended “at the beginning of the coming”. However, this would have the consequence that the next season (2020 / 21) could start “a little later”. A final decision had not yet been made.
UEFA had the European Championship 2020 in the next one Year postponed (11. June to 11. July 2021), to the Leagues in the coronavirus crisis to give more time to start playing again this season. With the exception of the Belarusian league, game operations in Europe are suspended due to the global pandemic. (dpa)
Bundesliga Home Challenge – how was it?
We took a look at it:
The real Maximilian Mittelstädt sent the virtual one onto the square. Both of them had put on their jerseys, one sat at the console at home and let the other play football. The German Football League (DFL) had come up with something for this weekend because the professionals cannot do their job in times of coronavirus and stay at home in an exemplary manner.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
Bundesliga Home Challenge starts
26 Teams from the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga play FIFA today and tomorrow 2020 from EA Sports. For each club there is a professional and one from the club environment. The following games are on the plan:
💬⚽️ | BFV President Bernd Schultz and BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner have dealt with current questions on #Corona virus in the #Livestream on Facebook. To the stream 👉 https://t.co/lufm29 rQwb #BerlinerFV
– Berlin Football Association V. on Twitter (@berlinerfv) https://twitter.com/BerlinerFV/status/1243866773084082177
100 million euro emergency aid?
The President of Sport Austria has requested financial support from the Austrian Minister of Sport Werner Kogler. “The hardship fund for sports must at least with 100 million euros in emergency aid, ”said Hans Niessl, the president of the sports umbrella organization, after a video conference with Kogler. It is about financial support for damage “which clubs and associations have incurred as a result of the necessary measures taken by the government in the fight against Corona”. As in Switzerland, the money should benefit mass and top-class sport. (dpa)
12. 805 outstanding football matches in Berlin
In the Berlin Football Association (BFV) after a possible resumption of the season 12. 805 Football matches until 30. June. BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner mentioned this number in a joint Facebook chat with President Bernd Schultz.
“In the youth area, we would have to start playing again on May 1st for the teams entitled to promotion, in order to start the season to be able to play until the summer holidays, “said Schultz,” in the adult area, the 10. May be played again. “Given a 14 – day lead time for training operations should be from 20. April open the seats again, so that you can play again at least on May 3rd.
Langner assumes in the next Days to receive a new state of affairs “on the basis of which we can make decisions.” In addition to the official signals, the BFV is also waiting for decisions by the German Football Association (DFB). “We cannot offer an isolated Berlin solution, but are also linked to the Oberliga, Regionalliga, or the 3. Liga,” said Schultz. (dpa)
“Existential threat” to European football
The President of the European Football Club Association (ECA), Andrea Agnelli, sees an “existential threat” “Of European football through the corona pandemic. “Because football is suspended, so is our revenue, which we depend on to pay our players, staff and other operational costs. Nobody is immune and timing is critical, ”Agnelli wrote in a letter to ECA members.
The president of Italian record champions Juventus Turin said there are two clear goals for ECA: on the one hand, to define a “realistic strategy” in order to restart the game operation at national and European level and thereby to promote the health of the public and players, and on the other hand to help the clubs in this difficult phase to manage their balance sheets.
According to Agnelli, the postponement of the European Championship and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League are “just a start”. For example, a possible new calendar model is already being discussed at the Uefa level. (dpa)
Kristina Vogel defends the IOC
Track cycling Olympic champion Kristina Vogel has left the voluntary domestic Quarantine for criticism of the International Olympic Committee and IOC chief Thomas Bach reported. Vogel is in quarantine because she is at risk because of her paralysis.
She can criticize the IOC's hesitant stance on postponing the summer games do not understand. “You cannot say yes or no in some factual questions,” said the 29 – year-old to the TV channel Sky Sport News HD.
You yourself would have been in Tokyo as a trainer and TV expert. Now she hopes for quick decisions for the games in the coming year, so that the athletes can adjust their training to the climax. “We all want good Olympic Games. We will have them now.”
Vogel was absolutely clear that the games “could not be held like this “. Vogel explained, for example, that the situation in the Olympic Village was late in deciding whether to move. The 44 After the Olympic and Paralympic Games, hectares of grounds should be used as a residential complex.
Now you have to think about where 12. 000 people will be accommodated next year.
Kristina Vogel about Olympia 2021
Virtual Bundesliga Saturday
No real Bundesliga, but a virtual “Bundesliga Home Challenge”. This Saturday some professionals are back in action. 26 First and second division players are there. For Hertha BSC it is Maximilian Mittelstädt, for 1. FC Union Keven Schlotterbeck. They each compete with a player from the youth teams. Here is an overview of all participants. One of them has even recovered from a coronavirus infection.
