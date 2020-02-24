jury-found-ex-film-mogul-weinstein-guilty

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and serious sexual assault. The jury's verdict was announced in the New York court on Monday.

The 67 year-old was acquitted on two charges of repeated sexual assault. The jury also found Weinstein guilty only of rape in a less serious case, not of serious rape.

Weinstein had been charged in the New York trial, 2006 forced an oral sex production assistant and 2013 raped a young actress. Weinstein rejects all allegations and speaks of consensual sexual relationships.

In the meantime, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual offenses. The discovery of the allegations against the founder of the Miramax film studio had triggered the worldwide #MeToo movement against sexual assault and violence in the fall 2017. ( AFP )