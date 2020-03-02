BusinessTechnologyWorld
IT Robotic Automation: Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2024 – Blue Prism, IPSoft, Be Informed B.V, Appian Corp, Automation Anywhere, Interactive Media, IBM, BMC, Sutherland Global Service (SGS), TCS (Tata Group),
IT Robotic Automation Market - Challenges and Prospects with Lattest Outlook
Blue Prism
IPSoft, Inc
Be Informed B.V
Appian Corporation
Automation Anywhere Inc
Interactive Media
IBM
BMC
Sutherland Global Service (SGS)
TCS (Tata Group)
Key Businesses Segmentation of IT Robotic Automation Market
Product Type Segmentation
RPA Technology Supply
RPA Service Supply
Industry Segmentation
Banking
Utilities
Healthcare
IT Robotic Automation Market – Geographical Segment
- North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
