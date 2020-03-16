Just sniffing or infected – help for self-diagnosis

When a patient was admitted to the Charité emergency room two weeks ago, there was initially no suspicion: he only showed “neurological” symptoms, reports the hospital. For diagnostic clarification, he was tested for influenza – since these examinations have now been tested with Covid – 19, it turned out: The patient was infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

It was similar recently with a two-year-old child who, according to media reports, had a fever and fluid in the lungs. Doctors initially had no suspicion of Covid – 19 , but then carried out a test – which was also positive.

Die Covid – 19 – Recognizing illness, i.e. distinguishing it from other, similar respiratory diseases in the context of differential diagnosis, is difficult even for doctors : The symptoms are non-specific and can also be overlaid by symptoms of other diseases.

Only the laboratory test offers security

Only a laboratory test offers security – although health insurance companies provide the financing have pledged, so far they are hardly available in many places. In Berlin, for example, the test centers set up at some clinics only carry out a few dozen to a few hundred tests every day. And not for all patients either. In some cases, sick people are not tested if they have not been in risk areas and have not been in contact with a safely infected person.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) – the higher federal authority responsible for combating infectious diseases – has now issued its recommendation changed. The test is recommended if a patient has symptoms, the spokeswoman said in the Tagesspiegel – scratching the throat. He is also said to come from an area with infections. But this is broad: “Berlin has cases,” said the spokeswoman.

The most extensive data on the Covid – 19 – Disease has so far come from China: In a report, the World Health Information WHO published information from around 56. 000 reported cases of infection. The mean – more precisely the median – of the patients was 51 years, 77 percent came from the most affected province of Hubei. Of these, 88 percent had a fever, 68 percent dry cough, 38 percent exhaustion and 33 percent ejection. 19 percent also had breathing problems, 14 percent sore throat.

80 Percentage of diseases run easily or mild

round 80 Percent of patients with reported infections had a mild or moderate course according to the WHO data – this includes fever and cough as well as mild pneumonia. Another 14 showed a severe course in which about oxygen saturation in the blood was low – a good six percent were in critical condition with failures in respiratory function or organ failure.

However, it is unclear how many mild cases that were not recorded. In some cases, researchers estimate that only every tenth or twentieth case was recognized – according to the WHO, this was not so often the case. “The proportion of infections in which no symptoms develop is unclear – but it appears to be relatively small and not a major driver of transmission,” wrote WHO experts.

Die Data on symptoms known to date from Germany currently look significantly different. So far, the average age was significantly lower than that from China or Italy – where apparently in the first few weeks many severe courses of older infected people were initially recognized.

In addition, perhaps more young people were infected in Germany than in China: There, a large part of the infection wave overlapped with the New Year holidays, while in Germany many young people in recent weeks – as usual – were socially active and mobile. In Berlin, for example, many young people were infected in two clubs.

But while a few days ago the median age in Germany was still at 41 years ago, according to the RKI numbers this has meanwhile increased to 46 years. According to the agency, the youngest infected was not even one year old, the oldest 94.

Cough and fever so far the most common symptoms in Germans

Of the good on Saturday 3400 reported infections were available to the RKI for 2497 further medical information. It was stated in a good five percent of cases that none for Covid – 19 there were significant symptoms. 57 percent of infected people had a cough at the beginning of their illness . With 39) percent fever was reported for significantly fewer people than with data from China – however, for some, this probably only develops in the course of the disease. Almost every third infected person had a runny nose – others such as headache or body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Severe courses are still comparatively rare in Germany – including deaths. As of Saturday, eight were reported from Germany. In addition, two German tourists died on a Nile cruise in Egypt.

In Italy every eleventh infected person belongs to the medical staff

It looks very different in Italy, where the situation has worsened dramatically in recent weeks and was just above Friday 1000 Deaths have been reported. While death rates of around 0.7 percent were reported from South Korea or the provinces of China outside of Hubei, this is apparently due in Italy in particular due to the many undetected cases and a median age of 64 years much higher – at over five percent.

Experts suspect that Covid – 19 spread over weeks in Italy before the extent was correctly recognized – and to date very many cases have not been recognized so that the numbers only represent the tip of the iceberg. The health system is now overwhelmed in many areas.

According to official information died Almost one in five of those over 80 with confirmed infections in Italy . It is also very problematic: According to the authorities, one in eleven of those around Friday 16. 000 reported infected Italians in healthcare active – e.g. doctor or nurse.

So what should people do who have one or more of the symptoms and feel insecure? “The question of when you go to the doctor, everyone has to decide for themselves “, explains the RKI spokeswoman. “Otherwise healthy people should not go to the doctor with a normal cold,” says Bernd Salzberger, an infectiologist at the University Clinic of Regensburg and chairman of the board of the German Society for Infectious Diseases, the Tagesspiegel. It is important with Covid – 19 – suspected Contact the practice by phone before visiting a doctor – or call the hotlines, which are often overloaded, for example from the Berlin Senate or the responsible health authority.

In the case of fever and shortness of breath, see a doctor

Warning signals are persistent high fever and shortness of breath, emphasizes Salzberger. “A doctor needs to be contacted here,” he says – better about a house visit than a practice visit. Risk patients – i.e. those with previous illnesses or people with immunosuppression – should contact their doctor well in advance.

It is also recommended to consult with organizations and To inform associations that compile information for patients with the respective disease . The cancer information service, for example, advises people suffering from cancer to only leave the apartment for the most necessary tasks and to strictly observe hygiene measures.

The German Society for Hematology and Medical Oncology advises acutely ill tumor patients not to postpone a planned cancer therapy. However, some patients have an increased risk of infection.

About Covid – 19 is available from the Federal Center for Health Education at www.bzga.de.

Infected drop by drop

Infection with Sars-CoV-2 occurs mainly via droplet infections , for example when coughing, which is why simple hygiene measures can make a big difference. RKI says that transmissions caused by smear infection – that is, infection by contaminated surfaces – cannot be ruled out. What role it plays is not known. Research is currently being carried out to determine whether there is also a low risk of viruses being transmitted through the air without the formation of droplets.

What proportion of those infected is ill unknown

So far, an important question is also unclear: What proportion of infected people actually fall ill? Based on a study of only a few cases from Japan, researchers there say that almost every second infected person does not get any symptoms – something that other scientists strongly doubt.

The fact that symptom-free infected people infect other people is not very likely, but not excluded, says Salzberger – this is known, for example, from transmission by children. In addition, there are asymptomatic patients with a higher viral load in the throat, who are probably also infectious. This was the result of a study of infected people in Germany.

From the infection to the appearance of the first symptoms – the mean incubation period – according to the information available to date, it takes about five to six days. However, it can also be reported from patients who became ill one day after infection and also those who only showed symptoms after two weeks. It takes several days for an infected person to infect another person – according to the RKI, values ​​of four to just under eight days were reported.