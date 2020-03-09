Science

Italy extends exclusion zones across the country

bcc March 9, 2020
italy-extends-exclusion-zones-across-the-country

Italy extends blocking measures to the whole country

The Italian government is extending restrictions and restrictions on freedom of movement to the whole country due to the Coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday. There is no time to waste.

At the weekend, the government declared Lombardy and other areas in northern Italy to be restricted areas. You can only get out of them and into them for good reasons – for example, for work reasons.

The country is fighting a rapidly increasing number of infected people and dead by the Covid – 19 – Lung disease. Meanwhile, almost 10 00 0 people infected, more than 460 died. The new regulation should apply from Tuesday. (dpa)

Second death in North Rhine-Westphalia from coronavirus

For the first time in Germany, two people died after a coronavirus infection. One victim is one 89 – year-old woman from Essen, who has been treated in the university clinic there since the beginning of March. She died of pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus infection, as the city of Essen announced on Monday. In the evening, the district administrator of Heinsberg wanted to give more information about one or the other dead. (dpa)

In Germany, two people died for the first time as a result of the #Corona virus. The authorities have confirmed a death in Essen and in the district of Heinsberg. ZDF reporter Heiko Rahms with further information. #coronavirusdeutschland https://t.co/qTUgn8RbSZ

– ZDF today on Twitter (@zdfheute) https://twitter.com/ZDFheute/status/1237056766116007936

French culture minister infected with coronavirus

France's culture minister Franck Riester has been infected with the corona virus, according to reports from his ministry. The 46) year-olds found out that he had had contact with infected people during a recent visit to the Parliament and had therefore undergone a test. The Minister had not met President Emmanuel Macron for several days. (Reuters)

The number of corona infected has increased slightly in Germany

The number of infected people in Germany increased slightly during the day. Was standing 15. 00 clock (CET) give it 1139 cases, reports the Robert Koch Institute. On Monday morning it was 1112, on Sunday afternoon 902. Two people died in Germany from the disease. (Reuters)

Criticism of censuses in the corona cases in Germany and Italy

Measured by the number of infected people, Italy has so far 56 times higher death rate than Germany. Do you just count differently on both sides of the Alps?

Daily mirror | Dominik Straub

Bavaria wants events with more than 1000 Prohibit guests

Because of the spread of the new type of corona virus, the Bavarian government wants to organize events with more than 1000 Forbid guests until Good Friday. The black and orange coalition committee agreed on Monday in Munich, the German press agency learned from participants. The “Augsburger Allgemeine” had previously reported. (dpa)

Italian government closes all ski resorts due to corona virus

The Italian government is closing all ski resorts in the fight against the further spread of the coronavirus. According to instructions from civil defense, all ski resorts in the country would be closed on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, announced on Monday evening. According to civil protection, the number of fatalities in Italy increased within 24 hours around 97 in total 463. (AFP)

Heinsberg district: No children or young people because of Corona suspected in clinic
Because of the coronavirus infection in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg 15 People in hospital treatment, including no children or adolescents. Older people with previous illnesses are particularly affected, said Heinsberg district administrator Stephan Pusch at a press conference on Monday evening.

Five of the patients would be treated in the intensive care unit. The wife of a seriously ill man from Gangelt is doing better, he is still in a critical condition. Overall, be in a circle until evening 323 infections have been detected. (dpa)

Coronavirus dead in the Heinsberg district had previous illness

The person who died in the district of Heinsberg from the consequences of the coronavirus is district administrator Stephan Pusch, according to 78 – year-old man. The patient reported to the hospital in Geilenkirchen on Friday with a fever and cough. He “had a variety of pre-existing conditions,” including diabetes and heart problems, said Pusch. On Monday against 14. 00 o'clock he died of heart failure. According to Pusch, the man, who had now died in the Heinsberg district, had also attended a carnival session with numerous infected people. (Reuters)

Bavaria: Medical students wanted for corona hotline

The Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) is currently looking for medical students who can support the Bavarian Corona hotline. Applicants need a successfully completed 1st section of the medical examination (1st state exam) and should also work on weekends. (sebe / Selina Bettendorf)

Suspected coronavirus after meeting of interior ministers in Brussels

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) did not come to Berlin at the beginning of the week because a participant in the EU Interior Ministers' meeting last week in Brussels is said to have had contact with a coronavirus infection. The spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Steve Alter, said on Monday that Seehofer and all members of the German delegation had tested negative for the novel corona virus after the trip. However, one also wanted to wait for the test result of the contact person. The Federal Minister of the Interior will therefore remain at his place of residence in Ingolstadt for the time being. (dpa)

How right-wing extremists use the coronavirus against refugees

Right-wing populists and neo-Nazis create fear of migrants with fear of viruses. Hate is propagated in social networks, right up to the call for attacks. By Frank Jansen

Daily mirror | Frank Jansen

Corona paralyzes politics – eight dead politicians in Iran

In Portugal has President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa because of a possible two-week self-isolation of a possible infection with the virus. So far, the 71 -year-old politician but no symptoms and wants to continue working from his house.

