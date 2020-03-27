italy-reports-almost-1,000-deaths-in-a-day

Federal government approves KfW loan for TUI over 1.8 billion euros

The travel company hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic According to its own information, TUI receives a bridging loan from the state development bank KfW amounting to 1.8 billion euros . The federal government gave its approval on Friday, the company said in the evening in Hanover. However, the banks of the travel provider would still have to agree to the KfW bridging loan ; Talks on this have already started and are now being continued.

According to the information provided by the state development bank, TUI's existing credit line with its banks should amount to 1, 75 billion euros to be increased. One of the conditions of the KfW bridging loan was therefore that the travel group waived dividend payments during the term of the loan. This would mean that TUI would currently have funds and credit lines totaling 3.1 billion euros.

TUI had been recently due to the pandemic entire travel program up to 23. April suspended . At the same time, the group participated in the return of German holidaymakers abroad. (AFP)