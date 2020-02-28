“itb-cancellation-is-a-big-blow-for-the-capital-city-economy”

Science
ITB cancellation a “bitter blow for the capital city economy”
Berlin's Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to the organizers. “Health comes before business,” emphasized managing director Jan Eder. However, it was a big blow to the capital's economy, he added. “There is reason to fear that exhibitors and exhibition stand builders will remain at their own expense.” The Senate should look for ways to support the directly affected Berlin exhibitors and exhibition companies. (AP)
“Looking heavy-heartedly at a cancellation that has become necessary”
The ITB is concerned about the Spread of the corona virus canceled. The CEO of Messe Berlin, Christian Göke, said in a message published in the evening: “We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. So we look with a heavy heart on the now necessary cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020. “
The chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Berlin, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, emphasized that the ITB and Messe Berlin had 54 – years of history have never experienced a comparable situation.
The reason for the rejection was, among other things, non-fulfillable requirements of the responsible health authority, according to which every trade fair participant would have to prove that they neither come from a risk area, nor have they had any contact with anyone who was in the risk area.
In the debate about the cancellation of the tourism exchange, the decision was made on Friday evening. According to the health senator Dilek Kalayci the Tagesspiegel in the evening, the fair planned for early March should not take place. The crisis team of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of the Interior met on Friday afternoon and discussed further measures against the new corona virus in Germany.
second case proven in Hessen
A second infection with the new corona virus has been confirmed in Hessen. At a 29 – The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen was detected in the Hochtaunus district, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday evening. The case is related to the first Hessian coronavirus infected from the Lahn-Dill district.
The 29 – year-olds show mild symptoms and are isolated at home. He was looked after closely by the health department and his condition was checked regularly. The health department is currently checking whether there are any contact persons that the man could have infected. (AP)
Five states have to report the health status of passengers
The federal government requires travel companies in future, information on the health of passengers coming to Germany from a total of five countries. This is intended to limit the spread of the novel corona virus in the Federal Republic. The crisis ministry of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the regulations for carriers in air and ship traffic would be expanded accordingly. In addition to China, passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should be informed of the health status of passengers before entering the country.
In addition, all travelers should be informed who come to Germany across a national border, information on disease prevention is distributed. According to the information, this regulation also applies to passengers in train and bus traffic. (AP)
New cases in France
In France the number of people infected with the coronavirus is on 57 increased. Nineteen new cases were confirmed on Friday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said in Paris on Friday. With this one has passed a new stage of the epidemic, said the department head. In France, two people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had already died. (AP)
BBC reports from 210 Coronavirus dead in Iran – he rejects that
In Iran According to a BBC report, at least 210 People died from the coronavirus epidemic. The British Broadcasting Company's Persian service referred to hospital circles on Friday evening. Accordingly, most people died in the capital Tehran and in the central Iranian city of Kom. The authorities indignantly rejected the report, saying they only 34 fatalities.
How the Ministry of Health in Tehran announced on Friday that in the past 24 hours eight more deaths reported. Also be 143 New cases of contagion have been found, said Ministry spokesman Kianusch Jahanpur. So now 388 People with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid- 19 infected.
On Thursday the Iranian Ministry of Health still had 245 Infected and 26 Dead reported. No other country outside of China has so many people died so far. If the official numbers are correct, the mortality rate in Iran would be extremely high. A high number of unreported infections is feared. (AFP)
Merkel: Now do not cancel all events
When dealing with the new corona virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel has given “measure and middle” pleads. Not all events should therefore be canceled, she said on Friday evening at her annual reception in her West Pomeranian parliamentary constituency in Stralsund. Germany is one of the countries that have the best conditions to deal with the virus. In addition, each individual can contribute something. She set a good example: “I'm not shaking hands with anyone tonight,” said Merkel. (AP)
how to evaluate the danger at big events?
