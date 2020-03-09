italy-extends-exclusion-zones-across-the-country

In Portugal has President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa because of a possible two-week self-isolation of a possible infection with the virus. So far, the 71 -year-old politician but no symptoms and wants to continue working from his house.

Also in the UNITED STATES Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has voluntarily quarantined himself. He had a later covid – 19 – patients in one Conference (CPAC) shaking hands. Also the previous one Ukrainian Minister of Health Sorjana Skalezkaja went into quarantine out of solidarity with returnees from China.

In Italy several politicians have been shown to be infected. In addition to the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the Chief of the Army, General Salvatore Farina, the party leader of the Social Democrats in Rome, Nicola Zingaretti, is among them.

The National Assembly of France reports five MPs affected by the lung disease. Two employees were also infected.

The is particularly badly affected Iran. According to local media, at least eight officials have died from the lung disease. In addition to the former deputy foreign minister Hussein Sheikholeslam, the newly elected MP Fatemeh Rahbar and an adviser to the senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are among the victims. 14 other officials were positive tested the corona virus.

At the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels no cases of sick politicians are known yet. On Monday, however, the Parliament's Presidium decided to shorten the plenary week to one day due to the risk of infection. In addition, the EU Council of Ministers restricted the number of its meetings. (dpa)