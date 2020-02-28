“itb-cancellation-is-a-big-blow-for-the-capital-city-economy”

“Looking heavy-heartedly at a cancellation that has become necessary”

The ITB is concerned about the Spread of the corona virus canceled. The CEO of Messe Berlin, Christian Göke, said in a message published in the evening: “We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. So we look with a heavy heart on the now necessary cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020. “

The chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Berlin, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, emphasized that the ITB and Messe Berlin had 54 – years of history have never experienced a comparable situation.

The reason for the rejection was, among other things, non-fulfillable requirements of the responsible health authority, according to which every trade fair participant would have to prove that they neither come from a risk area, nor have they had any contact with anyone who was in the risk area.