The federal government recommends the risk of major events according to the principles of the Robert Koch Institute to rate. This was announced by the crisis team to the federal government. These are the questions that those responsible should ask themselves:
Rather risk-tolerant composition of the participants
- Will a larger number of people come together, high density?
- Take people from regions with frequent occurrence of COVID – 19 – Partial cases?
- Do people from other known risk areas participate?
- Do people with acute respiratory symptoms participate?
- Do older people or people with underlying diseases take part?
Rather risky type of event
- High number and intensity of contact options?
- Close interaction between the participants (e.g. dancing)?
- Long duration of the events?
- No central Registration of the participants
Rather risk-tolerant place of the event and implementation
- Have infections already occurred in the region of the event?
- Localities: indoor events, limited space, poor ventilation of the rooms?
- Limited opportunities / offers for sufficient disinfection of participants?
- Standby of the organizer for the cooperation and implementation of measures.
Railway companies should report passengers with symptoms
In its second session, the Federal Government's crisis team took further measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus decided, according to the Ministry of Health and the Interior. After that, the railway companies will be obliged to inform the authorities of passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease Report to.
In addition, aviation and shipping must be used in the future for travelers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, the health status of passengers is reported prior to entry. So far, this regulation only applies to China.
The crisis team also prepares measures to secure the Supply of protective equipment before. “This includes in particular a planned central procurement and stockpiling by the federal government”, explain the ministries.
The risk assessment of major events should follow the principles of Robert Koch Institute to be followed. “The crisis team is of the opinion that impending international major events such as the ITB should be canceled if these principles are applied.” (Reuters)
Tourismusverband: Hard cut, but necessary measure
“In view of the current situation and spread of the Coronavirus is the ITB's rejection a painful, but also the only right decision and an imperative of responsibility, ”explains the President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), Michael Frenzel in a message.
The cancellation of the ITB “represents a hard and economic cut for the industry”. Under the given circumstances, however, it was a necessary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.
Among other things, the authority orders: Every trade fair participant must prove to Messe Berlin that they do not come from the defined risk areas or that they have had contact with a person from the risk areas. All of the conditions cannot be implemented by Messe Berlin
Messe Berlin to cancel the ITB
Investors in “panic mode”
The corona virus continues to push the stock markets down: The German stock index (Dax) lost until the market closed on Friday evening 3, 86 percent and fell below the threshold of 12. 000 points. The index of 30 largest German company since Monday 12, 5 percent. The fear of the economic consequences of the epidemic also pushed the stock market barometers in London and Paris deeply into the red. The stock exchanges there recorded their worst week since the financial crisis more than ten years ago.
The losses of the previous days continued on the trading centers in London, Paris and Milan. The Paris Index CAC the 40 biggest French companies fell 3.4 percent until the market closed. In London, the stock market barometer fell by 3.4 percent until the evening and registered a decline of 11, 3 percent the worst trading week since the financial crisis year 2008. The Milan and Madrid stock exchanges also reported massive losses.
Investors had switched to “panic mode”, commented analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote Bank. Previously, the courses in Asia had been diving again. The stock market barometers in Shanghai and Tokyo each closed with a minus of three percent. The Dow Jones index on the New York Stock Exchange had already lost 4.4 percent on Thursday evening. That was the biggest loss in value in more than two years.
The fear of the effects of the epidemic on the global economy also increased the oil price. It fell four percent to its lowest level in more than a year. The North Sea variety Brent was for 50 57 dollars per barrel (159 liters) traded, the US variety WTI for 44 94 dollar. (AFP)
Special meeting of the EU health ministers
The EU health ministers will meet next week for the spread of the coronavirus. This is planned for March 6, an EU representative announced.
So far 21 Coronavirus deaths in Italy
The authorities report three more Coronavirus dead in Lombardy, northern Italy. In Italy there are 888 confirmed coronavirus infections. This includes 21 people who have already died from the virus, and 46 People who have since recovered report the authorities. (Reuters)
Coronavirus symptoms, protection for yourself and others – and much more. Our service with frequently asked questions about the virus, its distribution and how to deal with it.
