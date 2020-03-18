Science
Johns Hopkins University reports more than 10,000 registered infected people in Germany
The number of infected with the coronavirus People in Germany is on about 10. 000 gone up. According to the Johns Hopkins University, located in the US city of Baltimore, the number of registered infected people in Germany rose to (noon) on Wednesday afternoon 10. 0 69 Cases . All in all 26 People have died from coronavirus in the Federal Republic so far.
The latest official figures from the German Robert Koch Institute were with 8198 infected people significantly below, but they came from Wednesday at 00. 00 Clock. Johns Hopkins University updates its numbers more regularly , according to the Robert Koch Institute, the numbers of the US University are plausible. In terms of the worldwide number of confirmed infected , Germany was fifth – after China, Italy, Iran and Spain. (AFP)
Söder sees no reason for buying hamsters
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder visits a Rewe logistics center and poses in front of packed shelves. His conclusion: “The supply in Bavaria is guaranteed! There is no reason for buying hamsters . “
Vice Chancellor Scholz has a cold and can be tested
Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also works in the home office. Scholz tweeted that he had “woken up with a severe cold” and had tested as a precaution for the corona virus . And he enjoys the sun at work. (Tsp)
The RKI appeals to minimize social contacts are becoming more dramatic: “We are one or two weeks ahead of Italy,” says Lothar Wieler, head of the institute.
Merkel wants to appeal to the population
At her planned television address in the evening Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to appeal to the population to take certain measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic to be observed. “The goal is to minimize contact and slow the spread of the virus,” said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer to journalists at the federal press conference. The Chancellor wanted to explain what now needs to be done against the corona virus in Germany. “It's not about announcing new measures,” said Demmer. (Tsp)
Long traffic jams: Poland opens further border crossings
The border guard in Poland has reacted to the long traffic jams because of the new controls at the German-Polish border and opened four further crossings for car traffic . Border guards said that both car and truck drivers could now use the border crossings in Frankfurt / Oder-Slubice, in Kietz-Kostrzyn nad Odra and in Zgorzelec, which were previously only intended for pedestrians. The transition to Guben / Gubin, on the other hand, is only possible for cars.
To make it more difficult for the corona virus to spread further, Poland introduced controls at border crossings to Germany at the weekend. International air and train connections have been suspended. Poles can return to their homeland, but have to 14 days in quarantine. Foreigners, however, are only allowed to enter the country in exceptional cases. There are no restrictions on the movement of goods.
Since then, large traffic jams to the east have formed at the border crossings. In Jedrzychowice on Autobahn 4 (A4) near Görlitz, the waiting time for trucks on Wednesday morning was 30 hours, for cars 16 hours, as a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards said. In Olszyna on the A 15 near Cottbus drivers had to 13 wait hours in Swiecko on the A 12 near Frankfurt / Oder ten hours. “We strongly advise switching to the new border crossings in Guben / Gubin and Kostrzyn nad Odra,” said the spokeswoman. There are currently no waiting times there. (dpa)
Israel seals off the Palestinian Territories
Israel has sealed off the Palestinian Territories in the fight against the corona virus . From the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, only people are allowed to enter Israel for humanitarian reasons , the Israeli authority Cogat said on Wednesday. Previously, a certain number of Palestinians with an Israeli work visa had been allowed to come to Israel for a month or two. It is about construction workers or agricultural workers.
According to information from the German Press Agency, there are around 70. 000 Palestinians from the West Bank who are still allowed to work in Israel. According to Cogat, the respective employer is responsible for their accommodation in Israel in the coming weeks. Anyone who returns to the West Bank earlier must not subsequently enter Israel.
The Palestinian city of Bethlehem with the world-famous Church of the Nativity has been here since the beginning of March sealed off after the discovery of the first coronavirus sufferer. Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health 44 People in the West Bank have been tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, almost all in Bethlehem.
According to a spokesman for the Prime Minister, a German is said to be in serious condition among the detected infected people. According to official information, there are no infected people in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the virus is now more than 400 persons in Israel have been demonstrated. No deaths have been recorded so far.
Israel fought in the Six Day War 1967 conquered the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, among others. The Palestinians are demanding the areas for a separate state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital. (dpa)
Infected Merz feels stronger flu symptoms
The flu symptoms of the ex-Union fraction leader infected with the coronavirus Friedrich Merz said that he “got a little stronger”. Merz thanked via Twitter “for the overwhelming number of recovery wishes that I have received since yesterday”. He added: “On day 4, the flu symptoms got a little stronger. I remain confident and thank everyone who is so committed to keeping our healthcare system up and running. ”
The 64 – year-old Merz had announced on Tuesday that he was infected with the new corona virus have. “A Corona test I did on Sunday is positive. I will be quarantined at home by the end of next week, ”said Merz. On Tuesday, he said: “Fortunately, I only have mild to moderate symptoms. All dates have been canceled. I strictly follow the instructions of the health department. “(Dpa)
Paris police increasingly controls curfew
In Paris Controls have increased due to the curfew in the fight against the coronavirus . On Wednesday, the police increasingly checked exit forms in the streets of the French capital, especially near the sights. Joggers, passers-by and drivers were checked in front of the Eiffel Tower. There were also controls on the boulevard Champs-Élysées. The country-wide curfew came into effect on Tuesday afternoon.
