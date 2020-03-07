Italy calls doctors out of retirement

In the fight against the new coronavirus, the Italian government has started to recall doctors from retirement. This measure is part of a new emergency program , which was decided upon during a nightly crisis meeting of the cabinet.



Are planned 20. 000 New settings: 5000 specialized doctors and 15. 000 Nurses and other helpers. According to the decisions of the cabinet, the number of beds in the intensive care units of 5000 on 7500 increase. Currently there are Covid due to the lung disease – 19 in Italy 462 people in intensive care units.

The death toll was on Friday on 197 gone up. Those were 49 more than Thursday, which was the highest jump since the virus first appeared in Italy means. The number of infected was on Friday at 4636. Italy is the country with the most infections in the EU. (AFP)

