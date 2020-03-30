Science
Jena is the first German city to introduce a mask requirement
Jena wants to introduce a mandatory mask
As the city of Jena announces on its website, wearing mouth and nose protection should become mandatory in a week. It will apply to retail outlets in Jena, local public transport and public buildings.
“This measure was carried out by the specialist service Health warned. This increases the safety of personnel in public life. In addition to masks, scarves or scarves are also recognized as protection. However, these must also cover the nose and mouth, “says the city's website.
Sew masks yourself
living in Jena 110. 000 People. The city has also announced where the many masks are to come from. When it comes to implementation, it is preferable to rely on the Jenaers. The city has a basic set of masks, with which nurses, doctors, drivers in public transport and others in system-relevant infrastructure could be supplied.
The city asks all other residents to sew the nose and mouth protector yourself – or have it sewn. “Every mask is better than no mask at all,” it says in conclusion.
Currently there is in Jena 119 reported cases (as of Monday evening, 18 Clock). (Tsp)
62. 526 Infections in Germany
In Germany until Monday evening 62 526 infections with the new corona virus were registered the. This emerges from an evaluation of the German Press Agency, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states.
have particularly high numbers Bavaria with 14. 437 proven cases and 133 dead and North Rhine-Westphalia with at least 14. 442 Cases and 130 dead. Calculated on 100. 000 Hamburg residents with a value of 120, 3 most infections. In the national average it was 75, 2. The number of cases registered nationwide has increased since Sunday evening (20. 30 o'clock) around 3900.
At least 560 with Sars -CoV-2 I According to the information, infected persons have so far died nationwide. Several Germans died abroad in connection with a corona infection. Among them were two tourists during a trip to Egypt and one 67 – year-old tourist in Cyprus. A died on the Greek island of Crete 42 Years old German. In Germany, too, experts anticipate a high number of unreported cases. (dpa)
Ask your doctor or pharmacist about risks and side effects!
France's drug agency ANSM has possible dangerous side effects up to death in new methods of treating the lung disease Covid – 19. Patients infected with the novel coronavirus who were treated with plaquenil or other drugs such as Kaletra are around 30 various un Desirable serious side effects have occurred, ANSM director Dominique Martin told AFP on Monday. So there were also three deaths.
Plaquenil contains the active ingredient hydroxychloroquine, which is used in malaria prophylaxis. Kaletra contains a combination of the active substances lopinavir and ritonavir, which are commonly used to treat HIV patients.
The side effects have been reported from hospitals. Whether they rely on the above-mentioned experimental methods for the treatment of lung disease Covid – 12 can be traced back, according to Martin, still has to be examined. Hopefully the first results will be available by the end of the week. In any case, he warned not to take such medication “under any circumstances”. (dpa)
And that too is suddenly possible
FC Bayern could be in this Only become German soccer champion in September. As Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the chief executive of Munich, said in an interview with “FAZ”, it was an option that the Bundesliga would not be played until September. More on this in the sports blog.
Interior Minister agreed: measures to be maintained
The interior ministers of the federal and state governments have spoken out in favor of maintaining measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. The measures “must be maintained and enforced with all consequence”, the department heads said after a conference call on Monday, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior.
“We are only at the beginning of the pandemic and must not take the necessary measures to interrupt the infection chains at an early stage,” said the Federal Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) according to the announcement. “I therefore urge all citizens not to let up and to continue to abide by the contact restrictions. This is imperative to save lives. ”
The chairman of the conference of interior ministers, Thuringia's head of department Georg Maier (SPD), added accordingly, The necessary contact restrictions should first have an effect. “There are still no reliable figures as to whether and in what way the steps initiated will work. Therefore, a relaxation of the measures is currently out of the question. The police will continue to act consistently against violations. “(Dpa)
Confession in the car
Catholic clergymen in the US state of Massachusetts are creative in the coronavirus crisis when donating the sacraments. As the television station CNN reports on Monday, believers in the city of Chelmsford can confess on the open road.
