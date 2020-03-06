Science
Israeli authorities block Bethlehem
Israel orders closure of Bethlehem
To protect against the new corona virus, Israel has the city of Bethlehem sealed off . All Israelis and Palestinians “are prohibited from entering or leaving the city “, the Israel Defense Ministry said on Friday with. The decision was said to have been coordinated with the Palestinian Authority. Bethlehem is located in Israel West Bank . This was already blocked on Thursday for tourists .
The Palestinian Authority had announced on Thursday from Friday on 14 no tourists for days in West Bank. In addition, the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem was provisionally closed .
According to the Palestinian authorities, seven were released on Thursday Infections of the virus are registered in the Bethlehem area. The authorities imposed on 30 days the state of emergency and prohibited larger gatherings of people.
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, a tourist magnet in the West Bank is, according to Christian Tradition tells of the place where Jesus was born. 2012 the church became UNESCO World Heritage Site declared. Every year around three million people visit the building. (AFP)
Coronavirus in Germany: More than 530 Cases
The coronavirus continues to spread in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Friday morning (07. 00 o'clock) nationwide 534 Cases. These are 134 more than on Thursday afternoon. All federal states are affected, with the exception of Saxony-Anhalt, which has so far not reported a corona case to the RKI. With 281 Diseases accounted for more than half of the nationwide infections on North Rhine-Westphalia. Baden-Württemberg reported 91 Falls, Bavaria 79.
The RKI only lists cases that have been communicated to the institute via the reporting path or official sources. “As this is a very dynamic situation, there may be discrepancies between the RKI table and information from other bodies, such as the federal states concerned,” said the authority. (Reuters)
South Tyrol declared as a risk area
The Roland Koch Institute has identified South Tyrol as a coronavirus risk area explained. The institute reports this on its website. The region is now on a list of other areas in northern Italy, Iran, South Korea, and China.
Yesterday it was announced that a group of around 90 Students and teachers from Potsdam to be tested for the corona virus who went on a skiing holiday to South Tyrol. They should be received on Saturday at the Potsdam Health Department. The pathogen had previously been identified in a man from the Oberhavel district. He had also been to South Tyrol before.
According to information from the Stuttgarter Zeitung, there are only two cases in South Tyrol that have been tested positive for the corona virus. Accordingly, however, 25 people in Baden-Württemberg who have previously been on holiday in South Tyrol.
Bhutan no longer allows tourists in
The Kingdom of Bhutan located on the edge of the Himalayas initially allows no more tourists to the country . The Ministry of Health announced that this would initially apply for two weeks. The country heavily dependent on tourism revenue had previously announced the first coronavirus case – one 79 – American, who had traveled by plane from India. (Reuters)
Japan cancels commemoration for tsunami victims
Because of the spread of the new corona virus, Japan has the Annual commemoration for the victims of the tsunami disaster canceled nine years ago. Everything must be done to prevent the spread of the pathogen, said a government spokesman on Friday. Therefore, the government “with sincere regret” decided to cancel the ceremony, which is usually broadcast nationally on TV.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was at heart with the grieving relatives of the victims. The government will on 11. March at 14. 46 o'clock take a minute's silence .
Exactly at this time had on 11. March 2011 the quake 9.0 magnitude event that triggered the devastating tsunami in northeastern Japan. Approximately 18. 500 People died or have been missing since then. The catastrophe damaged the Akw Fukushima so badly that it melted in some reactor blocks and the area around the plant was radioactive . It was the world's worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl accident 1986,
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for spring was canceled on Thursday Japan moved. Tokyo also announced it would quarantine travelers from China and South Korea for two weeks upon arrival. (AFP)
France: MP in intensive care unit
On Member of the French National Assembly has been infected with the novel corona virus. The parliamentarian is in the hospital in the intensive care unit , the presidency of the chamber of parliament announced. She did not mention the MP's name. The chamber presidency merely announced that the MP belongs to the conservative opposition party Les Républicains (LR) .
Also a employee of the National Assembly was reportedly tested positive for the corona virus . Another employee of the chamber suspected of a corona infection.
France is to Italy and before Germany the most affected by the new pathogen in the EU . According to the French authorities on Thursday evening, there were three further deaths and 138 newly confirmed infections . This was the highest number of new infections recorded within one day in France. The total number of fatalities rose to seven which the infected on 423 . (AFP)
Heil considers short-time work possible
Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) considers short-time work possible if there are delivery bottlenecks due to the corona virus should. “If there are delivery bottlenecks as a result of the corona virus, which lead to absenteeism, a right to short-time allowance is considered for the employees “Heil said to the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND) on Friday. “Even if a company has to infer an official order, short-time work can be effective.”
Overall, the minister considers the effects of the spread of coronavirus on the labor market in Germany manageable. “We are well positioned and are keeping a close eye on developments. With short-time allowance, we have a strong tool that has proven its worth.” (AFP)
Turnover in ready-made soups more than doubled
The Germans apparently feared before the corona virus in the past week massive hamster purchases of canned food and long-life food . The Nuremberg research institute GfK determined that sales with ready-made soups were in the food retail sector at 112 percent in comparison increased to the previous week. “We have nowhere else such rashes,” said GfK expert Robert Kecskes of the German Press Agency.