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
WHO now classifies global risk as “very high”
Die In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set the risk of the virus spreading worldwide from “high” to “very high”. But the fight against the spread of the new virus Sars-CoV-2 was not yet lost said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva in the afternoon. “The containment begins with everyone, ”he said. “Together we are strong. Our biggest enemy is not the virus. Our biggest enemies are fear, rumors and stigma. What we need are facts, reason and solidarity. ”
Most cases have so far been traced back to other infected people or regions with many cases. “We do not have any indications yet that the virus spreads freely in the population”, he said. Tedros repeated the advice given by the health services: among other things, that all people Always wash your hands thoroughly, find out about trustworthy sources, stay away from others if you feel unwell and inform people you have been in contact with.
According to him, about 20 Vaccines in development, some drugs would also be tested. First results are in the k coming weeks. The new Sars-CoV-2 virus can cause lung disease Covid – 19 trigger. (AP)
Our biggest enemy is not the virus. Our biggest enemies are fear, rumors and stigma
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief
IOC sticks to the Olympic Games in Japan
In Japan, the debate about hosting the Olympic Games in Tokyo five months before the planned opening ceremony began. It's a lot of money for the country: Japan has already invested twelve billion dollars in the meeting of the world's best athletes. “It is not to be shaken that the games take place as planned,” said the deputy director of the organizing committee, Katsura Enyo. In Japan there are more than 200 Corona cases and five fatalities, plus 700 Infected and four dead on a cruise ship off the coast. The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, emphasized that you are fully committed to the Olympics in Tokyo.
Cancellation by Olympia would also affect the insurance it will cost dearly. The IOC has with 800 million dollars insured against failure of the games . The organization is investing around one billion dollars in each host city of the games. In addition, there are failure insurance policies from tour operators, hotels, sponsors, television stations and fan article manufacturers. Jefferies analysts estimate the sum insured around Olympia 2020 to more than two billion dollars. The later a cancellation, the greater the damage, warned Adrian Thomas from the insurance broker Aon , “If you cancel two or three weeks in advance, all the money has already been spent.”
Not all, but most of the default insurance for major events also covers pandemics, as Alli McLean from Allianz says. Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek, whose house is part of the insurance group for Tokyo, quantified the risk for the reinsurer to a three-digit million amount. At the winter games 2018 in South Korea, Munich Re was with more than 250 million euros committed.
Before the Olympic Games, in mid-June, the second major sporting event of the year is to begin, the Soccer- European Championship. It will be held for the first time in twelve cities, betwee where teams and fans travel back and forth. (Reuters)
It is not to be shaken that the games take place as planned
Katsura Enyo, Vice Director of the Organizing Committee
NRW: 35 Infected, 1000 People in quarantine
In the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia is the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on 35 gone up. That said district administrator Stephan Pusch (CDU) on Friday in Heinsberg. With the exception of a couple who are being hospitalized, the other courses of the disease are mild. The infected are at home in quarantine.
According to the district administrator, a total of around a thousand people are currently in quarantine in the district. The so-called person zero, the origin of the contagion chains in the district, is still not known, said Pusch.
Given the many cross-connections between people and the possible sources of infection, however, it is hardly possible to determine all contact persons. “There are limits,” said Pusch. The focus is on ensuring that patients who are actually ill are examined as quickly as possible by the family doctor and a decision is made on the further procedure.
Gangelt, is particularly affected in the district 12. 500 – population -Location on the German-Dutch border north of Aachen. The couple in question, who is in a clinic, comes from the town.
The sick husband took part in a carnival event with around 400 visitors. According to Pusch, the couple's children and relatives were tested negatively for the coronavirus. Test results from a day care center where the woman works should be available on Friday evening. (AFP)