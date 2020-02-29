“it's-been-a-while-since-we-played-at-1.30pm”

Brief summary of the press conference

Except for Akaki Gogia, Laurenz Dehl, Joshua Mees and Manuel Schmiedebach can Urs Fischer on Sunday (13. 30)) against VfL Wolfsburg against all players. Compared to the win against Frankfurt on Monday, the starting eleven should change in two positions. Christopher Trimmel has had his yellow card suspended and should play for Julian Ryerson on the right. Recovered Keven Schlotterbeck could push Florian Hübner out of the chain of three again. As usual, Fischer did not allow himself to be looked at in the cards. The coach does not see the fact that Wolfsburg was only in the Europa League on Thursday. “They are used to it and their squad is big enough,” says Fischer. The typical second division kick-off time doesn't have much of an impact either. “It's been a while since we 13. 30 played, this is a bit unusual, but should still be possible. “

Union had lost 0-1 in Wolfsburg in the first leg at the beginning of October, “I think we've learned since then,” says Fischer.