Drive-through – instead of confessional: The priests take confession behind a screen, to which the faithful can drive up in their car. Due to the unusual method, the prescribed social distance can be maintained. Due to the rampant corona virus, the churches are closed nationwide. (dpa)
Mexico: President does not waive handshake with mother of El Chapo
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador caused a sensation with a handshake with the mother of the former drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán . Be a 92 year old woman and – regardless of her son's identity – deserve respect, López Obrador explained to journalists on Monday.
He had been out and about in the northwest state of Sinaloa, home of Guzmán, over the weekend. On the sidelines of his visit to a road construction company, the President was filmed on Sunday walking towards a car and shaking hands with the woman in the passenger seat. “I got your letter,” you hear him say. The background is the woman's request to visit her son in prison in the USA, like López Obrador
“El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life imprisonment last July in New York, among other things, for drug smuggling. Of the 62 – year old was caught in Mexico and beginning 2017 has been shipped to the United States. His sons are considered new bosses of his Sinaloa cartel. Soldiers arrested one of them, Ovidio “El Ratón” (The Mouse) Guzmán, in October, but immediately let him go again due to violent resistance from the cartel.
In the past few weeks, critics have repeatedly accused López Obrador of not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough. The head of state and government continued to travel through the country, shaking hands, hugging supporters and kissing children. He said a good week ago whoever can afford it should continue to take his family out to eat. (dpa)
I'm not a robot, I have feelings.
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when asked whether it was reasonable to shake hands with a senior citizen in coronavirus times.
Online only: Iran no longer wants to have newspapers printed
In that of the Corona pandemic especially hard-hit Iran should initially no longer appear in printed newspapers and magazines. “To effectively implement the plan adopted by the Ministry of Health to reduce social contacts, no more newspapers should be printed by the specified date (April 8) and only appear online, ”the state-run news agency IRNA quoted a spokesman for the Corona crisis team at the Interior Ministry on Monday.
Currently about 65 Newspapers and magazines in Country, including the sports newspapers that are very popular with Iranians.
Iran has been suffering from the Corona crisis since February. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 40 000 infections and 2757 Covid – 19 – Dead registered. (dpa)
The situation in France: About 3000 Dead
France has passed the threshold of 3000 Corona dead exceeded. 3024 People are Covid – 19 have so far succumbed to the health authorities. The day before, the number of dead was still at 2606 located. France is the fourth country worldwide with more than 3000 dead. The number of infections increased 44. 550 from 40. 174 the day before. 5107 People would be ventilated after the day before 4632 were. (dpa)
We love Rock 'n' Roll – author Alan Merrill died
The US musician Alan Merrill, author of the hit song “I Love Rock 'n' Roll”, is aged 69 years died after infection with the novel corona virus. Merrill died on Sunday in a New York hospital, his daughter said on Facebook. He was working on a new album.
Merrill had “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” 1975 as a member of Band Arrows written. 1982 the singer Joan Jett released a cover of the song, which became a worldwide success.
Jett now mourned via Twitter Merrill. “With great thanks and sadness, I wish him a safe journey on the other side.” Musician Meat Loaf, in whose band Merrill had been a guitarist for a while, mourned the death of his former colleague. Merrill was a “great and very talented person,” he wrote on Facebook. “I'm very sad now.” (Dpa)
Again negative: three times Merkel's right
Chancellor Angela Merkel is further not infected with the corona virus . “Chancellor Merkel's third test for the corona virus was also negative,” said a government spokesman on Monday evening. “The Chancellor will continue to perform the official business from her home quarantine in the next few days.”
Merkel had in connection with the Have a pandemic vaccinated against pneumococci that cause a Covid – 19 – disease can complicate. It later turned out that her doctor was infected with the corona virus. Merkel then went into domestic isolation and has since conducted her official business via video switches and by telephone. (rtr)
The home office guide
Light hope in Italy
It is true that almost 100. 000 Coronavirus cases have been detected (as of Monday evening, source: Johns Hopkins University), but there is hope: the number of newly infected people has fallen for the fifth day in a row.
