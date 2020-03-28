johns-hopkins-university-reports-more-than-600,000-people-are-infected

Trump sees USA in the war against the corona virus

Thousands of soldiers of the National Guard, drafting of reservists, rapid establishment of military hospitals and now also war powers to control the private sector: After initial hesitation, US President Donald Trump appears in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. He now wants to provide the worst affected states with the concentrated power of the federal government. Time is short: now the United States has more than 100. 00) 0 confirmed infections more cases than any other country in the world; round 1600 People have died.

According to Trump, the country is now “at war” against an “invisible enemy “, the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, on Friday evening (local time) Trump first applied a law that was originally intended for times of war and ordered the car maker General Motors to produce urgently needed ventilators. The production of protective clothing for the health sector and the manufacture of breathing masks is now to be boosted.

A close confidant, Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro, is said to do so Military Production Act (English: “Defense Production Act” ) now implement the lead. “We are in the most significant industrial mobilization since World War II,” said Navarro at a joint press conference with Trump in the White House. “We have a war president fighting an invisible enemy,” he said. Now the “full power of the government” is combined with the private sector. For several days, several democratic governors had emphatically urged Trump to use the law to mobilize necessary materials.

First of all, it should now be about ventilators that are used in large numbers in hospitals to help with the lung disease Covid – 19 to treat suffering patients. Trump promises within the next 100 Days through purchase or additional production by American companies 100. 00 0 ventilators. Trump admitted that this corresponds to three times the US production of a normal year. “We're going to produce a lot of ventilators,” Trump said. In the end, if the United States didn't need that many, there would be many other nations, including Britain and Italy, that also need it, said Trump.

Trump also authorized Defense Secretary Mark Esper to call up reservists on Friday. A letter to the chairmen of the two Houses of Parliament in Congress said it was intended to support active forces in responding to the Corona crisis. The current Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, has been authorized to call up Coast Guard reservists.

Currently more than 12. 00 0 National Guard soldiers local authorities fighting the virus. The armed forces send hospital ships with 1000 Beds In addition, the military is now operating field hospitals in several cities with around 250 Beds built. On Saturday, Trump wants to be there personally in the state of Virginia when the “Comfort” hospital ship leaves port. The ship will sail to New York, the city most severely affected by the corona virus.