Jürgen Klopp fails with Liverpool at Chelsea

Eight goals conceded in the last four games coach Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool FC not at all. “It has been going so well for us because we defended very well,” said the 52 year-old after defeating Chelsea 0-2 and going out in the round of 16 of the FA Cup. “Usually you don't get as many chances against us, but we have to admit that we have conceded too many goals in the last three – maybe four – games, that's true.”

Be alarmed after three defeats from four games but not. “I'm not worried about momentum. This is football and we never thought it would be an easy season, a simple phase or a simple game tonight, ”he said after beating Bayern Munich's Champions League opponent FC Chelsea 2-0. “We did well, but not well enough in the crucial moments and we have to accept that.”

Liverpool is the undisputed leader in the Premier League. In the FA Cup, the club was eliminated due to Tuesday's defeat. In the round of 16 of the Champions League, Klopp's team lost the first leg against Atlético Madrid 0-1. (dpa)