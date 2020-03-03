“it-is-amazing-what-happens-on-the-sports-fields”

The amateur football game between SG Freimersheim / Ilbesheim and SV Normannia Pfiffligheim was stopped three minutes before the final whistle because of racist insults. In the game of the Rhineland-Palatinate A-Class Alzey-Worms, SG Freimersheim led 2-1 on Monday evening when a dark-skinned player was insulted by the guests. As the Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk reported, the coach of SV Normannia Pfiffligheim, Markus Hornung, sent his players into the cabin ahead of time.

“Dear Normannia fans, dear football fans, because of a racist insult to one of ours Shortly before the end of the game, players decided to leave the field of play with the entire team and not to finish the game, ”said the coach in a letter. “My players, my assistant coach and the board of our club are 100 percent behind this decision. It is crazy what happens every week on the sports fields. ”

Regardless of what measures the Southwest German Football Association wants to take, SV Normannia Pfiffligheim“ will definitely turn on the police and report them reimbursement ”, announced the 1st chairman Jochen Hallermann in conversation with SWR Sport. (AP)

