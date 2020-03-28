Science
Johns Hopkins University reports more than 600,000 people are infected
JHU reports more than 600. Infected worldwide
According to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) worldwide there are now more than 600. 00 0 people infected with the coronavirus. On Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases according to the JHU survey method rose to around 601. 500. (Tsp)
China ends isolation from Wuhan
In the Chinese city Wuhan everyday life is gradually returning: The isolation of the metropolis, which is the starting point for the coronavirus pandemic, ended on Saturday (local time) been. The entry into the capital of the province of Hubei is now allowed again, while the travel ban is still valid until April 8th applies. The underground traffic started up again on Saturday and the first shopping centers will open their doors next week.
In the past few days the banks in Wuhan had already been reopened and the regular buses in the City went into operation. The residents are still encouraged to avoid unnecessary journeys and the elderly should avoid local transport. The cordon off of the Hubei province had largely been lifted on Tuesday.
The authorities had just about 60 Hubei counting millions of inhabitants isolated from the outside world for two months . Official numbers of new infections within the province have declined significantly in recent weeks.
According to official figures, more than
Trump sees USA in the war against the corona virus
Thousands of soldiers of the National Guard, drafting of reservists, rapid establishment of military hospitals and now also war powers to control the private sector: After initial hesitation, US President Donald Trump appears in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. He now wants to provide the worst affected states with the concentrated power of the federal government. Time is short: now the United States has more than 100. 00) 0 confirmed infections more cases than any other country in the world; round 1600 People have died.
According to Trump, the country is now “at war” against an “invisible enemy “, the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, on Friday evening (local time) Trump first applied a law that was originally intended for times of war and ordered the car maker General Motors to produce urgently needed ventilators. The production of protective clothing for the health sector and the manufacture of breathing masks is now to be boosted.
A close confidant, Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro, is said to do so Military Production Act (English: “Defense Production Act” ) now implement the lead. “We are in the most significant industrial mobilization since World War II,” said Navarro at a joint press conference with Trump in the White House. “We have a war president fighting an invisible enemy,” he said. Now the “full power of the government” is combined with the private sector. For several days, several democratic governors had emphatically urged Trump to use the law to mobilize necessary materials.
First of all, it should now be about ventilators that are used in large numbers in hospitals to help with the lung disease Covid – 19 to treat suffering patients. Trump promises within the next 100 Days through purchase or additional production by American companies 100. 00 0 ventilators. Trump admitted that this corresponds to three times the US production of a normal year. “We're going to produce a lot of ventilators,” Trump said. In the end, if the United States didn't need that many, there would be many other nations, including Britain and Italy, that also need it, said Trump.
Trump also authorized Defense Secretary Mark Esper to call up reservists on Friday. A letter to the chairmen of the two Houses of Parliament in Congress said it was intended to support active forces in responding to the Corona crisis. The current Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, has been authorized to call up Coast Guard reservists.
Currently more than 12. 00 0 National Guard soldiers local authorities fighting the virus. The armed forces send hospital ships with 1000 Beds In addition, the military is now operating field hospitals in several cities with around 250 Beds built. On Saturday, Trump wants to be there personally in the state of Virginia when the “Comfort” hospital ship leaves port. The ship will sail to New York, the city most severely affected by the corona virus.
To stop the spread of the virus, the government and the states have largely brought public life to a standstill: Shops, offices, hotels and restaurants are closed in many places, Flights and trains remain empty. The suspension of everyday life is poison for the economy, which is extremely inconvenient for Republican Trump, especially since he is applying for re-election in November. He therefore hopes – despite the rapid spread of the epidemic – to be able to return to normal operation “as soon as possible”.
He hopes the current state of emergency won't take months, Trump said. “I hope it goes away faster,” he said, referring to the virus. On Tuesday, he had said that he wanted to see the country largely closed by Easter. Now, however, he added: “Life and security have priority, then the economy.” The government is therefore examining a relaxation of restrictions in certain areas, depending on the risk category. Critics fear, however, that easing the situation for citizens and businesses in some parts of the country could accelerate the spread of the virus again, especially since there are no borders between the parts of the country. The virus is also transmitted by people who have no symptoms. (dpa)
Italy suffers from the corona virus like no other country in Europe. The nation laughs at an involuntarily funny appearance by the President.
