juventus-professionals-have-no-salary-for-four-months

Uefa: Re-start of football operations in June necessary

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is convinced that play in the European football leagues will have to start again at the end of June at the latest – otherwise the season will be lost. “We could start in mid-May, early June or late June. If we don't make any of it, we probably won't finish the season, ”said the 52 years old Slovenian of the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” (Saturday).

Discussions are currently taking place with the leagues to adjust the game calendar, said the head of the European Football Union. So the current season could be ended “at the beginning of the coming”. However, this would have the consequence that the next season (2020 / 21) could start “a little later”. A final decision had not yet been made.

UEFA had the European Championship 2020 in the next one Year postponed (11. June to 11. July 2021), to the Leagues in the coronavirus crisis to give more time to start playing again this season. With the exception of the Belarusian league, game operations in Europe are suspended due to the global pandemic. (dpa)