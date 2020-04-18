istaf-in-the-berlin-olympic-stadium-will-not-take-place-without-spectators

The organizers of the traditional Berlin athletics sports festival Istaf exclude an event without spectators. “What we will definitely not do is a ghost Istaf,” said meeting director Martin Seeber of the “Berliner Morgenpost”. The 79. Istaf is due this year on 13. September.

For Seeber “the spectators are part of it, this is important for the athletes, you also need the atmosphere in the stadium.” In addition, the ticket income is an important financing component for to attract the top athletes to Berlin. “We couldn't get along without them,” said the 55 year-old manager who has been 2010 the Istaf organized.

Little viewer, yes. But no? Are not an alternative. Photo: Gregor Fischer / dpa

Seeber hopes for the time factor, but also plans in the event of a cancellation and hopes for political decisions by mid-June. Talks with athletes are already underway. The athletes themselves keep fit because the European Championships in Paris are scheduled for the end of August.

The sponsors, who are also affected by the coronavirus crisis, keep their promises. But Seeber is concerned about the future: “Somehow we will surely make ends meet this year, regardless of whether we make an Istaf or none. For all of us who are in this business, the question is rather what it will look like in the next one, two or three years. ”

Seeber then worries about the financial strength of the sponsors, that are necessary for the Istaf: “How does a company decide that employees have to be fired because sales collapse? Can they still be active in sponsoring? Or they say: Sorry, it is no longer possible. That is the great unknown. “ (dpa)