By Wednesday morning it was around 10. 000 Checks were given, the Paris police prefecture announced on request of the German press agency. Also be 518 warnings have been given.
Anyone who violates the curfew requirements must pay a fine of 135 Euro pay. For serious violations there is a fine of 375 Euro. The corresponding decree was published on Wednesday, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Twitter.
The Metro ran regularly on Wednesday, but less than normal. The cars were almost empty. The situation is different in the supermarkets. Sometimes people line up in front of the shops. There is no rush in front of other supermarkets, but the number of people admitted is limited. Security guards checked. Inside, the shelves are replenished.
The French are only allowed to come to the door for valid reasons, they have to fill out a form for each exit and carry it with you. For example, shopping for groceries, driving to work and doing sports alone are permitted. People must tick the reason on the form and enter their name, date of birth and place of residence. Filling out and showing the form on your smartphone is not enough. If you do not have a printer, you can also record the information by hand, according to the authorities. (dpa)
No guarantee for return flight from patients
German patients who are in the Infecting the Corona virus abroad cannot rely on the fact that they will always be transported back to their home country. This emerges from the answers of two important German providers of worldwide medical rescue flights to a request from the daily mirror. “Currently, patients who test positive but are not life-threatening and are in sufficient medical care are not transported by the ADAC ambulance service,” said the company.
The German Air Rescue Service (DRF) said that at the moment it could make “no general statement” on this topic: “In the event A specific request has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis based on the respective medical clarification whether repatriation is sensible and feasible. ”The ADAC ambulance service admitted that because of the globally rampant coronavirus, ADAC services could“ currently no longer be provided as usual ”. The employees tried everything to help members and insured persons. For Corona-infected ADAC members or those insured with ADAC: “In the event of a life-threatening illness and a medical underservation on site, we will in any case check all the transport options available to us.” This applies “taking into account the risk to aviation and medical crew, the risk to the population and taking into account the restrictions specified by the respective authorities. “
According to the Federal Foreign Office So far three Germans have died abroad from the virus. (Hans Monath)
Tenants Association and landlords want emergency funds for defaulting tenants
tenants who are due to quarantine or The Federal Ministry of Justice and for consumer protection are promising aid due to the restrictions resulting from the corona pandemic. The house of Minister Christine Lambrecht reported via social networks that one was examining “possibilities” like affected tenants “before Loss of rented apartment can be protected “.
So the Ministry of Consumer Protection responded to warnings from the German Tenants' Association. Accordingly, the “current exceptional situation requires rapid government support for tenants in need”. The Federal Ministry did not disclose what such aid could look like.
In a joint statement, the landlord association GdW and the renting association on Wednesday beat the launch of a “Safe Living Fund” . “Looming rental arrears due to the Corona crisis will hit landlords and tenants alike,” the statement said. If payment is delayed , tenants are threatened with layoffs , landlords are faced with financial “imbalances”.
Such a “solidarity fund”, says tenant boss Lukas Siebenkotten and housing association boss Axel Gedaschko, could arise in the event of payment problems. The proposal had been sent in a jointly written letter to Consumer Protection Minister Lambrecht.
In Berlin, at least the six state-owned housing companies are “Good” dealings with defaulting tenants during the Corona epidemic, a spokeswoman for the Senate Department for Housing said. In any case, individual tests would be carried out.
The “cooperation agreement” between the six companies and the Senate, according to which of Payment problems affected tenants are offered “external and internal advice”. As a result, “a good half” of all termination without notice could already be averted.
However, their number was in the last year evaluated 2018 with approximately 300 evictions comparatively low. With the extensive shutdown of public life as a result of the Corona crisis, the situation will worsen especially in Berlin because its labor market is heavily dependent on temporary work and self-employed. The Senate has not yet responded to this challenge.
Condor plane fully occupied during return campaign
During the return campaign for tourists stranded abroad the aircraft of the Condor holiday plane are fully staffed. “People are extremely relieved,” reported a spokeswoman on Wednesday in Frankfurt. In some target countries, such as the Dominican Republic, it was initially said that no planes from Europe were allowed to land at all. In the meantime, however, the obstacles have been clarified.
