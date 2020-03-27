Science
Italy reports almost 1,000 deaths in a day
Confusion about triage procedure at university clinic in Strasbourg
Alsace is the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in France. Drastic measures are used at the university clinic in Strasbourg. The defends itself. To the article by Sven Lemkemeyer:
A report by the German Institute for Disaster Medicine (DIFKM) in Tübingen about the dramatic situation caused by the coronavirus in Alsace and especially in the University Clinic in Strasbourg caused excitement in France – and the clinic contradicted it. The German physicians had their experiences after a visit to 23.
Daily mirror | Sven Lemkemeyer
Panama: Passengers die on cruise ship
On a cruise ship stranded off the coast of Panama with several suspected coronavirus cases on board, four passengers died . “Four older guests on board the 'Zaandam'” had died, announced the Dutch shipping company Holland America Line on Friday. Due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus, several South American countries had prevented the ship from entering a port . The “Zaandam” has therefore been anchored off the coast of Panama for days.
At least two of the total 1800 passengers were tested positive according to the shipping company, dozens more showed flu-like symptoms. (AFP)
Search picture with Pope
Pope Francis issued on Friday evening on the due to the coronavirus Pandemic empty St. Peter's Square the special blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (the city and the earth).
Federal Environment Ministry points out rules for garbage in corona crisis: Berlin – The Federal Environment Ministry has asked people in Germany to avoid waste in the corona crisis and to … https://t.co/At42 sqHf1l #environmental protection #Corona crisis #waste separation
– Deutsches Ärzteblatt on Twitter (@dt_aerzteblatt) https://twitter.com/Dt_Aerzteblatt/status/1243597806645809152
Earth Hour – lights off despite corona crisis
The lights go on worldwide again this Saturday famous buildings and in millions of apartments . In the 2007 started action “Earth Hour” (hour of the earth) people implement each 20. 30 at their locations by switching off the Lights for one hour are a sign of environmental and climate protection. This is also possible in times of the coronavirus pandemic , according to the initiator, the WWF environmental foundation. “Light off, solidarity on,” demands the foundation. In Germany at least 360 Participate cities in the campaign . Among other things, the lights at Cologne Cathedral and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin should go out. To comply with the exit restrictions, the WWF suggests actions at home, such as candlelit games or uploading special selfies on social media. (dpa)
SPD women protest against exit restrictions for older people
Can older people be quarantined for their own protection? There is controversy in the SPD. A report from colleague Sabine Beikler:
Social democrats from Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf express strong criticism in a letter to their party friend, health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD). Their statement in the health committee on Monday, all about 70 – Year-olds should go into quarantine, sound “suspiciously after in protective custody”, says in the letter The SPD women are outraged about this statement, they write.
Daily mirror | Sabine Beikler
Federal government approves KfW loan for TUI over 1.8 billion euros
The travel company hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic According to its own information, TUI receives a bridging loan from the state development bank KfW amounting to 1.8 billion euros . The federal government gave its approval on Friday, the company said in the evening in Hanover. However, the banks of the travel provider would still have to agree to the KfW bridging loan ; Talks on this have already started and are now being continued.
According to the information provided by the state development bank, TUI's existing credit line with its banks should amount to 1, 75 billion euros to be increased. One of the conditions of the KfW bridging loan was therefore that the travel group waived dividend payments during the term of the loan. This would mean that TUI would currently have funds and credit lines totaling 3.1 billion euros.
TUI had been recently due to the pandemic entire travel program up to 23. April suspended . At the same time, the group participated in the return of German holidaymakers abroad. (AFP)
USA: $ 2.2 billion aid package
The US House of Representatives approved the aid package against the corona crisis worth $ 2.2 billion. For it to come into force, it must still be signed by US President Donald Trump . (Reuters)
The European Union supports Morocco with 450 million euros in the fight against the corona virus . 150 million euros would go to a fund created by Morocco as emergency aid, according to a joint declaration by the EU and Morocco. The rest are for the North African country to better face the financial challenges related to the pandemic. (Reuters)
TÜV: Expired badges continue to apply during the crisis
Because of the Corona crisis, motorists with expiring TÜV badges are being delayed. Car owners have two months more time to renew the badge during the pandemic, said Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) in a live broadcast on Friday of the “Bild “-Newspaper. The federal government had decided that affected citizens act “not negligent” if they do not immediately renew the TÜV. The CSU politician emphasized: “Nobody needs to worry that their car doesn't have a valid TÜV.” It's about practical solutions. Police and law enforcement agencies have been informed accordingly, he affirmed. (AFP)
WHO warns of uncontrolled use of medication
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against using drugs against the novel coronavirus , whose Effectiveness has not yet been demonstrated . “The history of medicine is full of examples of agents that worked on paper and in a test tube, but not in humans, or that were even harmful,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday. In addition, uncontrolled trials could create drug shortages that patients with other diagnoses urgently need. , and tweeted that it could possibly bring groundbreaking results. Promptly thousands in the United States tried to get the drug.