Daily mirror
Eh, Giovanni, non vado dal barbiere neanche io, quindi … “Mi scuso se mi permetto, Presidente #Mattarella, ma questo messaggio è ancora più bello di quello ufficiale, per umanità ed eleganza. Https://t.co/ kTlgp8kfoW
– Marco Vassalotti on Twitter (@_marcov_) https://twitter.com/_MarcoV_/status/1243603284310609927
Karliczek expects vaccine at the end of the year at the earliest
Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek sees in the fight against the corona virus at the end of the year at the earliest Vaccine. “We have to assume that a vaccine that can be used to protect broad sections of the population will only be available towards the end of the year or the beginning of next year is available, ”said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany. The following applies to vaccine research: “We want to run as quickly as possible – but we must not fall down. We have to be sure that the vaccination works and does no harm to the patient. “
Karliczek continued:” We exhaust the research possibilities to the last. We are ready to provide additional funds if there are promising projects. Corona research will not fail with money. ”(Dpa)
Scheuer promises truck drivers toilet and wash containers
Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer wants to help the truck drivers, as he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “They keep the goods and goods traffic going, ensure a stable supply, which means that they themselves must also be well supplied with food, toilets and showers on motorways and in logistics centers “, said the CSU politician. For this reason, the company plans to set up washing and toilet containers together with the logistics industry where they are needed but are not currently available. (Reuters)
Any help across borders is now important. That is why the Bundeswehr is helping with our flying Luftwaffe intensive care unit to transport seriously ill people from Italy to Germany for treatment. Europe sticks together. #BundeswehrHilft
– A. Kramp-Karrenbauer on Twitter (@akk) https://twitter.com/akk/status/1243780831052783617
Air Force flies sick Italians to Germany
Because of the dramatic Emergency situation of northern Italian hospitals in the coronavirus crisis the Air Force flies patients to Germany from. The Airbus A 310 MedEvac, the flying intensive care unit of the Bundeswehr , six seriously ill Italians should receive intensive care on Saturday from Bergamo to Cologne . The machine started in Cologne in the morning, said a spokesman for the German Press Agency.
“In times of greatest need, it goes without saying that we stand by our friends, ”said Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) on the mission. “That is why we are now bringing seriously ill patients from Italy to Germany for treatment with our flying intensive care unit of the Air Force. It is an important sign of solidarity. Europe has to stick together. ”
The plane should be back in Cologne by midday. Patients should be taken to civilian hospitals for treatment. According to dpa information, two patients in each case are to be treated further in the Catholic Clinic in Bochum and in the University Clinics in Cologne and Bonn.
The Air Force refers to the MedEcav -Airbus as “an important link in the rescue chain for the medical evacuation of seriously and seriously injured people over long distances”. There are up to six places for intensive care treatment on board. There are also 38 further berths, whereby for 16 patients an increased medical monitoring with monitors is possible. So that 44 Patients are transported lying down.
The medical crew can be up to 25 People count. The Air Force always holds a MedEvac Airbus at Cologne-Wahn Airport in 24 – hour standby. (dpa)
Our A310 has just landed in Bergamo and is now admitting 6 patients. The Airbus is specially equipped for such tasks and is called MedEvac. You can find a short description of the plane here: https://t.co/oKMBLxwEWw
– Team_Luftwaffe on Twitter (@team_luftwaffe) https://twitter.com/Team_Luftwaffe/status/1243786780719153152
Four dead on cruise ship off Panama
on one Cruise ship off Panama four passengers died. It concerns four older people , the shipping company said Holland America Line on Friday with no further details. Two people on board are tested positive for the new corona virus it was said. 53 passengers and 85 Crew members reported flu-like symptoms to the medical team on board.
The US-based company had quarantined the ship “Zaandam” a few days ago off the South American Pacific coast. All passengers should remain in their rooms until further notice, it said. You and the crew would have received all protective masks.
The “Zaandam” has 1243 passengers and 586 crew members on board. On March 7, she left Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires for a cruise that was actually on 21. March should end in San Antonio, Chile. However, because of the corona pandemic, Chile has now closed all of its ports for cruise ships. Most recently on 14. March in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, someone left the ship, the shipping company said Caribbean to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, the channel administration announced on Friday with reference to the “Zaandam”: If a ship had someone on board who had tested positive for the corona virus, it should not use the channel.
