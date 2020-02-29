World
“It's been a while since we played at 1.30pm”
A lot has happened in the past five months
After the 0: 1 at the beginning of October in Wolfsburg, the 1st FC Union seemed irritable and at a loss, before the second leg on Sunday the mood is much better and the relegation is already in sight.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Except for Akaki Gogia, Laurenz Dehl, Joshua Mees and Manuel Schmiedebach can Urs Fischer on Sunday (13. 30)) against VfL Wolfsburg against all players. Compared to the win against Frankfurt on Monday, the starting eleven should change in two positions. Christopher Trimmel has had his yellow card suspended and should play for Julian Ryerson on the right. Recovered Keven Schlotterbeck could push Florian Hübner out of the chain of three again. As usual, Fischer did not allow himself to be looked at in the cards. The coach does not see the fact that Wolfsburg was only in the Europa League on Thursday. “They are used to it and their squad is big enough,” says Fischer. The typical second division kick-off time doesn't have much of an impact either. “It's been a while since we 13. 30 played, this is a bit unusual, but should still be possible. “
Union had lost 0-1 in Wolfsburg in the first leg at the beginning of October, “I think we've learned since then,” says Fischer.
It was seen in the game against Frankfurt that you have to be there if the opponent makes a mistake. You have to use this efficiently, because all games are very tight and small things decide.
Urs Fischer
Gogia, Dehl, Mees and Schmiedebach are injured, otherwise we can draw on the full.
Trainer Urs Fischer in the press conference
Around 12. 30 PK with Urs Fischer
In two and a half hours coach Urs Fischer comments on the upcoming game on Sunday (13. 30 o'clock) against VfL Wolfsburg. In contrast to the previous week, when Sebastian Polter's criticism caused unrest, the usual Urs audience is to be expected again today. Who is hurt What does he expect from the opponent? The most important information is of course here later in the blog.
Gentner crack the Sunday 400
Christian Gentner is currently at 399 Bundesliga games and should be the 400 crack on Sunday against Wolfsburg, i.e. against the club with which he 2009 became champion for the second time. He does not attach great importance to the anniversary, even if, of course, he does not get around the topic in numerous interview appointments. On Sunday we have a big article about Gentner.
For the moment it is not so much in my head, but after career it is something to look back on – and 400 is already his proud number.
Christian Gentner
Dreaming allowed!
Once again, the Berliners prove that they have made enormous progress in this Bundesliga season. The fans can dream. A comment.
Daily mirror | David Joram
Tenth place really doesn't interest me. I am interested in the place after the 34. Gameday.
Urs Fischer (via dpa)
The game report
At the end of a very successful evening from a Union perspective, here is the game report for the 2-1 victory in Frankfurt. Tomorrow we continue with the review and other voices. Until then, we wish you a good night.
It's a nice feeling to have finally met again. I hope they also credit me with the second goal, but I think Not.
Union striker Sebastian Andersson on “Dazn”
In the end we had some luck, but about 90 minutes that was a deserved victory. We scored the goals at the right time and were defensive better than against Leverkusen. This is an important threesome for us, which gives us air on the relegation places.
Unions Marius Bülter at “Dazn”
Kevin Trapp dissatisfied
The keeper of Eintracht on “Dazn”: “If you play like we partially played today , it is difficult against every opponent. We only woke up after the 0-2. “
Timothy Chandler on the game
The defender on the microphone of “Dazn “:” Union didn't have to do much. We didn't manage to act properly. The goals were obviously too easy. We then did well and had our chances, but it wasn't enough. “
Conclusion!
Union wins 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt and moves past the hosts in the table to tenth place , Union wins two guest appearances in a row in the Bundesliga for the first time.
Kroos checks Trapp again
… with a robust long-range shot. Trapp clears to the corner again.
Union keeps Frankfurt away from the gate
And the seconds pass little by little. Two minutes to play.
90 minutes immediately at
The injury time begins right away – there are five minutes on top. The game is now extremely exciting.
And now almost the 2: 2
Frankfurt awards within seconds several good options on balancing. Abraham fails with volley, Pacienca with head. Gikiewicz throws himself resolutely on the ball from a few meters after the third conclusion.
Almost 1: 3
Grischa Prömel has the decision on his feet, Kevin Trapp but just scratches his deflected shot from the angle.
Again Silva
This time by head. The conclusion clearly goes past the gate, but Frankfurt is now pushing more.