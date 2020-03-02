it-gets-tight-on-the-river

Expensive condominiums on one side, party noise on the other bank – that's the area of ​​tension on the Spree between Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg. The creative culture attracts millions of tourists to the city every year, and residents appreciate the view of the water and the tranquility. Does the small-scale cultural scene fall by the wayside in the end? Berlin's creative minds demand more backing from the Senate.

In the Spree rivers between Old Mint and Plänterwald there are many jewels of the alternative metropolitan scene. Almost a third of all creative companies flock to three percent of the area of ​​Berlin, as was recently established at the workshop “Stadt essen Kultur auf” in the radial system on Holzmarktstrasse. With a view of the Spree, the participants discussed the potential at the river under the leadership of former Berlin State Secretary for Culture Tim Renner.

This gave rise to the idea of ​​expanding local public transport to include water , BVG Spree ferries have long been on Baumschulenstraße in Plänterwald and further south at Wendenschloß on Müggelsee, but not between Jannowitz and Oberbaumbrücke, so to speak as a shuttle from club to club. Berlin can compete with Venice in terms of water supply. City ferries are also in high demand in Stockholm.

The idea is met with open ears in the timber market project at Jannowitzbrücke. “From our point of view, that would be very desirable,” says spokesman Konstantin Krex, “for the city as a whole and explicitly for the cultural locations on the Spree.” With a boat jetty, the small creative settlement has already created the conditions for a ferry operation – in an environmentally friendly context, understands yourself. Krex: “It should not be a commercial use, but really public transport.”

But such changes are not possible without the support of the administrations at the senate and district levels. During the workshop, the idea of ​​a “special economic zone” came up – a term that was then rejected, as Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg's City Councilor Florian Schmidt reports. “A master plan city spree would be better,” he suggests. “This includes the development of state-owned real estate and the planning of access to the waterfront, but also the dialogue with private owners.”

City Council: Increase the public interest by law

The creative do not only see themselves on the water in the role of temporary guardians. They want to make their cultural freedom future-proof. To do this, they are calling for a realignment in building law. In principle, a tenth of the space for socio-culture could be secured for new property developments. In the workshop, the idea was also expressed that creative projects could use rooms sponsored by the Senate for rents of up to five euros per square meter. Another suggestion was to reserve attic and ground floors for painting studio or pottery.

City Councilor Schmidt is very open to these details: “I think that we actually need legislation that makes it possible to demand a share of the common good in private real estate.” As far as the favored use of the attic and ground floor is concerned, the creative people are running open doors at him. “In state-owned properties such as the Kreuzberg drag area, we are already going in this direction,” explains Schmidt, adding: “Where social projects, workshops and small retailers also need affordable space. A one-sided focus on art and creative does not make sense. “

From the perspective of the timber market initiative” there is still a lot of room for improvement in the planning of the building site in terms of securing cultural freedom. “Konstantin Krex asks:” Why are current building plans not considering securing or settling club culture as a planning or development goal? ”He refers to the current example in Rummelsbucht in the district of Lichtenberg, where a planned commercial water adventure park Club and Wagenburg gives no chance. Here, the designation as an “urban area” could have helped, but the city still seems quite hesitant.

New forms of property are supposed to secure creative offers

The people The Holzmarkt can also imagine new forms of ownership to secure creative offers: “We would like more cultural locations to create the path to cooperative self-government.” They refer to the support of the Senate for such living models. At a hearing recently in the Bundestag's building committee, a proposal was accepted across the factions to no longer consider clubs as places of entertainment – but as cultural sites. “We all have to stay tuned now and the city of Berlin should put pressure where possible, for example in the Federal Council,” demands Konstantin Krex.

At the workshop in the radial system, all those affected, from neighborhood neighbors to, were warned to involve the public welfare investor in a long-term discussion process. The patron of this overarching Spree initiative could be the Governing Mayor, as the picture suggests.

At the timber market, they are baking smaller rolls, but with greater effectiveness. For example, a noise protection telephone was installed for the urban village with the colorful creative culture from kindergarten to restaurant Katerschmaus and a noise protection officer was appointed. Employee training and acoustic building insulation with soundproof doors, sound absorbers and bass cancellation are further building blocks. A “park runner” keeps watch over the night. Perhaps the most important point: “We want to continue to seek dialogue with the public and in particular with the neighborhood.” Maybe the interaction between city and culture actually works without cannibalism in the end.