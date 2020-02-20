“jesus-would-be-with-the-gays-today”

Hammer blows roar through the wide halls, you can see craftsmen welding, huge metal skeletons are covered with glittering fabric. The final preparations for Rio de Janeiro's big carnival parade are in the so-called Samba City, which consists of large workshops with attached sewing rooms.

Twelve samba schools are competing for the coveted title as best this weekend in Rio's Sambodrom Carnival association. But only one of them has dominated the headlines so far. Her name is Mangueira and she is one of the most popular samba schools in Brazil, her home is the favela of the same name on a hill within sight of the Maracanã stadium, her colors are green and pink. The Mangueira has caused controversy several times in recent years. This year there are even calls for boycotts against them and lists of signatures by radical Christians who would prefer to prevent them from moving.

When you look into the Mangueira production hall, it quickly becomes clear why. The employees wear T-shirts with a Christ figure. But it is not the white Christ of European iconography that is commonly known, but a collage of several figures. This Christ is black, white and indigenous. He has frizzy hair, an African half of his face and that of an Indian with painting. It is the theme of the Mangueira parade this year.

Under the Bible verse “The Truth Will Free You” from the Gospel of John, the Samba School will travel through the Sambodrome. In the course of the 80 – minute parade, Jesus is represented by various people of all skin colors and social ranks. From blacks, whites, indigenous people and everyone in between.

Maria Magdalena will be wrapped in the rainbow flag of the LGBT community. As far as we know, a black woman will represent the Holy Mary of Pain. It will carry a Brazilian flag that says: “Murderous State”. It alludes to the hundreds of black people who die from police bullets in the favelas every year.

The Mangueira procession provokes

Of course, this heats up the mind and causes contradiction. Brazil has been experiencing the rise of a new ore conservatism for several years, which is also reflected in the strong growth of the evangelical churches, the greatest ally of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Women, ethnic minorities and homosexuals have only a subordinate place in its Eurocentric image of society. “They are slowly becoming people like us,” said Bolsonaro about Brazil's Indians. His motto was: “Brazil above all, God above all!” He likes to present himself as the keeper of the traditional family.

The members of the Samba School had this Jesus printed on their T-shirts. Photo: Mangueira

Against this background, the Mangueira move is of course all the more provocative. The samba school wisely posted a banner on its workshop: “Mangueira, they will attach sins to you 1000.”

In fact, various groups on social networks are now mobilizing against the samba school. Evangelical Christians accuse her of blasphemy for not showing the Jesus of the Bible. Instead, it is said that the Mangueira Christ is a “communist”. Some maliciously speculate whether this Jesus might not also be a drug dealer. Rios Favelas, including the Mangueira, are dominated by drug mafias as the state ignores the neighborhoods. Other critics complain that the carnival is being used for “left indoctrination”. He had become a tool of “cultural Marxism”.

The aggressiveness of the network attacks against the Mangueira temporarily raised fears that the samba school could also be physically attacked. The fear is not entirely unfounded. A few weeks ago, radical right-wing Christians threw several Molotov cocktails at a film production company that had produced a satire with a gay Jesus.

But it is not only the conservative evangelicals who make the mood. Also reactionary Catholics agitate against the Mangueira. So far, around 115000 people have signed the protest call of the Catholic institute Plinio Corrêa de Olivieria against “the insult to our Lord”. It is about defending the Redeemer's honor, the institute says. Moving should be prohibited.

Leandro Vieira can only shake his head at such claims. He is the Carnevalesco of the Mangueira, a kind of dramaturge and director of the move. On the edge of a rehearsal on a rainy February evening, he says that the Mangueira shows the original Jesus: “Jesus was with the poor and oppressed, his message was love,” said the 36 – year-old. “Jesus would be with the favela today. With the street children. With a scared gay man. A single Afro-Brazilian. ”It is a clear message: Vieira wants to free Jesus from the brink of institutionalized belief. He wants to show him as someone who gives hope to people instead of instilling fear in them.

This politicization of Rio's carnival can be seen as a direct result of the polarization that Brazil has experienced between left and right in recent years. You are forced to take a position. President Bolsonaro and his followers spread hatred of the poor, indigenous people, homosexuals and dissenters on a daily basis. This provokes the carnival community, which remains true to its roots. Because the carnival and the samba come from the Favelas Rios, both are closely linked to the struggle of the black and poor Brazilians for equality.