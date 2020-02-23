The Lombard town of Codogno near Milan resembled a ghost town on Saturday. Due to several Corona cases, shops, restaurants, bars and even the churches remained closed. The authorities have banned all public events and asked their citizens to stay at home and refrain from “social contacts”.

The railway company Trenord left its trains in the 15. 000 No more stopping small town population. Schools will be closed next week, the week-long carnival has been canceled.

“In Codogno there is no human soul on the street anymore. It's like we're in Wuhan, ”a resident told Italian state television.

Similar measures to Codogno have been taken by the authorities for nine other cities in Lombardy, which also report people who were infected with the corona virus. All affected towns have been declared a “red zone”. Of the quarantine measures yesterday, a total of around 15. 000 People affected, tendency rising rapidly.

On Sunday the Veneto region announced that the Venice Carnival will be canceled , There had previously been reports of two diseases in the city.

During the night on Sunday, the Italian authorities also announced that they wanted to seal off the cities most affected. “Entering and leaving these areas is prohibited,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Initially, almost a dozen places southeast of Milan are affected with about 50. 000 residents and Vo 'in neighboring Veneto with around 3000 residents.

First, the security forces should cordon off the affected regions. “If necessary, it will also be the armed forces,” added Conte. Anyone who tries to circumvent the barriers faces “criminal prosecution”. Nevertheless, he relied on understanding of the population.

There was no provision for suspending intra-European travel within the Schengen zone, said Conte.

Coronavirus in Italy – two deaths, more than 100 Infected

Lombardy health authorities have until Sunday morning alone 89 infected persons reported, there were twelve in the Veneto region. All over Italy – as of Sunday morning – more than 100 reported cases. In total 250 other people were suspected Observation.

Italy registered the second coronavirus death on Saturday – the victim is a 75 – year old Italian. The day before there was a 78 – year old man died of the virus – the first European victim. According to Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the man had been treated for another illness ten days ago in a hospital in the Veneto region.

“Paziente zero” – patient zero

To prevent possible hysteria, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte personally addressed the citizens on television : “We want to reassure the population. We have quarantined all people who have come into contact with the infected people, “said the Prime Minister after a crisis meeting with Minister of Health Speranza and Head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli.

Codogno is the home of the alleged “paziente zero”, the first patient who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in Italy. The 38 year old man is in the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

His pregnant wife also has symptoms. In a race against time, the authorities try to identify all persons with whom the first patient could have been in contact – an almost impossible task: The 38 – year-old was an enthusiastic hobby athlete and had before the first symptoms of the disease appeared participated in several competitions.

He often visited a bar with friends, where he may have infected the waitress. According to media reports, the woman who died yesterday had probably had several detours in contact with the “paziente zero”.

Another possible source of infection had been medical practices and hospitals. Yesterday it was reported that a doctor with his own practice and his wife, a pediatrician, had contracted the coronavirus. The authorities fear that dozens of patients may have contracted the two doctors.

Coronavirus in Italy: hospital as a focus of infection

Due to a possible spread of the coronavirus, a hospital in Schiavonia near Padua was closed on Friday evening: 300 patients and 150 Doctors and nurses may not leave the building for the time being. The first cases of corona in the Veneto region had previously been identified in the hospital.

In Lombardy and in Veneto all sporting events were canceled for Sunday. Three Serie A games between Inter Milan and Sampdoria Genoa and between Hellas Verona and Cagliari Calcio are also affected. The game Atalanta Bergamo against Sassuolo was also postponed indefinitely. In the afternoon, the second division match between Ascoli Calcio and US Cremonese had already been canceled.

In Milan, fashion tsar Giorgio Armani announced in an interview with the Ansa agency that his fashion show planned for Sunday was going to be held empty-handed will. The show as part of the fashion week will only be seen as a live stream to minimize the risk of infection with the virus.

France is preparing for the Corona virus outbreak

There was a in Rome on Saturday morning Army plane with 19 Italians arrived who had been quarantined for two weeks on board the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship in Japan. They are now being quarantined in a military complex in Rome. The passengers of the “Diamond Princess” had hundreds of infected, two Japanese died.

Given the situation in Italy, France is preparing for the spread of the corona virus. The situation in the neighboring country is “being followed closely,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran in an interview with “Le Parisien”. “An epidemic? We are preparing for it, ”the Minister was quoted.

How the virus got to northern Italy is still unclear. The only thing that is certain is that for once the Italian authorities can hardly be accused of sloppiness. Italy was the first country in the EU to cancel all flights from China in January, causing the anger of the Chinese leadership. The reaction is exaggerated, fosters hysteria and hurts economic relations, Beijing said.

Also in January the Italian government had a cruise ship with 6000 People on board in front of Civitavecchia blocked because two people were ill on the ship. Only when it turned out to be normal flu cases were the passengers allowed to delay 24 hours ashore. (with dpa)