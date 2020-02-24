julian-ryerson-is-the-king-of-the-drop

Kevin Conrad has recently spoken out about what the gentlemen football professionals like to debate in the cabin. The captain of the third division club Waldhof Mannheim said that “there is almost nothing else talked about in the cabin” than about the subject of the contract – and it is also an “absurdity” how to deal with deserved players.

The Waldhof officials ruffled Conrad for this honest statement; Personal interests are of secondary importance, especially in professional sports, the sports director Jochen Kientz grumbled.

Ryerson has to line up behind

However, this statement seems to be quite incorrect, which, for example, the 1. FC Union is impressively demonstrating these days. Especially in professional football, where the body has to generate as much capital as possible within a few years, the mantra of Herberger's eleven friends applies less and less. It is more a rule than an exception that it is about the ego.

In any case, striker Sebastian Polter recently announced his farewell to 1. FC Union in the summer in an interview with the “Berliner Morgenpost” and complained bitterly about the leaders, union manager Oliver Ruhnert and trainer Urs Fischer were meant.

The “kicker” even rated this as a “break in style in North Korea” because Polter's unauthorized interview does not want to fit into the manageable and calm Union cosmos. Since then, there has probably been more talk in the cabin about contractual issues and individual interests.

After all, the Berliners have proud 18 Players in the squad who only make eight or fewer appearances in this Bundesliga season. Where 17 this 18 Players don't even reach the eight – only Julian Ryerson is granted this rare luck. It shouldn't be much consolation that the right defender of the suspended is the king.

birthday child. When Union plays in Frankfurt, the blocked captain Christopher Trimmel can do a leisurely 33. Birthday …

The prospect of a regular place is extremely limited in his case: Christopher Trimmel stands in front of Ryerson in the hierarchy, and that is considered set. “As a young player, you push all the time, but you also have to see what is good for you in the long run,” says Ryerson. Of course he wanted to play more, but “it's just how it is. We are on the right track and I am happy to be part of it. ”

First of all, Ryerson was used over the full season this season. That was in January in Union's 1-3 defeat in Leipzig – when Trimmel had to stop due to illness. Patience is needed, even if, of course, every player who is not used so often wants to play more, Ryerson thinks. He hardly wants to let it rumble.

On Monday evening, at the away game of the Berliners in Frankfurt (20 30 o'clock, live at Dazn), he could at least be in the starting line-up again, because Trimmel is missing a yellow card. Amusing secondary aspect: Just on Monday the captain commits his 33. Birthday. The lock may not come to him quite inconvenient, even if the jubilee would probably say otherwise.

What is clear is that Eintracht has to get a different one – and Ryerson is the obvious option. Fischer did not want to make a definite commitment at the press conference on Saturday, but said with a smile: “There is a great opportunity.” Finally, the 22 – years old Ryerson back problems, but they should not be a problem on Monday evening.

“We want to take points from there”

From the trip After Frankfurt, Ryerson not only hopes for a personal sense of achievement. “We want to take points from there, so we're going there. We have shown a few times that we can survive against almost every opponent,” he says or three, “we'll see.”

It is interesting that things are going to be pretty quiet in the stadium, because Eintracht fans don't want to make a pilgrimage to the stadium in protest at Monday games Ryerson just on the edge, “I don't think that matters much to what's going on on the field.”

Especially since the Berliners have already had a similar experience against Leipzig. As you know, the own attachment was silent. “You are on the field in your own bladder and you don't notice what is going on around you,” says Ryerson.

As unimpressed as the external conditions leave him, he usually also plays, unspectacular, but true to the line. The flanks, which the six-fold goal assist Trimmel slams so hard in front of the goal, should miss his teammates against Frankfurt; Ryerson is not at all the one who actively breaks gaps. He works defensively and reliably, runs a lot and is robust in duels. He is one of those players that coach Fischer appreciates. “I come in, do my part and I'm there to do my part,” says Ryerson.

You should be able to hear such words at 1. FC Union. At least they sound as if someone is actually putting their individual interests behind. But Julian Ryerson still has an ongoing contract until the end 2021 – and little to talk about for now.