LSB negotiates solidary support funds
The State Sports Association (LSB) Berlin wants Acquire further government funds for the sports clubs. “We are negotiating the solidary support fund with the Senate,” LSB director Friedhard Teuffel told Berliner Morgenpost. The Senate has already put together emergency aid packages for clubs, and the federal short-time allowance also relieves associations and clubs.
Nevertheless, Teuffel considers the situation for clubs to be dangerous , because revenue breaks down if no courses can be offered or the club restaurant is not open. “If there are no courses, there is no income. But the costs continue. This creates imbalances that can endanger the existence of the company, ”said the 45 – year-olds.
The LSB will install a reporting system on its website in the coming week, on which the clubs can indicate their exact loss of income. This would quantify the concrete damage to the Senate. (dpa)
Alba manager Baldi fears “point of no return”
In times of the coronavirus crisis, Alba Berlin fights like the other clubs the basketball Bundesliga for bare survival. “We are all in the same boat, there is a common denominator,” said manager Marco Baldi. “There is no income, but there is expenditure. We have to find a way to survive right now. And to keep the boat maneuverable, “said the 57 – year-olds.
In the crisis, the manager mainly relies on the Cohesion – both in the club and in the Bundesliga. He appeals to the competition that not every club is just looking at its problems. “You have to think about standards that apply to everyone. Be it salaries or licensing issues, ”said Baldi.
Still hopes the 57 – year-olds that both seasons ended can be. “Of course there is also the point of no return. But from today's perspective, that's impossible to see, ”he said. (dpa)
“Who would have thought something like that a few months ago?”
Mit In their relief efforts in the coronavirus crisis, the Ultras are revising the negative image that many of them have. How exactly, colleague Louis Richter wrote down.
If the sports break is not inconvenient
Due to the cancellation of pretty much everyone Sports events due to the corona virus give some athletes time scope – and may dream again.
Hertha is considering postponing the presidential election
For the 24. The general meeting of Hertha BSC is scheduled for May, at which, among other things, the presidium should be newly elected. But because of the corona crisis, it is still in the stars whether it can actually take place.
Like the “B.Z.” reported, the meeting would currently not be possible due to the prescribed contact restrictions. And nobody really knows when the restrictions will be lifted again.
Therefore, according to the report, an alternative scenario has already been legally examined. This scenario implies that the elections will be postponed until the next general assembly in November. The presidium around Werner Gegenbauer would remain in office until then.
Learn it like Peter Neururer!
And you think there is not good news in times of the coronavirus crisis? Wrong thought! We have just the right message for a new day in which you have as little direct contact with other people as possible. Take an example from Peter Neururer:
The former Bundesliga coach fights boredom during football-free time by refreshing his language skills. “My wife had the glorious idea, and this idea is really good that we can improve our knowledge of Spanish,” said the 64 – year-old from the German Press Agency. “We study almost every afternoon. Then I wait until it gets dark again. ”
As an active person, neururists can hardly cope with boredom. “I'm already counting the flies on the wall that aren't there,” he said. Since his beloved golf course is now also closed, he plays a little with his wife in his own garden every day. Otherwise he is regularly on his motorcycle.
“It only becomes problematic when I can no longer go out. But then my Spanish skills will be so strong that in the end I can take on a job as an interpreter. ”But a job as a Spanish selection coach, for example, would not be for him. “National coach would not be my thing. I want to work with a team every day. ”
I think there are no questions left unanswered.
Wembley Stadium shines in green-white-red
On the evening of the canceled international match between the national football teams of England and Italy, the shone famous arch over the London Wembley Stadium in the colors green-white-red. “We don't share the field @azzurri tonight, but we stand together and united in this difficult time,” tweeted the English Football Association. On Friday, above the entrance to the legendary arena, it was also written in Italian: “We are separated. But we are together. Forza Italia ”.
The Three Lions and the Squadra Azzurra had their preparations with the game for the now in the summer 2021 postponed soccer European Championship . (dpa)
Corona crisis: Reus donates 500. 000 Euro
Dortmund soccer player Marco Reus shows his willingness to help in the Corona crisis and launched the “Help your Hometown” campaign. With a donation of 500. 000 In euros, he and his wife Scarlett want to help local small businesses cope with the financial hardship. “Social life as we know it stands still. And that is exactly what presents small and old-established companies with huge problems. Despite their passionate work, they were unable to build up the reserves to survive weeks without customers. But these shops make every city unique. We want to help here, ”said the BVB captain on Friday in a video message on Instagram. In addition, the Dortmund native called for participation in the campaign. “I would like to encourage you to support the local businesses in your hometown. It is currently only possible together – more than ever, ”said Reus. (dpa)
Qualified athletes keep their starting places
The athletes already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo keep their starting places for 2021. The International Olympic Committee announced this on Friday. So far 57 Percent of athletes qualified for the summer games in Tokyo, which are due to be made up for by the summer of next year due to the corona crisis – an appointment has not yet been made firmly. The athlete quota for the various sports should be maintained.