Italy calls doctors out of retirement
In the fight against the new coronavirus, the Italian government has started to recall doctors from retirement. This measure is part of a new emergency program , which was decided upon during a nightly crisis meeting of the cabinet.
Are planned 20. 000 New settings: 5000 specialized doctors and 15. 000 Nurses and other helpers. According to the decisions of the cabinet, the number of beds in the intensive care units of 5000 on 7500 increase. Currently there are Covid due to the lung disease – 19 in Italy 462 people in intensive care units.
The death toll was on Friday on 197 gone up. Those were 49 more than Thursday, which was the highest jump since the virus first appeared in Italy means. The number of infected was on Friday at 4636. Italy is the country with the most infections in the EU. (AFP)
Hotel used as quarantine station collapsed
After the collapse of a hotel in eastern China, are round 70 People buried under the rubble . The hotel “Xinjia” in the city of Quanzhou is on Saturday against 19. 30 o'clock local time (12. 30 CET) collapsed, as the administration of the city in the eastern province of Fujian announced. Approximately 23 So far, people could be rescued.
The 80 – room hotel had recently been converted into a quarantine center for people who had contact with coronavirus patients , as it was said in newspaper reports. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the rescue efforts continued. (AFP)
Two more dead in France
In France, two other people died as a result of a corona virus infection. With this, the number of deaths rose to eleven, the Ministry of Health announced. The two people had succumbed to their illness in Normandy. Overall, now 716 Infection cases known, 103 more than on Friday. (Reuters)
Quarantine obligation for children returning from risk areas in Bavaria
The Bavarian Ministry of Health is tightening the rules to contain the new type of corona virus in schools and day care centers. According to a so-called general decree, schoolchildren and kindergarten children are now allowed to return for after returning from risky areas such as South Tyrol days not in school or in a corresponding care facility . The Ministry announced this today.
South Tyrol was from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has been classified as a risk area. According to the RKI, risk areas are “areas in which continued transmission from person to person can be suspected” . In Italy, this also includes the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, as well as the city of Vo in the Veneto region. (dpa)
Pope does not speak Angelus prayer from the window
Because of the spread of the new corona virus in Italy, Pope Francis will not speak the next Angelus prayer directly at the window in front of people. The traditional prayer should instead be broadcast live from the Papal Palace by video tomorrow at noon. The Vatican press office said on Saturday . It will also be shown on screens in St. Peter's Square. The next general audience on Wednesday should also be changed in a similar way. It's about the spread of the new lung disease Covid – 19 to brake and increase safety. (dpa)
This is not about scaremongering, but about being careful so that we protect ourselves, to protect others, that we try so that others are relieved of effort. So I wish you that these two principles also shape you in dealing with the epidemic. Then the epidemic could educate the whole society and bring it back to Christian values
best-selling author and Benedictine Father Anselm Grün on Facebook
chief infected by Italian government party
The chairman of the Social Democrats co-ruling in Italy, Nicola Zingaretti , has infected with the corona virus. “I also have the corona virus,” says the head of the Partito Democratico (PD) in a video distributed on Facebook. He put himself under quarantine at home . All persons with whom he had been in contact in the past few days had been informed so that they could be examined. He is fine, says Zingaretti. (dpa)
Number of infections in Iran continues to rise strongly
Within a day there are more than 1000 other infections with the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. The total number of documents recorded is now 5823, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur in Tehran. The number of registered Covid – 19 – Deaths rose accordingly from 124 on 145. Most infections would continue to be recorded in the capital, Tehran. “More than 16. 000 People are currently treated as suspected cases in hospitals “said Jahanpur. Nearly 1700 Coronavirus patients have already recovered, however, he added. (dpa, AFP)
Coalition apparently wants to give advice on easing short-time work
According to a report by the “Handelsblatt”, the grand coalition could limit the rules for short-time work until due to the coronavirus crisis Loosen the end of the year . The coalition committee will discuss on Sunday evening a possible regulation authorization by the Bundestag, with which the federal government could put the extended short-time working rules from the times of the financial crisis back into force. The newspaper reported today, referring to coalition circles.
The leaders of the Union and the SPD want on Sunday in the Chancellery about measures to cushion the economic effects of the spread of the novel corona virus. There were already demands from the economy for easier regulations for short-time work as in the years of the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 given. Back then, according to the Federal Employment Agency more than 300. 000 jobs can be saved by short-time work . The state replaces with short-time work allowance 60 Percentage of lost net wages. The aim is that employees are not dismissed, but can remain in the company.
There is a claim to short-term economic benefits, for example in the event of production downtimes due to delivery bottlenecks or if companies are due to government protection measures are closed. Up to now there has been short-time work allowance if at least a third of the workforce in a company is affected by a significant loss of work. This threshold could, according to “Handelsblatt “Information will be lowered. It is also under discussion to relieve companies with short-time work on social security contributions. (dpa)
China's foreign trade collapses
Against the background of the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese foreign trade has declined sharply. For the first time since the outbreak of lung disease Covid – 19 The Beijing customs administration presented trade figures. Accordingly, China's exports in January and February fell compared to the first two months of the previous year 17, 2 percent converted to a value of 292, 45 billion US dollars (259 Billion euro). Imports rose by four percent 299, 54 billion dollars back. Overall, foreign trade shrank by 11 percent.
