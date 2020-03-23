japan-is-considering-postponing-the-olympic-games

Swimming Association urges cancellation of Olympic Games

The German Swimming Association demands a timely decision on the Olympic question. “We urge a quick and swift decision in answering the question of whether the Olympic Games 2000 should take place at the existing date or at a later date. Considerations about alternative scenarios must not be prevented, but must be carried out from now on, “said competitive sports director Thomas Kurschilgen.

” The training options for many athletes in Germany and around the world are currently very different . The competition system is suspended in many countries, the outstanding qualification competitions can hardly be implemented at all, and the international doping control system is no longer functional, ”said Kurschilgen. “As a result, there is only a limited level of performance and equal opportunities in top-class sport. All of this leads to an increasing distortion of competition. ”

IOC President Thomas Bach further rules out a failure of the games in Tokyo. You are from 24. July to 9 August 2020 terminated. “In addition to relevant sporting arguments, there are other good reasons to speak in favor of a postponement if we believe that we have a solidarity responsibility for the dramatic cuts in society and the economy,” explained Kurschilgen. “In the sense of clarity and a concrete perspective for our athletes, we have to speak for a longer period of time for the postponement.”

In the The DSV had discussions with the athlete representatives in the past few days. For this purpose, the association wants to get a comprehensive opinion on how the athletes assess the current situation and a postponement of the Olympic Games. (dpa)