Also in the UNITED STATES Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has voluntarily quarantined himself. He had a later covid – 19 – patients in one Conference (CPAC) shaking hands. Also the previous one Ukrainian Minister of Health Sorjana Skalezkaja went into quarantine out of solidarity with returnees from China.

In Italy several politicians have been shown to be infected. In addition to the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the Chief of the Army, General Salvatore Farina, the party leader of the Social Democrats in Rome, Nicola Zingaretti, is among them.

The National Assembly of France reports five MPs affected by the lung disease. Two employees were also infected.

The is particularly badly affected Iran. According to local media, at least eight officials have died from the lung disease. In addition to the former deputy foreign minister Hussein Sheikholeslam, the newly elected MP Fatemeh Rahbar and an adviser to the senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are among the victims. 14 other officials were positive tested the corona virus.

At the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels no cases of sick politicians are known yet. On Monday, however, the Parliament's Presidium decided to shorten the plenary week to one day due to the risk of infection. In addition, the EU Council of Ministers restricted the number of its meetings. (dpa)

Coronavirus in Cyprus – now all EU countries affected

Cyprus has reported its first cases of coronavirus. Two people have an infection with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid – 19 confirmed, the Cypriot media and information office announced on Monday. There are now cases of infection in all EU member states. (AFP)

Federal government guarantees tourism industry support

The tourism representative of the federal government, Thomas Bareiß (CDU), promises the greatest possible support for the industry. “Yesterday's easing of short-time benefits and the review of liquidity aid for particularly affected companies are important steps,” he explains after meeting with top representatives of the tourism industry. Their situation is very tense. “The news situation about Corona is currently leading to cancellations and bookings declines and thus an unprecedented drop in sales,” emphasizes Bareiß. “Politicians will now do everything to ensure that Germany, as a tourist location, copes well with the consequences of the current uncertainty.” (Reuters)

More than 70 percent of coronavirus patients in China healthy again

In China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 70 percent of coronavirus patients are already healthy again. Of the more than 80. 00 0 sufferers in China would have more than 70 percent can leave the hospitals again, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday in Geneva. The People's Republic is on the way to “bringing the epidemic under control”. (AFP)

Italy checks state guarantees for bank debt moratoriums

In Italy, the government is examining a state guarantee program. This is intended to enable banks to offer companies and private individuals who are struggling with losses due to the virus crisis a deferral of loan repayments. State Secretary Antonio Misiani tells the radio station 24, such a measure would be done with the Central bank discussed. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia: fines for refusing to provide information

In the fight against the epidemic, Saudi Arabia announces high fines for people who do not disclose information about their state of health and details of their trip upon entry. You now face fines of up to the equivalent of around 120. 00 0 euros, as the authorities of the Kingdom announce. (Reuters)

No spectators welcome at the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica and Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora

The Ski Flying World Championship in Planica, Slovenia, will take place without spectators due to the new corona virus. This was announced by the organizers of the winter ski jumping event on Monday.

You are following a government decision that all sporting events with more than 500 viewers without audience should. For the event from 19. until 22. March thousands of ski jumping fans were expected.

The races in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora also take place on the weekend without spectators. (dpa)

Cooking in quarantine: prefer bulgur instead of pasta …?

Service tweet for Corona Prepper: there are still full Bulgur shelves in Turkish supermarkets. It cooks just as quickly as noodles and lasts for years when packed dry 😉 And there are recipes for bulgur pans free of charge on the net Netz 1, 2, … 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏽‍♂️

– Ferda ataman on twitter (@ferdaataman) https://twitter.com/FerdaAtaman/status/1237055944942632960

“There are some therapies that are now being brought into clinical trials. You have to see whether they are really effective.”

Prof. Dr. Susanne Herold, lung specialist

Susanne Herold, professor of infectious diseases of the lungs @jlugiessen on therapeutic options against the virus. The whole interview at: https://t.co/G1HY5mulU5 https://t.co/Ny2uSFsPDF

– BMBF on Twitter (@bmbf_bund) https://twitter.com/BMBF_Bund/status/1237039608355045377

“In principle, we already have an active ingredient. It only has to be confirmed as such in animal experiments.”

Prof. Dr. Rolf Hilgenfeld, Director of the Institute of Biochemistry at the University of Lübeck

bcc

Related Articles

it's-not-just-a-virus
February 24, 2020
87

It's not just a virus

spain-is-now-asking-google,-facebook-and-co.-to-checkout
February 19, 2020
14

Spain is now asking Google, Facebook and Co. to checkout

merkel-reminds-erdogan-of-freedom-of-science
January 24, 2020
7

Merkel reminds Erdogan of freedom of science

0:-0-after-the-first-third-at-the-grizzlys-wolfsburg
March 1, 2020
0

0: 0 after the first third at the Grizzlys Wolfsburg

Close