Meanwhile, the “Zaandam” stood on the west coast of Central American Panama and was supplied with medication from another company ship. The healthy passengers are said to go on the second ship. Holland America Line has temporarily ceased cruising. (dpa)
There will be no quick return to normal life, says Chancellor Helge Braun. Older people would have to adjust to months of restrictions.
Daily mirror | Christoph von Marschall
China reports 54 further “imported cases”
In China the number of “imported cases” with the corona virus has increased again. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Saturday, 54 other diseases in people who entered China. Overall, China already counts more than 600 such cases. In addition, three other people died of Covid – 19. So far, China has a total of 81. 394 Coronavirus infections reported, including 3295 deaths and 74. 971 healed patients.
Off Fear of a second wave of infection, the People's Republic announced on Thursday that it would initially no longer allow foreigners to enter the country. A strong reduction in flight connections was also announced. As of Sunday, each Chinese airline should only be able to offer one connection per week to each country. The same applies to foreign airlines flying to China. (dpa)
Guest gives in restaurant before closing 10. 00 $ 0 tip
Generous gesture in times of crisis: 10. 00 A guest has a $ 0 tip in the US state of Florida in a restaurant before it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic . “Despite all the negative stories you are hearing right now, there are really fantastic people in this world,” wrote the restaurant chain Skillets on their Facebook page.
According to media reports, a guest visited a Skillets- Branch in the city of Naples before an order to close all restaurants came into effect. He then left 10. 00 0 dollars in cash as a tip, which is the 20 employees shared. Each of them went with 500 additional dollars home.
For most of them, it was the last day of work: Restaurant operator Ross Edlund said he had to 90 percent of 200 employees fired in his nine restaurants in Florida. Authorities in numerous U.S. states have closed bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the corona virus. Only out-of-home sales are allowed.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people in the United States are losing their jobs. This is particularly dramatic because the social security systems in the country are much less developed than, for example, in Europe. Congress passed a $ 2 trillion rescue package on Friday to mitigate the economic and social impact of the crisis. (AFP)
Macron calls for more European solidarity
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for more European solidarity in the debate on “Corona Bonds” and indirectly criticized the federal government . “We will not overcome this crisis without a strong European solidarity on health and household issues,” said Macron in an interview with the Italian newspapers Corriere de la Serra, La Stampa and La Repubblica.
Nine EU countries, including France and Italy, had written on Wednesday to EU Council President Charles Michel calling for a “common debt instrument” to combat the Corona crisis. Germany has been fighting demands for Eurobonds for the communitization of debts for years.
Die EU must act together to shoulder the costs of this severe crisis, said Macron. This could be done through a “common debt instrument” or an increase in the EU budget to support the worst affected countries. The sum is “secondary”, it is important to make a statement. Despite the “reluctance” of Germany and other countries, “we must continue this struggle,” said Macron. (AFP)
Tom Hanks and wife after quarantine back in the USA
After his two-week Covid – 19-Quarantine in Australia is the actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in the USA. The promiportal TMZ and the “New York Post” reported on Friday (local time) that the two had arrived in Los Angeles by private jet – and couldn't look happier. According to the “New York Post”, the 63 – year-old Oscar winner (“Philadelphia”) down on the airport runway and then danced.
A good two weeks ago, Hanks and Wilson were the first celebrity couple to have their infection with the new corona virus announced. First from a hospital in Australia and later from self-isolation in their home, the couple reported several times with updates about his condition. At last they had announced that they were on the mend. Hanks was in Australia because he wanted to make a new film there with director Baz Luhrmann. Filming was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. (dpa)
Trump disregards his own rules on virus control
The guidelines of US President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus stipulate that Accumulations of more than ten people should be avoided. On Friday (local time) Trump did not stick to his own guidelines. All in all 15 Cabinet Members, Advisers, Congress Members and Senators was crowded around the President in the Oval Office when Trump signed a law in the White House to pump around $ 2 trillion into the troubled US economy.