The increase in canned fish and fruit each had 70 percent, for pasta such as pasta 73 percent. Canned vegetables even went around 80 percent in the amount. The entire food retail trade thus had a plus of 14 percent recorded.
The situation means for the dealers the chance of strong increases in sales, but also brings challenges. Ordering goods for the next few weeks was difficult. It is possible that after the fear of the virus has subsided, people want more fresh products, said Kecskes. “However, if fears of a quarantine remain within your own four walls, an increase in demand for fresh products will be delayed,” he said. (dpa)
South Korea reports more than 6000 infections
The number of Sars-CoV-2 infections in South Korea is more than 6000 gone up. On Thursday 518 other cases were recorded, the health authorities said on Friday. The total number reached thus 6248 . The number of deaths associated with the novel corona virus increased by seven 42. In no other country outside of China where the lung disease Covid – 19 At the end of December the first outbreak occurred, so far more cases of infection have been reported.
Again, most of the new infections were in the southeastern million city of Daegu and the surrounding region diagnosed, which are at the center of the outbreak in South Korea. Nearly 4700 Cases have so far been recorded in Daegu alone. There is the largest cluster among followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which also has connections to China. However, according to the authorities, the focus of the virus tests is now directed towards the other citizens of the city in view of the rapid spread in the municipalities.
Meanwhile, the government said “Great regret” because of the decision by Japan to quarantine, among other things, all visitors from South Korea to contain the new corona virus for two weeks. It is incomprehensible why Japan took these measures without first consulting Seoul, the Presidential Office said after a meeting of members of the National Security Council. Countermeasures would now be checked.
South Korea had on 23. February announced the highest warning level for infectious diseases. Since then, the authorities have been trying to limit the spread of the new corona virus in the south-east of the country. (dpa)
Trump wants to continue shaking hands despite the corona virus
Despite the spread of the new type of corona virus, there are also in the USA US President Donald Trump supporters continue to shake hands. Although he is generally not a friend of handshakes, Trump said on Thursday evening (local time) on Fox News. Looking at his followers, however, he added: “They want to shake your hand, they want to say hello, they want to hug you, they want to kiss you, whatever. You have to do that. “The President emphasized that it was unimaginable to stand in front of a group of Trump fans and nobody to shake hands. But he also added: “If there was ever a time to convince people not to shake hands, it could be this.” (Dpa)
China reports further 30 dead
In China the number of deaths from the lung disease Covid is – 19 further increased: As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Friday, compared to the lecture 30 add victims. 29 Deaths were recorded in the particularly severely affected province of Hubei, where the virus originally broke out in the metropolis of Wuhan. The southern Chinese island province of Hainan reported another victim. So far, are more than 3000 People in China died from the pathogen . The number of new infections increased by Friday 143 now 80. 552 Cases. More than 53 000 According to official information, however, patients have recovered and have been discharged.
Virologist: RKI should relax quarantine rules
According to the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten should the Robert Koch Institute recommend the quarantine recommendations Loosen coronavirus for medical personnel. “If we quarantine all medical personnel who have been in contact with infected people, medical care for the population will collapse. Not just for corona patients, but also for everyone else, ”said the director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité of the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”.
The Charité would no longer implement the recommendations 1: 1 , Drosten announced. It is necessary that the RKI “gradually” adapt its recommendations to reality, according to the expert.
Virologists from the university clinics are currently discussing possible solutions, Drosten continued. “It would be conceivable to test the entire staff of an ambulance every day. Then nurses or doctors would only work a maximum of one day after an infection before we could quarantine them. ”During this time, the affected people would probably not be contagious. (dpa)
16 Members of a Family in Algeria infected
in Algeria yourself 16 Members of a family infected with the new corona virus. Overall, the pathogen in the country is now at 17 people have been confirmed, said the Ministry of Health in Algiers on Thursday evening. This makes Algeria the country most affected by the virus in Africa .
The route of infection for the family from Blida, for example 50 kilometers south of Algiers has already been clarified: In mid-February she had a visit from a 83 – year old Algerian and got his daughter, both of whom live in France. After returning to France, the coronavirus was found in both of them – then also in the 16 members of the family in Blida.
The 17. Case in the North African country was an Israeli who entered in mid-February. He was isolated and has since been sent back to his home country. (AFP)
400 Coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases 400. This is announced by the Robert Koch Institute in the evening. The day before the institute had 262 Cases counted. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 181 Diseases registered. (Reuters)
Crisis meeting of the EU Health Ministers
The health ministers of the EU countries are coming to an extraordinary crisis meeting in Brussels on Friday due to the spread of the novel corona virus. In addition to taking stock of the current situation and measures already taken, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his colleagues are primarily to work on coordinated reactions to the epidemic. For example, the joint procurement of medical materials is up for debate. (AFP)
Schools in the Heinsberg district stay until at least 15. March closed
In the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus, schools and daycare centers remain until at least 15. March closed . This was announced by District Administrator Stephan Pusch on Thursday evening in a video message. The steadily increasing number of infections in the circle left no other option. On Thursday evening, according to the district press office 195 laboratory-confirmed cases of an infection with Sars-CoV-2. Nationwide were on Thursday evening at the Robert Koch Institute 400 Evidence known. (dpa)
Paris marathon postponed due to coronavirus
The marathon in Paris is due to the coronavirus spread the 18. October postponed. The running event was originally scheduled for April 5.