As CNN reporter Nicola Ruotolo reports from Rome, Italy recorded on Monday 1648 new cases, the percentage increase was 2.2 percent (currently 75. 528 acute cases). The 2.2 percent increase is considered the lowest since the pandemic broke out in Italy.
1590 People should be in the last 24 hours recovered from the virus again, this is also the highest value since the beginning of the crisis. Overall, 14. 620 People recovered from the coronavirus. ( Tsp)
Medical students should help in corona crisis
Students who would normally take this second of the three major examination parts of medical studies now should instead do the practical year (PJ ) prefer. The second state examination would then take place after the PJ, before the third state examination. At the PJ, the students go through various areas such as surgery or internal medicine for a year.
According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the federal states can but also deviate from this plan and allow the examinations to take place as planned if they can “ensure that they are carried out correctly (…) under the conditions of the epidemic situation”. (dpa)
Drosten expects a new phase
In view of the increasing number of infections in old people's homes, the virologist Christian Drosten anticipates a new phase of the corona pandemic in Germany. “We are now seeing the entries in retirement homes, for example, and have the beginning of a new development here,” said Drosten on Monday in the NDR podcast. can be expected also with increasing mortality rates.
So far, Germany had been lucky with the infection chains: First of all, it was younger, sporty people like skiers and carnival escapees who got the virus from vacation and spread it in their networks of about the same age. Most of these people experienced mild illnesses. Now older people in old people's and nursing homes are increasingly affected.
An increase in case mortality can already be observed, said Drosten. It is no longer between 0.2 and 0.4, but in the range of 0.8 percent. In addition, diagnostics can no longer cope with exponential development: “I don't think we can realistically significantly increase our current test capacity,” said Drosten . It is therefore increasingly important to test the right groups. (KNA)
High demand for respiratory masks expected
As the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports, the need for respiratory masks and gowns will be huge in the coming months. The newspaper cites figures from the AOK federal association, according to which in North Rhine-Westphalia more than 50 millions of simple protective masks would be needed for the mouth and nose. In addition, there would be scarcely just for NRW 15 Millions of masks of the better kind (called FFP2 and FFP3 in specialist circles) and 30 million protective gowns.
Bavaria needed accordingly 15 Millions simple masks and 1.6 million masks for better protection, plus three million coats. The numbers would only cover the needs of medical practices.
For the Federal Republic in total – only in medical practices – in spring and summer 115 Millions of simple masks , just under 47 million FFP2 masks and 63 Millions of disposable gowns are required. “Plus 3.7 million goggles and a little more than 55 million packs of disposable gloves “, as reported by the “SZ”. (Tsp)
Süddeutsche.de | Björn Finke
Karlsruhe judges received constitutional complaint about Berlin measures
There are further urgent applications to the Federal Constitutional Court in connection with the corona Pandemic. Firstly, it is about the measures taken in Berlin and Brandenburg to contain the infectious disease, as a spokesman for the court in Karlsruhe on Monday said (Az. 1 BvR 712 / 20).
The second constitutional complaint is based on this against the regulation passed last week, according to which tenants may not be terminated within the next three months, if they cannot pay the rent due to the Corona crisis (Az. 1 BvR 714 / 20) . The “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” had previously reported on it.
The judges already had three in the urgent procedure Corona lawsuits dismissed. Two criminal lawyers from Munich had tried unsuccessfully to stop ongoing main negotiations, which the presiding judge wanted to continue despite possible contagion risks. Two students resisted the fact that protests and demonstrations are currently generally prohibited – even without success. (dpa)
Brandenburg: Woidke wants to extend restrictions on going out
According to the plans of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), the restrictions on going out in Brandenburg in the Corona crisis are to be extended by two weeks. “The previously applicable stipulations, among other things, for staying in public space will be from 6th to 19. April extended “, announced the State Chancellery on Monday in Potsdam. The cabinet will discuss this tomorrow, Tuesday.
Government spokesman Florian Engels referred to the increasing numbers of people in Brandenburg with the novel corona virus are infected. “There is no reason to slacken now with the efforts.”