None of the attendees adhered to the two-meter safety distance proposed by the US Department of Health at the ceremony. CNN journalist Jim Acosta – who is known as a Trump critic – then scoffed on Twitter: “Social distancing? Not when the economic law is signed in the Oval Office. ”(Dpa)
Scheuer criticizes Adidas for suspending rental payments in the wake of the corona crisis
Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CDU) has criticized the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas for the announced suspension of rental payments in the wake of the Corona crisis. “ I am disappointed with Adidas. I am very disappointed”, Scheuer said the “picture” on Friday. The announcement of the company was “ a completely unacceptable message ”
Adidas made big profits, stressed Scheuer. “It's not just the large real estate facilities, but also small ones that rent out to Adidas as private individuals – and they stay at their own expense.” The CSU politician criticized the group's actions as unsound. “The signal is not the under hook that is required of every citizen,” said Scheuer. “We give the message to the citizens: 'Be sensible!' Large corporations also have to be reasonable. “
Adidas had to close its shops due to the corona pandemic and this is the reason given for no longer paying rent for the branches from April onwards. Other groups such as Deichmann, Puma and H&M reportedly want to suspend rental payments . (AFP)
First coronavirus dead in Jordan
The coronavirus pandemic claimed a first death in Jordan, according to a media report. The state news agency reports that the deceased person is an older woman act. Overall, according to the Ministry of Health of the country 235 People with the virus infected. (Reuters)
Trump wants 100. 00 0 procure ventilators
Within the next 100 Days According to US President Donald Trump According to Purchase or additional production by American companies additionally 100 00 0 ventilators to be procured . This corresponds to three times the US production of a normal year, Trump said in the White House on Friday. “We will produce a lot of ventilators,” Trump said.
It is quite possible that the United States would not need as many devices, Trump said. In this case, the machines could be passed on to the UK and Italy, for example, Trump said. At first it was not immediately clear whether such an expansion of production would actually be possible in the short term. The devices are currently used in large numbers in hospitals to treat the lung disease Covid – 19 to treat suffering patients.
Shortly before had Trump applied a law originally intended for wartime, to automaker General Motors (GM) in the face of Forcing the spread of the novel Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus to produce ventilators. GM wasted time and its promise for the country 40 00 0 devices to produce, not fulfilled, Trump explained. (dpa)
In the US, more 100. 00 0 Infected counted
in the USA are 100. 0 40 people tested positive for the coronavirus . According to Reuters data, this is still the highest number of infections worldwide . In China, where the pandemic started, according to official information 81. 340 Infections confirmed, in Italy there are 86. 498. (Reuters)
1. No Democrats were allowed to attend the coronavirus signing by order of the White House. 2. No social distancing was practiced at the bill signing. 3. No president has ever been so petty and incompetent in a time of crisis.
– Keith Boykin on Twitter (@keithboykin) https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1243661461437788164
Trump regulation authorizes the convening of reservists
Because of the corona Crisis has authorized US President Donald Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to convene reservists. This comes from a Trump order that the White House released on Friday night (local time). In a letter to the chairmen of the two parliamentary chambers in Congress, it said that should already be used to support active forces in the reaction to the Corona crisis. The incumbent Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, has been authorized to call Coast Guard reservists for active duty. The coast guard is under the Homeland Security, not the Defense, Ministry of Defense.
Trump said at a press conference at the White House that the regulation could, for example, medical personnel can be mobilized from the reserve . Former US President Barack Obama had the Secretary of Defense and Homeland Security 2014 during the Ebola crisis 2014 authorized to convene reservists. (dpa)
Chairman of the Conference of Interior Ministers calls for “exit scenario”
The chairman of the Interior Ministers' Conference (IMK) has requested an exit scenario from the measures to combat corona. “We have to keep the contact restrictions and school closings consistently until we see in a week or two how effective the measures are,” said Georg Maier (SPD ) of the “world” (Saturday edition) according to the preliminary report. At the same time, one has to “already” think about what an exit strategy could look like. “If the contact restrictions are maintained for more than four weeks, we will reach a limit.” The psychological burden for the population would then be too great and acceptance would decline. A change of strategy could make sense when easing measures. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia cleans up
Workers in protective suits spray disinfectants through the streets of the city of Al Bahah to prevent the spread of the corona virus.
White House on Trump and Merkel's conversation:
“Driving the revival of the global economy”
The White House in Washington says: “ President Donald J. Trumph has today with Chancellor Angela Merkel spoken . President Trump and Chancellor Merkel discussed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic and promising research results in the United States and Germany. and leaders agreed to talk about the G7 under the leadership of the United States and the larger G 20 e ng to work together to advance the international campaign to fight the virus and revive the global economy . “