junk-food-could-take-control-of-the-brain

A rich buffet or a nicely arranged meal on the plate – often the sight of tasty dishes reminds us of how good it is to eat them.

Are we full, suppressed a certain part of our brain – the hippocampus – that memory and accordingly reduces our desire for it.

In the case of junk food such as french fries, pizza, burgers and waffles, this neural appetite regulation does not seem to work properly. This is the conclusion of at least researchers led by Richard Stevenson from Macquarie University in Sydney (Australia) study.

As they report in the journal “Royal Society Open Science”, a week of a diet rich in junk food can impair the function of the hippocampus.

The food and the brain

However, the study is not very large and more tests would be necessary to confirm the results.

It is included in a large number of indications that too much junk food not only has an adverse effect on the figure, but also damages the brain. Among other things, it has been observed that sugar can promote forgetfulness and can lead to excessive aggressiveness, depression and stress, and can shrink certain areas of the brain. As the team led by Stevenson now reports, an unhealthy diet influences the hippocampus and increases the desire for more – even when one is already full.

In their study, the scientists related 105 young, healthy volunteers who normally followed a healthy diet and divided them into two groups. One group ate junk food for eight days, which was high in sugar and saturated fat.

Indications of loss of self-control

For example there were toasted sandwiches and milkshakes or Belgian waffles for breakfast as well as a main meal of one later in the day Fast food chain. The control group ate their usual meals.

On the first and last day of the experiment, both groups were offered different unhealthy snacks before and after breakfast. The participants had to indicate how great their desire was and then – after trying it – evaluate how good they had tasted them.

The result: In the group that had fed on waffles, burgers and the like, self-control seemed to be less pronounced after a week than in the comparison group.

The participants' appetite for unhealthy snacks was much greater, even if they had already eaten enough.

Role of the hippocampus

The scientists now recommend that the role of the hippocampus be examined more closely. Other research would have suggested that this region of the brain is susceptible to environmental influences such as insomnia, stress, environmental toxins, depression and type II diabetes – all factors that are particularly common in the western world.

Combined with an unhealthy diet, this could mean not only acute, but also long-term and increasing damage to the hippocampus.

But what if you don't just love the brain? Want to do without junk food, but want to concentrate and remember about nutrition? There are already several recommendations on this question.

For example, long-chain, complex carbohydrates, such as those found in whole grains, help to satisfy the brain's energy requirements evenly and to concentrate better. Omega-3 fatty acids from high-fat fish, nuts, as well as rapeseed and walnut oil are said to have a beneficial effect on the nerve cells and their interaction. Proteins from fish, seafood, lean milk products, legumes and whole grains are also considered beneficial. Intermittent fasting also suggests that it has positive effects on mental properties. In contrast, eating a purely plant-based diet may have a negative impact on mood and even the likelihood of developing depression.

Overall, however, the results of nutritional research are very skeptical in many cases, among others because it is difficult to make meaningful studies at all.