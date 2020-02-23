The Lombard town of Codogno near Milan resembled a ghost town on Saturday. Because of several Corona cases, shops, restaurants, bars and even the churches remained closed. The authorities have banned all public events and asked their citizens to stay at home and refrain from “social contacts”.

The railway company Trenord left its trains in the 15. 000 Small town no longer stopping. Schools will be closed next week, the week-long carnival is canceled.

“In Codogno there is no human soul on the street anymore. It's like we're in Wuhan, ”a resident told Italian state television.

Similar measures to Codogno have been taken by the authorities for nine other cities in Lombardy, which also report people who were infected with the corona virus. All affected towns have been declared a “red zone”. Of the quarantine measures yesterday, a total of around 50. 000 People affected, tendency to increase rapidly.

Coronavirus in Italy – two deaths

The health authorities of Lombardy have until Saturday evening alone 46 infected people reported that there were twelve in the Veneto region. All over Italy there are more than 60 reported cases. A day earlier 15 cases had been reported in Lombardy and two in Veneto , A total of 250 other people were under observation as suspected cases.

Italy had the second death on Saturday registered by the corona virus – the victim is an 75 year old Italian. The day before, a 78 – year old man had died of the virus – as the first European victim. According to Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the man had been treated for another illness ten days ago in a hospital in the Veneto region.

“Paziente zero” – patient zero

To prevent possible hysteria, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte personally addressed the citizens on television : “We want to reassure the population. We have quarantined all people who have come into contact with the infected people, ”said the Prime Minister after a crisis meeting with Minister of Health Speranza and Chief of Defense Angelo Borrelli.

Keeps her shop open: A pharmacist in Codogno. Photo: imago images / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Codogno is the home of the alleged “paziente zero”, the first patient to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in Italy. The 38 year old man is in the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

His pregnant wife also has symptoms. In a race against time, the authorities try to identify all persons with whom the first patient could have been in contact – an almost impossible task: The 38 – year-old was an enthusiastic hobby athlete and had participated in several competitions before the first symptoms of the disease appeared.

He often visited a bar with friends, where he may have infected the waitress. According to media reports, the woman who died yesterday had probably had several detours in contact with the “paziente zero”.

deserted. A place in Codogno. Photo: imago images / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Another possible source of infection were calculated Medical practices and hospitals. Yesterday it was reported that a doctor with his own practice and his wife, a pediatrician, had contracted the coronavirus. The authorities fear that dozens of patients may have contracted the two doctors.

Coronavirus in Italy: Hospital as a focus of infection

Due to a possible spread of the coronavirus, a hospital in Schiavonia near Padua was closed on Friday evening: 300 Patients and 150 doctors and nurses may enter the building do not leave for now. The first cases of corona in the Veneto region had previously been identified in the hospital.

How the virus got to northern Italy is still unclear. The only thing that is certain is that for once the Italian authorities can hardly be accused of sloppiness. Italy was the first country in the EU to cancel all flights from China in January, causing the anger of the Chinese leadership. The reaction is exaggerated, fosters hysteria and hurts economic relations, Beijing said.

Also in January the Italian government blocked a cruise ship with 6000 people on board in front of Civitavecchia because of two people were ill on the ship. Only when it turned out to be normal flu cases were the passengers allowed to delay 24 Go ashore for hours.