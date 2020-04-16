just-a-serenade-for-denmark's-queen-margrethe-ii.

Everything was planned in detail for the festivities in honor of the Queen: the opening of the exhibition. The press conference. The gala at the Royal Theater in Copenhagen. The wake-up call to Fredensborg Palace, the greeting from the balcony of Amalienborg Palace, the reception in the Copenhagen City Hall followed by a carriage ride.

The Dannebrog, Denmark's proud national flag, was only to be worn across the country supreme mother of the kingdom be swung. But the red and white party in honor of Queen Margrethe II is canceled – instead, the corona crisis has a firm grip on Germany's northernmost neighboring country.

On two essential However, nothing changes in Denmark in spite of everything: On the one hand, the Queen will be without a big celebration this Thursday 80 Year old. On the other hand, she also remains in the greatest crisis since her accession to the throne 1972 Faithful to her so unconventional and pragmatic way, as recently expressed in a very special birthday wish: The bouquets that she receives every year for her birthday should not be sent to her, but to the many older citizens who are currently there would have been particularly difficult, Margrethe demanded in a statement from the royal family.

The coronavirus swirled everything around the court too

There is no way around the ubiquitous corona pandemic for the royal round birthday in the state of Denmark: Margrethe canceled all celebrations and other birthday activities with some lead time. “We all have a special responsibility to pay attention to each other and to contribute together to ensure that Denmark comes through the great challenges the country is facing,” she said in mid-March.

Many Danes sang 12 clock for her queen. Photo: Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Since Margrethe's accession to the throne above 48 Years nothing has mixed up the daily life of the Danes as much as the new corona virus. The borders to Germany, Sweden and Norway have been closed, restaurants, cafes, theaters and many other leisure facilities such as fitness and tanning salons have been tight for weeks. Kindergartens and schools up to fifth grade were at least allowed to reopen from Wednesday.

The German-Danish Cultural Friendship Year, on the other hand, is currently on hold, including a trip planned for July by the Queen to German- Danish border area on the occasion of the peaceful drawing of the border 16 Years has been moved to 2021. In addition, there is a public ban on meetings for more than ten people – a large birthday party in honor of the queen makes this practically impossible.

Margrethe is aware of the exceptional situation as she spoke to her people in an extremely rare and live televised address on 17. March showed. “Some are still holding festivities and special birthdays,” said the otherwise so constantly smiling monarch, with an unusually serious expression, but in her typically straightforward manner. “That is thoughtless. And that is above all ruthless. ”

At the same time, she made an appeal to her compatriots: “The advice of the authorities is actually quite simple: wash yours Hands. Keep your distance. Avoids physical contact. Stay at home. ”And as is the case in Denmark when the queen says something, most Danes have been washing their hands diligently since then, keeping their distance and staying within their own four walls as best they can.

Washing flowers for others and hands instead of waving a flag: This 16. April will definitely feel different for Margrethe. But it's not just because of the Corona crisis that her day of honor will be different: It is her first milestone birthday as incumbent monarch without her husband Prince Henrik, who died two years ago.

Queen Margrethe II and her Prince Henrik, who died two years ago (2007) . Photo: Steen Brogaard / epa Scanpix Norge / dpa

Despite the controversy that accompanied her idiosyncratic husband, who comes from France, she still misses him. “He no longer comes in the door and asks if we should do this or that. I have to decide that myself. I have to learn to live with it, and I do that too, ”she said half a year after Henrik's death in the year 2018.

“Yikes, I must have become something like an old woman”

Despite everything, Margrethe hasn't lost her sense of humor. She also talks about aging without inhibitions. “Suddenly you realize: Yikes, I must have gradually become something like an old woman,” she said in a recent interview in the newspaper “Politiken”. And added with a smile: “But I have to admit that I don't feel particularly old.” At the same time, be aware that she is in the last section of her life.

The office of the queen has always been described by Margrethe as a role “that one has for life”. However, even after almost half a century on the throne, the proud monarch does not consider that she will abdicate early, as she said. “That is still my basic attitude.” A transfer of the throne to her son Crown Prince Frederik (51) still seems a long way off.

The royal family to Margrethes 79. Birthday. Photo: imago images / PPE

This means that the Danes will continue to have their chief compatriot for the time being – and many of them want to thank them for their birthday, especially in this difficult time: your interested in art Queen, who has been 70 In the years he painted acrylic works and watercolors, designed stage sets and designed costumes for the Royal Theater or Copenhagen's Tivoli amusement park, for example, tens of thousands serenaded the day of honor.

Citizens across the country voted for the point 12. 00 clock from home, at school or in a series of serenades in parks, as shown by the DR and TV2 stations. Led by professional musicians, they sang, among other things, the birthday classic “I dag er det Dronningens fødselsdag” (Today is the Queen's birthday) and the song “I Danmark er jed født” written by national poet Hans Christian Andersen (I was born in Denmark). The honored listened to the musical congratulations in Fredensborg Palace from the sofa, as a photo published by the royal family showed.

In one of the songs, she surprisingly looked around the stairs of the castle to beckoning to a few dozen people who had come to the courtyard. In a short video clip from DR, she thanked her for the congratulations. “It was really a fantastic experience. It goes straight to the heart, ”she said. Margrethes eight grandchildren also warmly congratulated her grandma. “Congratulations!” Cried the four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in a short video greeting. (dpa)