israeli-authorities-block-bethlehem

South Korea reports more than 6000 infections

The number of Sars-CoV-2 infections in South Korea is more than 6000 gone up. On Thursday 518 other cases were recorded, the health authorities said on Friday. The total number reached thus 6248 . The number of deaths associated with the novel corona virus increased by seven 42. In no other country outside of China where the lung disease Covid – 19 At the end of December the first outbreak occurred, so far more cases of infection have been reported.

Again, most of the new infections were in the southeastern million city of Daegu and the surrounding region diagnosed, which are at the center of the outbreak in South Korea. Nearly 4700 Cases have so far been recorded in Daegu alone. There is the largest cluster among followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which also has connections to China. However, according to the authorities, the focus of the virus tests is now directed towards the other citizens of the city in view of the rapid spread in the municipalities.

Meanwhile, the government said “Great regret” because of the decision by Japan to quarantine, among other things, all visitors from South Korea to contain the new corona virus for two weeks. It is incomprehensible why Japan took these measures without first consulting Seoul, the Presidential Office said after a meeting of members of the National Security Council. Countermeasures would now be checked.

South Korea had on 23. February announced the highest warning level for infectious diseases. Since then, the authorities have been trying to limit the spread of the new corona virus in the south-east of the country. (dpa)