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor Helge Braun (both CDU) had previously made it clear that there was no room for a quick relaxation of the restrictions. (dpa)
7000 People in hospitals, 1500 on intensive
In the hospitals in Germany there are currently around 7000 People with Covid – 19 treated. Of which there are around 1500 patients in intensive care units, of whom about 1100 must be ventilated. This resulted in a dpa request on Monday at the German Hospital Society (DKG).
” We managed to manage the so important ventilation places in the field of intensive care medicine from formerly 20. 000 Places in the meantime 30. 000 ”, said DKG President Gerald Gaß.
The further development now depends very much on the supply of additional respirators by the industry. The federal government had to increase capacity in the hospitals 10. 000 new ventilators ordered. (dpa)
Sparkassen President warns: “Some companies will not be able to help”
Sparkassen-President Helmut Schleweis warns of gaps in the Corona aid programs. Many companies that most urgently needed help in the corona crisis could not access the support programs of the federal and state governments, Schleweis told the “Handelsblatt” in an interview published on Monday. “Some companies will not be able to help with the existing support programs.”
As part of the loan program of the state development bank KfW only companies receive a loan that can probably repay it within five years . “This is currently not the case for many companies from sectors that are particularly hard hit by the corona crisis,” said Schleweis.
Especially companies are affected in the areas of gastronomy, hotels, event management, catering as well as from the sectors travel, traffic, logistics, tourism and aviation These companies often do not receive promotional loans, “even though they have a working business model if the economy starts up again after the corona crisis.”
If such companies should not fall through the cracks, the politicians have to decide on additional measures. “For such companies, other help than loans are needed to bridge the corona crisis,” said Schleweis. “Direct grants from the state would be conceivable. Another option would be 100 – Percentage guarantees for loans that will only have to be repaid in the very distant future. ” As part of the KfW loan program, the state is currently 80 to 90 percent of liability. (dpa)
Government still hesitates with Stop Corona app
Many citizens and politicians are in favor of a voluntary Stop Corona app, but the federal government is still hesitating. The government is currently discussing different ideas how to use cell phone data to spread it quickly to prevent the corona virus, said a spokesman for Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Monday in Berlin.
How the whole thing can then be designed, has not yet been decided, and “we will make it public when the time comes”. But even if the decision has not yet been made, the Robert Koch Institute should already develop an application.
From the opposition's perspective, the political decision-making process takes far too long. “We don't have time for weeks,” urged Green Group vice-president Konstantin von Notz. An app that everyone voluntarily downloads to anonymously inform contact persons in the event of a coronavirus infection , would be “a great solution that many would join in because it would have a high added value for the population”, said the domestic politician. Because if you received such a notice, you could contact the health authorities with a request for a corona test. They could then use their limited test capacities more effectively.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health emphasized that “consistent tracking of new infections and contacts will be an essential building block if you think about exit strategies ”. The Interior Ministry said “a voluntary solution would be better than nothing”. A spokesman said: “In any case, it is not planned to evaluate and track cell phone data nationwide.”
Since last week there has been discussion in Germany about the possible use of cell phone data in order to find and warn potential contacts of infected people.
A warning message would only be received if you downloaded such an app yourself on your mobile phone. In Austria the Red Cross has provided a corresponding app. (dpa)
Lower Saxony: admission stop for nursing homes
The state of Lower Saxony has imposed an admission stop for all nursing homes with immediate effect. Patients from hospitals are not allowed to be brought into homes as from home, underscored Health Minister Carola Reimann (SPD) on Monday in Hanover. Exceptions are only possible if the home has a strict 14 – day quarantine. Singular recordings in short-term care are also conceivable.
The background is the high number of corona deaths in a Wolfsburg nursing home. There have been in the past few days 17 seniors with dementia as a result of the Covid – 19 – Disease died. 72 from 165 residents were infected with the corona virus. Reimann said that the Hanns-Lilie-Heim in Wolfsburg reported the first corona cases late. However, it is not clear how the virus got into the home. (dpa)