The strict measures against the spread of the corona virus had practically brought the Chinese economy to a standstill since the end of January. According to the customs administration, the decline in foreign trade is “mainly due to the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak and spring break attributed “. (dpa)
First deaths on the US East Coast
The US health authorities have reported deaths from the novel coronavirus on the country's east coast for the first time. Two people are in the state of Florida from the lung disease caused by the pathogen Covid – 19 died, the Florida Department of Health said. This increased the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the USA to 16. (AFP)
South Korea now reports more than 7000 Diseases
In South Korea the number of viral diseases is 7. 041 Cases increased. These are 448 more than the day before, the health authority said. More than half of the cases are related to a secret church that is in the center of the Aus broken. The death toll was two by 46 gone up. (Reuters)
Now 684 confirmed infections in Germany
In Germany, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to increase. The total of the disease is now 684 People affected , as the Robert Koch Institute announced on its website in the morning. On Friday evening the number was still at 639 Cases. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 346 cases, followed by Bavaria (117) and Baden-Württemberg (116) registered. (dpa)
21. 000 smuggled protective masks ensured in Austria
When checking a coach, Austrian customs officers 21. 000 smuggled face masks ensured. As the Austrian Ministry of Finance announced, the customs officers stopped the onward journey of the four drivers and three passengers who wanted to go from Turkey to Germany. Due to the current high demand for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Ministry of Finance estimates that the smugglers with the non-certified protective masks “at least 50 000 Euro profit “could have achieved .
Airlines apparently fly with empty planes
A British media report is forced to “ghost fly” because of the coronavirus outbreak, otherwise they risk losing their slots for takeoffs and landings at airports. This is reported by the British newspaper “The Times”. Accordingly, the airlines let planes fly without passengers because there are so-called “use it or lose it” rules that regulate the slots at European airports.
on Friday evening British Transport Minister Grant Shapps therefore contacted the independent airport slot coordinator and asked him to relax the existing regulations because he's worried about the environmental impact of empty flights. Earlier in the report, the UK Airlines Association, which represents the airlines, had asked Shapps to get involved. Airlines UK demands that the existing regulation be lifted by at least the autumn. The association hopes that the passenger numbers will then increase again have stabilized.
Association is considering canceling the Ice Hockey World Championship in May
Because of the spread of the corona virus, the World Ice Hockey Federation IIHF is discussing whether to cancel or relocate the World Cup in May in Zurich and Lausanne. Because in Switzerland provisionally large sports events with more than 1000 spectators are prohibited, the tournament is on the brink. The World Cup should be from the 8th to 24. May take place . “I still hope that it will take place,” said Franz Reindl, President of the German Ice Hockey Federation and IIHF executive member. (dpa)
Söder calls for emergency concept for the economy
To protect the German economy from the consequences of the corona virus, CSU boss Markus Söder calls on the federal government to provide a special emergency concept for affected companies. “The corona virus must not lead to a second financial crisis. We do not want a corona shock for the German economy, ”said the Bavarian Prime Minister in Munich. These included guarantees, tax deferrals and “very important” short-time work benefits. “This is necessary so that there is no significant damage to the German economy.”
Söder therefore wants to work for a “clever concept” in the Chancellery at the meeting of the leaders of the Union and the SPD with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): “The federal government must not leave the economy and employees alone.” Even if the corona virus continues to spread in Germany, the economy must be kept running. “Now the federal government needs good crisis management – not only medically, but also economically.” The grand coalition must be medically preventive and act economically with foresight. “Otherwise there will be significant long-term problems for our economy and jobs.” (Dpa)
Italy restricts judicial work
Italy is stopping part of the work of the courts in the fight against the further spread of the novel corona virus. Initially, for around two and a half months until the end of May, restrictions on the judicial system are to be possible to protect people from infections, for example in lawsuits and other public appointments, as the government announced in Rome early Saturday morning. Processes for non-difficult acts may be postponed, as the media wrote. The details should be determined on site. Urgent matters, such as those relating to arrests, are excluded from the reports. There should also be more hearings in the form of video conferences, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede explained to the press. (dpa)
More than 640 confirmed infections in Germany
The new corona virus is being detected in more and more people in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports of around 640 cases (as of last night), that is more than ten times as many as a week before . Except in Saxony-Anhalt, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in all federal states. (dpa)
Spahn: Do not travel to risk areas – not even to NRW
Health Minister Jens Spahn called on the citizens, Covid – 19 – avoid risky areas. One should refrain from unnecessary trips to particularly affected regions in Italy, but also in North Rhine-Westphalia, said Spahn on Friday on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels. The borders in the European Union should remain open.
The CDU politician also appealed to the citizens not to wear masks or protective clothing cover, but to leave it for doctors and nurses. Spahn announced German export restrictions for protective clothing on Wednesday and came under considerable pressure in the EU. His Italian colleague Roberto Speranza warned , one has to work together in the EU: “We must not wage war between European countries, that would only drive up the prices for these items.” (dpa)
21 Infections on cruise ship off the US coast
On the cruise ship “Grand Princess” stuck in front of California there are now 21 People have been tested positive for the novel corona virus. at 19 Crew members and two passengers were found to be infected, US Vice President Mike Pence, who was joined by US President Donald Trump, said on Friday to coordinate the measures against the epidemic.
Pence assured, all 3533 People on board the “Grand Princess” would be tested for the new corona virus and quarantined if necessary on board . According to the Vice President, he believes that there is a high number of infected people among the approximately 1100 crew members. According to Pence, four million coronavirus test sets are to be brought to the states affected by the epidemic.
The “Grand Princess” has been on the coast off San since Wednesday Francisco after having been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in two people previously on the ship.
The ship belongs to the company Princess Cruises as well as the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which lasted two weeks in the past month due to the corona virus had been quarantined on the coast of Japan. More than 700 People on board were positive about the Pathogens tested, at least six of them died. (AFP)