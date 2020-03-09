Science
Italy extends exclusion zones across the country
Italy extends blocking measures to the whole country
The Italian government is extending restrictions and restrictions on freedom of movement to the whole country due to the Coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday. There is no time to waste.
At the weekend, the government declared Lombardy and other areas in northern Italy to be restricted areas. You can only get out of them and into them for good reasons – for example, for work reasons.
The country is fighting a rapidly increasing number of infected people and dead by the Covid – 19 – Lung disease. Meanwhile, almost 10 00 0 people infected, more than 460 died. The new regulation should apply from Tuesday. (dpa)
Second death in North Rhine-Westphalia from coronavirus
For the first time in Germany, two people died after a coronavirus infection. One victim is one 89 – year-old woman from Essen, who has been treated in the university clinic there since the beginning of March. She died of pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus infection, as the city of Essen announced on Monday. In the evening, the district administrator of Heinsberg wanted to give more information about one or the other dead. (dpa)
In Germany, two people died for the first time as a result of the #Corona virus. The authorities have confirmed a death in Essen and in the district of Heinsberg. ZDF reporter Heiko Rahms with further information. #coronavirusdeutschland https://t.co/qTUgn8RbSZ
– ZDF today on Twitter (@zdfheute) https://twitter.com/ZDFheute/status/1237056766116007936
French culture minister infected with coronavirus
The number of corona infected has increased slightly in Germany
Criticism of censuses in the corona cases in Germany and Italy
Measured by the number of infected people, Italy has so far 56 times higher death rate than Germany. Do you just count differently on both sides of the Alps?
Daily mirror | Dominik Straub
Bavaria wants events with more than 1000 Prohibit guests
Italian government closes all ski resorts due to corona virus
The Italian government is closing all ski resorts in the fight against the further spread of the coronavirus. According to instructions from civil defense, all ski resorts in the country would be closed on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, announced on Monday evening. According to civil protection, the number of fatalities in Italy increased within 24 hours around 97 in total 463. (AFP)
|Heinsberg district: No children or young people because of Corona suspected in clinic
Five of the patients would be treated in the intensive care unit. The wife of a seriously ill man from Gangelt is doing better, he is still in a critical condition. Overall, be in a circle until evening 323 infections have been detected. (dpa)
Coronavirus dead in the Heinsberg district had previous illness
Bavaria: Medical students wanted for corona hotline
How right-wing extremists use the coronavirus against refugees
Right-wing populists and neo-Nazis create fear of migrants with fear of viruses. Hate is propagated in social networks, right up to the call for attacks. By Frank Jansen
Daily mirror | Frank Jansen
Corona paralyzes politics – eight dead politicians in Iran
In Portugal has President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa because of a possible two-week self-isolation of a possible infection with the virus. So far, the 71 -year-old politician but no symptoms and wants to continue working from his house.
Also in the UNITED STATES Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has voluntarily quarantined himself. He had a later covid – 19 – patients in one Conference (CPAC) shaking hands. Also the previous one Ukrainian Minister of Health Sorjana Skalezkaja went into quarantine out of solidarity with returnees from China.
In Italy several politicians have been shown to be infected. In addition to the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the Chief of the Army, General Salvatore Farina, the party leader of the Social Democrats in Rome, Nicola Zingaretti, is among them.
The National Assembly of France reports five MPs affected by the lung disease. Two employees were also infected.
The is particularly badly affected Iran. According to local media, at least eight officials have died from the lung disease. In addition to the former deputy foreign minister Hussein Sheikholeslam, the newly elected MP Fatemeh Rahbar and an adviser to the senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are among the victims. 14 other officials were positive tested the corona virus.
At the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels no cases of sick politicians are known yet. On Monday, however, the Parliament's Presidium decided to shorten the plenary week to one day due to the risk of infection. In addition, the EU Council of Ministers restricted the number of its meetings. (dpa)
Coronavirus in Cyprus – now all EU countries affected
Federal government guarantees tourism industry support
More than 70 percent of coronavirus patients in China healthy again
Italy checks state guarantees for bank debt moratoriums
Saudi Arabia: fines for refusing to provide information
No spectators welcome at the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica and Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora
The Ski Flying World Championship in Planica, Slovenia, will take place without spectators due to the new corona virus. This was announced by the organizers of the winter ski jumping event on Monday.
You are following a government decision that all sporting events with more than 500 viewers without audience should. For the event from 19. until 22. March thousands of ski jumping fans were expected.
The races in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora also take place on the weekend without spectators. (dpa)
Cooking in quarantine: prefer bulgur instead of pasta …?
Service tweet for Corona Prepper: there are still full Bulgur shelves in Turkish supermarkets. It cooks just as quickly as noodles and lasts for years when packed dry 😉 And there are recipes for bulgur pans free of charge on the net Netz 1, 2, … 🏃🏼♀️🏃🏽♂️
– Ferda ataman on twitter (@ferdaataman) https://twitter.com/FerdaAtaman/status/1237055944942632960
“There are some therapies that are now being brought into clinical trials. You have to see whether they are really effective.”
Prof. Dr. Susanne Herold, lung specialist
Susanne Herold, professor of infectious diseases of the lungs @jlugiessen on therapeutic options against the virus. The whole interview at: https://t.co/G1HY5mulU5 https://t.co/Ny2uSFsPDF
– BMBF on Twitter (@bmbf_bund) https://twitter.com/BMBF_Bund/status/1237039608355045377
“In principle, we already have an active ingredient. It only has to be confirmed as such in animal experiments.”
Prof. Dr. Rolf Hilgenfeld, Director of the Institute of Biochemistry at the University of Lübeck