In a mixture of its own flight program, return flights by the organizers and the Federal Government's “airlift”, Condor will be around in the next few days 50. 000 bring vacationers back, said the spokeswoman. Citizens of the destination countries would also be transported on the outbound flights. In addition, one is in contact with the respective governments. Check other return flights, to which many pilots and flight attendants would have volunteered.
Especially affected are holidaymakers in Morocco who Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Egypt, the Maldives, Malta and Argentina. According to estimates by the Federal Foreign Office, there are far more than 100. 000 Germans traveling abroad. The “airlift” should last well into the next week. For the flights, the government wants up to 50 Spend millions of euros. (dpa)
100. 000 the Amazon mail order company plans to hire additional employees for storage and delivery in the USA to cope with the increase in online orders due to the coronavirus epidemic. The company also explicitly addresses people who work in the catering or tourism sector and are currently out of work in the crisis.
Trump calls for unity in the fight against coronavirus
After initially being sharply criticized for his hesitant handling of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump now has a nationally coordinated response in the fight against that Virus called. “We want to save as many lives as possible,” Trump said at the White House in Washington on Tuesday (local time). “Everything else will come back, but a life will not come back.”
Trump surprised at his appearance with his appropriate and sober tone . He had long been accused of downplaying the health crisis out of concern for the impact on the markets and leaving it up to the individual states to deal with it.
All are now 50 States affected by the virus. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 6400 registered infections. AFP came to a count of at least 100 dead. However, the actual number of infections is likely to be significantly higher: Tests were initially in short supply in the country, and they are also hardly affordable for the often uninsured citizens. After the northwestern state of Washington was hit hardest, it is now the eastern state of New York with just under 1400 cases.
Trump praised the democratic governors of New York and California with whom he had repeatedly clashed in the past. He also criticized the states that did not strictly adhere to the new requirements of social distance. Trump even pointed to an improved climate of non-partisanship: “It's great to see that we get along with the Democrats, that we get along with the Republicans.” There is now a mood that “he has not seen in almost three and a half years”.
The US Agency for Disease Control and – Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines for the next two weeks on Monday. It does not recommend meetings with more than ten participants or visits to public places such as restaurants and gyms. Earlier, several politicians, including Republicans Kevin Stitt and Devin Nunes, had said that people could go about their daily lives as usual. One of the chairmen of the so-called pandemic task force, Deborah Birx, urged all mayors and governors to follow the government guidelines in Washington.
Health representative Anthony Fauci meanwhile explained that the possible climax of the pandemic could be in 45 days have been reached. The task force will examine whether more draconian measures are needed in the next two weeks. Young people should also stay at home, even if they were not in the risk group themselves.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing a massive emergency aid package for US citizens and businesses. Aid may exceed $ 1 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. Tax deferrals are also conceivable. The US Federal Reserve announced liquidity grants and new credit options. (AFP)
Wieler explains the use of the telecom data
Now RKI boss Lothar Wieler is asked about the research by Tagesspiegel BACKGROUND, what the RKI Receives movement data from Deutsche Telekom. Wieler pointed out that the data had been aggregated and anonymized. The main thing is to see whether the Federal Government's measures would work. So whether there have been fewer people moving since the measures were introduced. “You can measure that very well with this data,” said Wieler.
Correction by the RKI boss
The RKI boss points out that a statement he had misunderstood from the previous day. He had said the pandemic could last two years – some had misunderstood that the drastic measures in Germany could also take two years. It is true that the pandemic could last two years. But now you have to look for the next two weeks to see whether the protective measures would work.
Merkel addresses citizens in a television speech
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants the population on Wednesday evening in a television speech about the measures of the Inform the federal government against the corona crisis. It is not about additional measures, said a government spokesman. Thus, Merkel obviously does not want even more drastic steps like announce a general curfew . The spokesman said, “It's about what to do now in Germany to spread the virus slow down and how everyone should participate. “
Except the annual New Year speeches, it is the first time in Merkel's tenure that the Chancellor addressed the population directly in a television speech
The recorded address should be on ZDF after the “today” broadcast against 19. 20 clock and in the ARD after the “Tagesschau” against 20. 15 Clock are broadcast.
For days now, the federal and state governments have shown larger and larger ones Restrictions on public life so that the coronavirus is as possible is not spreading very quickly and the health care system is not overloaded. There are also border controls and entry restrictions. (dpa)
8th.198 Infected in Germany
RKI boss Lothar Wieler is now holding his daily press conference. There are now 8. 198 Infection cases in Germany. Furthermore, there are 12 deaths. From now on, the numbers should always be around 0: 00 published daily. Compared to the previous day there was an increase in infections by 1042 cases, “that's an exponential growth,” said Wieler. “We are at the beginning of an epidemic that will continue for many weeks and months.”