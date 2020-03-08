italy-seals-off-the-north-for-corona-virus

The situation in Italy is coming to a head: in the fight against the spread of the corona virus, the government is restricting the freedom of movement of around 16 million citizens drastically. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday morning that economically strong Lombardy and 14 other areas would be largely sealed off. He signed the relevant decree. This affects the metropolis of Milan and the tourist stronghold Venice as well as Parma in the Emilia-Romagna region.

In addition, the government confirmed or imposed the information according to restrictions for the whole of Italy such as the stop for cinemas, theaters, museums, demonstrations and many other events. The new restricted areas should apply immediately until April 3, newspapers wrote.

Italy is the country in Europe with the most confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infections. The number of infected and dead people is increasing steadily despite extensive countermeasures. Until Saturday, the authorities count 5883 people with an infection. 233 People have died of it.

[Coronavirus-FAQ:Lesen Sie hier 55 wichtige Fragenund Antwortenzu SARS-CoV-2]

The new announcements by the government should make the everyday life of the total of 60 millions of citizens continue to change after the measures already taken, such as nationwide school closings, already affect many every day. “We are facing a national emergency,” said Conte, as the Ansa news agency reported. “We fought them with maximum precautionary measures right from the start,” added the Prime Minister. “We have two goals: to contain the spread of the infection and to avoid overloading the hospital facilities.”

The new restricted areas are only allowed to enter or leave for “serious and inevitable” occasions, such as for work or family reasons, it said. After the announcement, the blocking measures will affect provinces outside the Lombardy region 14 among others in Emilia-Romagna and Veneto in the north. Even within the new restricted areas, residents are no longer allowed to move around freely, as the Prime Minister announced. “There is limited mobility,” he said. After the decisions in Italy, the Federal Foreign Office also referred to the changed situation.

background the corona virus:

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After stay in risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the coronavirus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu “

In Germany the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had until Saturday afternoon 795 Infections with the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 recorded – more than ten times as many as a week earlier. Except in Saxony-Anhalt, the pathogen has been detected in all federal states. The vast majority of cases nationwide were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia before Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zumCoronavirusin den Fragen des Tages.Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.]

Given the corona crisis and impending financial The leaders of the coalition want to advise burdens on the economy on Sunday evening in the Federal Chancellery about supporting measures. Among other things, the coalition may lower the hurdles for companies to send employees on short-time work. There are also guarantees, tax deferrals or bridging loans in order to help companies financially at short notice.

“We need a kind of European Robert Koch Institute “

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) meanwhile called for a European Robert Koch Institute. “The European epidemic authority ECDC is far too small to be able to accompany epidemics like this properly,” said Spahn of the “Bild am Sonntag”. They need a larger budget and more options for action. “We need a kind of European Robert Koch Institute,” said Spahn, calling for money to be made available for this in the next EU budget. The core task of the Berlin-based institute is the fight against infectious diseases.

China announced on Sunday, further 27 People are suffering from the lung disease Covid – 19 Fell victim. As the Beijing Health Commission announced, the number of new infections decreased significantly. According to official information, only nationwide 44 cases have occurred since the previous day – the lowest value since Weeks. Since the outbreak of the corona virus in China, over 80 000 infections registered, of which around 57 000 were healed.

Worldwide there are now more than 100. 000 infections and round 3500 Deaths registered – according to experts, the number of unreported cases is unlikely to be much higher.

The disease is also increasingly causing problems in the USA : In the US state of New York, the emergency now applies. There are currently 76 cases confirmed there, said Governor Andrew Cuomo in the capital, Albany. The state of emergency has also been declared in the states of California, Maine and Washington on the west coast of the USA. (dpa)