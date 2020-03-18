johns-hopkins-university-reports-more-than-10,000-registered-infected-people-in-germany

Israel seals off the Palestinian Territories

Israel has sealed off the Palestinian Territories in the fight against the corona virus . From the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, only people are allowed to enter Israel for humanitarian reasons , the Israeli authority Cogat said on Wednesday. Previously, a certain number of Palestinians with an Israeli work visa had been allowed to come to Israel for a month or two. It is about construction workers or agricultural workers.

According to information from the German Press Agency, there are around 70. 000 Palestinians from the West Bank who are still allowed to work in Israel. According to Cogat, the respective employer is responsible for their accommodation in Israel in the coming weeks. Anyone who returns to the West Bank earlier must not subsequently enter Israel.

The Palestinian city of Bethlehem with the world-famous Church of the Nativity has been here since the beginning of March sealed off after the discovery of the first coronavirus sufferer. Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health 44 People in the West Bank have been tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, almost all in Bethlehem.

According to a spokesman for the Prime Minister, a German is said to be in serious condition among the detected infected people. According to official information, there are no infected people in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the virus is now more than 400 persons in Israel have been demonstrated. No deaths have been recorded so far.

Israel fought in the Six Day War 1967 conquered the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, among others. The Palestinians are demanding the areas for a separate state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital. (dpa)