Worldwide started on Friday in more than 45 countries testing with four drugs or combinations of drugs said Tedros. The first patients were enrolled in Norway and Spain. It is the “ Solidarity Study ”, which is expected to bring results faster than conventional clinical studies thanks to its large participation. (dpa)
The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn't work in humans or were actually harmful “- @ DrTedros #COVID 19 #coronavirus
– World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter (@who) https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1243574144794574848
Trump insults General Motors:
“Promise not kept”
US President Donald Trump has the car maker General Motors (GM) because of allegedly insufficient help in the production of ventilators Coping with the Corona crisis attacked. “As usual with” this “General Motors, things just never seem to work,” Trump tweeted on Friday . The group does not keep its promise, “very quickly” 40 00 0 ventilators, he claimed. Trump indicated that the Defense Production Act, which was planned for wartime, should now be used to intervene more in the private sector. The US president himself is heavily criticized for his crisis management and relativizing comments on the corona pandemic. The previous evening, he had raised doubts about a lack of supply complained about by US states on Fox News. “I don't think that 40 00 0 or 30 00 0 ventilators needed, ”he said in a talk show. However, whether the use of the war law would change the situation seems unclear. The manufacture of the required devices is considered to be very complex and the companies claim that they are already working on solutions at full speed. (dpa)
As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40, 00 0 much needed fans, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B.
– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243557418556162050
And then? What comes after the lockdown? Politics and science have developed several scenarios how the exit could proceed:
Even if the curfews are lifted, the population must adhere to rules. There are several strategies for the “time after”.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
cat in Belgium tested positive
In Belgium a cat is positive for the new Coronavirus tested . It is a individual case that can occur “in close contact between the animal and an (infected) person”, said a government spokesman on Friday in Brussels. According to this, scientists from the veterinary faculty of the University of Liège examined the pet of a corona patient. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from humans to animals, said the spokesman for the agency responsible for the corona crisis. However, there is no reason to believe that this is an important factor in the spread of the epidemic. “So far, there is no evidence that a pet can transmit the virus to humans or other pets,” said the Food Safety Authority (AFSCA). (AFP)
Twelve dead in Würzburg retirement home –
still no evacuation
The Würzburg retirement home St. Nikolaus, in the twelve residents who died after being infected with the coronavirus should not be evacuated. This was announced by Würzburg Mayor Christian Schuchardt (CDU) and the head of the Würzburg Health Department, Johann Löw, on Friday. Isolating the people who tested positive for the virus on wards within the facility was the most medically sensible solution after a long consideration of all factors. Schuchardt emphasized that the facility is currently suffering from a lack of personnel and protective clothing. According to the information from Friday, the facility and a neighboring facility currently 161 mostly elderly and dementia sufferers . (dpa)
ZDF-Morgenmagzin and the fight for the show
No guests, Skype interviews, moderators as sound engineers and makeup artists: The corona crisis brings programs like the ZDF morning magazine to the limit . A grueling report by colleague Katharina Fiedler:
It is not yet half past three in the morning when Harriet von Waldenfels turns on the light with her elbow in her office in the ZDF capital city studio. The black blazer and the green blouse for the moderation in ZDF Morgenmagazin hang over her arm.
Daily mirror | Katharina Fiedler
Despite corona crisis: RTL continues to rotate GZSZ
In the daily soaps “good times, bad times” and “among us” of the RTL station will be rotated again from Monday – due to the corona virus, however, under strong security precautions. The shoot for the series “Everything counts” is suspended because of a corona -If so, for another week. “In the meantime, the interruption in shooting was used last week in the productions to further adapt the scripts and sets to the security measures to minimize risk,” a spokesman said on Friday to the German Press Agency in Berlin. RTL announced a production stop last weekend for the safety of the crew. (dpa)