jena-is-the-first-german-city-to-introduce-a-mask-requirement

Jena wants to introduce a mandatory mask



As the city of Jena announces on its website, wearing mouth and nose protection should become mandatory in a week. It will apply to retail outlets in Jena, local public transport and public buildings.



“This measure was carried out by the specialist service Health warned. This increases the safety of personnel in public life. In addition to masks, scarves or scarves are also recognized as protection. However, these must also cover the nose and mouth, “says the city's website.

Sew masks yourself



living in Jena 110. 000 People. The city has also announced where the many masks are to come from. When it comes to implementation, it is preferable to rely on the Jenaers. The city has a basic set of masks, with which nurses, doctors, drivers in public transport and others in system-relevant infrastructure could be supplied.



The city asks all other residents to sew the nose and mouth protector yourself – or have it sewn. “Every mask is better than no mask at all,” it says in conclusion.



Currently there is in Jena 119 reported cases (as of Monday evening, 18 Clock). (Tsp)

