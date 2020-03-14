“it-is-clear-to-everyone-that-this-is-not-a-vacation”

Urs Fischer is currently not to be envied. The football coach of 1. FC Union must have felt like a bad circus director in the past few days. He had to trickfully sell his professionals why they should keep up the tension for the game against Bayern Munich scheduled for Saturday. At the same time, Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz tweeted habitually: “We footballers are treated like monkeys in the circus in this situation.”

Now the circus has ended, at least until April 2nd. The German Football League (DFL) decided this because of the spread of the corona virus, late, tough and reluctantly. But at least the clubs now have a little more clarity, including the 1st FC Union, who settled his concerns on Saturday morning over a breakfast between the sports management and the team.

The result should also please Urs Fischer, for the time being he no longer has to act as the circus director; The ball rests at the Alte Försterei. Until Friday (14. 30 o'clock) there will be no team training, the players receive individual training plans. Manager Oliver Ruhnert is quoted in a statement from the club as saying that you should focus on continuing the season on your own.

“We have not issued travel bans, but it is clear to everyone that this is not a holiday is, but an interruption of the season, ”said Ruhnert. Many players have their families in Berlin, “each of the boys is old enough and has enough knowledge of the current situation. Every player knows how to behave. ”

The club also temporarily closes its offices and the youth performance center. “Everyone is now aware of the situation. It's much worse than you thought at the beginning, ”said Union captain Christopher Trimmel on the club's own TV channel. The situation is not easy.

Union waits for DFL meeting on Monday

In addition to the game against Bayern the derby against Hertha BSC will also be canceled on Saturday. Then there is the international break in which Trimmel would have been in action twice with Austria. But the friendly game against Wales on 27. March in Swansea has already been canceled, the Austrian home game against Turkey on 30. March – as of Saturday still declared as a ghost game – should also be canceled.

Especially since the FIFA World Cup has lifted the clubs' obligation to park anyway. “I hope we can somehow get a grip on it, but of course health comes first,” said Trimmel.

In the Bundesliga, the Unioners would be back on April 4 with a home game the FSV Mainz 05 turn. Serious statements as to when the ball should actually roll through the An der Alte Försterei stadium are not expected until Monday at the earliest. Then the 36 members of the German Football League meet in Frankfurt – and decide how to proceed with the professional circus.